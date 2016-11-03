Sicherheit: Denial of Service in ISC DHCP

|
Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Moderate: dhcp security, bug fix, and enhancement update
Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:2590-02
Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2590.html
Issue date: 2016-11-03
CVE Names: CVE-2016-2774
=====================================================================
1. Summary:
An update for dhcp is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.
Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which
gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from
the CVE link(s) in the References section.
2. Relevant releases/architectures:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7) - aarch64, ppc64, ppc64le, s390x, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7) - aarch64, ppc64, ppc64le,
s390x, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7) - x86_64
3. Description:
The Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol (DHCP) is a protocol that allows
individual devices on an IP network to get their own network configuration
information, including an IP address, a subnet mask, and a broadcast
address. The dhcp packages provide a relay agent and ISC DHCP service
required to enable and administer DHCP on a network.
Security Fix(es):
* A resource-consumption flaw was discovered in the DHCP server. dhcpd did
not restrict the number of open connections to OMAPI and failover ports. A
remote attacker able to establish TCP connections to one of these ports
could use this flaw to cause dhcpd to exit unexpectedly, stop responding
requests, or exhaust system sockets (denial of service). (CVE-2016-2774)
Red Hat would like to thank ISC for reporting this issue.
Additional Changes:
For detailed information on changes in this release, see the Red Hat
Enterprise Linux 7.3 Release Notes linked from the References section.
4. Solution:
For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:
https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258
5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):
1315259 - CVE-2016-2774 dhcp: unclosed TCP connections to OMAPI or failover
ports can cause DoS
6. Package List:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7):
Source:
dhcp-4.2.5-47.el7.src.rpm
x86_64:
dhclient-4.2.5-47.el7.x86_64.rpm
dhcp-common-4.2.5-47.el7.x86_64.rpm
dhcp-debuginfo-4.2.5-47.el7.i686.rpm
dhcp-debuginfo-4.2.5-47.el7.x86_64.rpm
dhcp-libs-4.2.5-47.el7.i686.rpm
dhcp-libs-4.2.5-47.el7.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7):
x86_64:
dhcp-4.2.5-47.el7.x86_64.rpm
dhcp-debuginfo-4.2.5-47.el7.i686.rpm
dhcp-debuginfo-4.2.5-47.el7.x86_64.rpm
dhcp-devel-4.2.5-47.el7.i686.rpm
dhcp-devel-4.2.5-47.el7.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode (v. 7):
Source:
dhcp-4.2.5-47.el7.src.rpm
x86_64:
dhclient-4.2.5-47.el7.x86_64.rpm
dhcp-common-4.2.5-47.el7.x86_64.rpm
dhcp-debuginfo-4.2.5-47.el7.i686.rpm
dhcp-debuginfo-4.2.5-47.el7.x86_64.rpm
dhcp-libs-4.2.5-47.el7.i686.rpm
dhcp-libs-4.2.5-47.el7.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7):
x86_64:
dhcp-4.2.5-47.el7.x86_64.rpm
dhcp-debuginfo-4.2.5-47.el7.i686.rpm
dhcp-debuginfo-4.2.5-47.el7.x86_64.rpm
dhcp-devel-4.2.5-47.el7.i686.rpm
dhcp-devel-4.2.5-47.el7.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7):
Source:
dhcp-4.2.5-47.el7.src.rpm
aarch64:
dhclient-4.2.5-47.el7.aarch64.rpm
dhcp-4.2.5-47.el7.aarch64.rpm
dhcp-common-4.2.5-47.el7.aarch64.rpm
dhcp-debuginfo-4.2.5-47.el7.aarch64.rpm
dhcp-libs-4.2.5-47.el7.aarch64.rpm
ppc64:
dhclient-4.2.5-47.el7.ppc64.rpm
dhcp-4.2.5-47.el7.ppc64.rpm
dhcp-common-4.2.5-47.el7.ppc64.rpm
dhcp-debuginfo-4.2.5-47.el7.ppc.rpm
dhcp-debuginfo-4.2.5-47.el7.ppc64.rpm
dhcp-libs-4.2.5-47.el7.ppc.rpm
dhcp-libs-4.2.5-47.el7.ppc64.rpm
ppc64le:
dhclient-4.2.5-47.el7.ppc64le.rpm
dhcp-4.2.5-47.el7.ppc64le.rpm
dhcp-common-4.2.5-47.el7.ppc64le.rpm
dhcp-debuginfo-4.2.5-47.el7.ppc64le.rpm
dhcp-libs-4.2.5-47.el7.ppc64le.rpm
s390x:
dhclient-4.2.5-47.el7.s390x.rpm
dhcp-4.2.5-47.el7.s390x.rpm
dhcp-common-4.2.5-47.el7.s390x.rpm
dhcp-debuginfo-4.2.5-47.el7.s390.rpm
dhcp-debuginfo-4.2.5-47.el7.s390x.rpm
dhcp-libs-4.2.5-47.el7.s390.rpm
dhcp-libs-4.2.5-47.el7.s390x.rpm
x86_64:
dhclient-4.2.5-47.el7.x86_64.rpm
dhcp-4.2.5-47.el7.x86_64.rpm
dhcp-common-4.2.5-47.el7.x86_64.rpm
dhcp-debuginfo-4.2.5-47.el7.i686.rpm
dhcp-debuginfo-4.2.5-47.el7.x86_64.rpm
dhcp-libs-4.2.5-47.el7.i686.rpm
dhcp-libs-4.2.5-47.el7.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7):
aarch64:
dhcp-debuginfo-4.2.5-47.el7.aarch64.rpm
dhcp-devel-4.2.5-47.el7.aarch64.rpm
ppc64:
dhcp-debuginfo-4.2.5-47.el7.ppc.rpm
dhcp-debuginfo-4.2.5-47.el7.ppc64.rpm
dhcp-devel-4.2.5-47.el7.ppc.rpm
dhcp-devel-4.2.5-47.el7.ppc64.rpm
ppc64le:
dhcp-debuginfo-4.2.5-47.el7.ppc64le.rpm
dhcp-devel-4.2.5-47.el7.ppc64le.rpm
s390x:
dhcp-debuginfo-4.2.5-47.el7.s390.rpm
dhcp-debuginfo-4.2.5-47.el7.s390x.rpm
dhcp-devel-4.2.5-47.el7.s390.rpm
dhcp-devel-4.2.5-47.el7.s390x.rpm
x86_64:
dhcp-debuginfo-4.2.5-47.el7.i686.rpm
dhcp-debuginfo-4.2.5-47.el7.x86_64.rpm
dhcp-devel-4.2.5-47.el7.i686.rpm
dhcp-devel-4.2.5-47.el7.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7):
Source:
dhcp-4.2.5-47.el7.src.rpm
x86_64:
dhclient-4.2.5-47.el7.x86_64.rpm
dhcp-4.2.5-47.el7.x86_64.rpm
dhcp-common-4.2.5-47.el7.x86_64.rpm
dhcp-debuginfo-4.2.5-47.el7.i686.rpm
dhcp-debuginfo-4.2.5-47.el7.x86_64.rpm
dhcp-libs-4.2.5-47.el7.i686.rpm
dhcp-libs-4.2.5-47.el7.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7):
x86_64:
dhcp-debuginfo-4.2.5-47.el7.i686.rpm
dhcp-debuginfo-4.2.5-47.el7.x86_64.rpm
dhcp-devel-4.2.5-47.el7.i686.rpm
dhcp-devel-4.2.5-47.el7.x86_64.rpm
These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/
7. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-2774
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate
https://access.redhat.com/documentation/en-US/Red_Hat_Enterprise_Linux/7/html/7.3_Release_Notes/index.html
8. Contact:
The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/
Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.
--
