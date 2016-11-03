Sicherheit: Denial of Service in ISC DHCP

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA1



=====================================================================

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Moderate: dhcp security, bug fix, and enhancement update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:2590-02

Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux

Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2590.html

Issue date: 2016-11-03

CVE Names: CVE-2016-2774

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



An update for dhcp is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which

gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from

the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7) - aarch64, ppc64, ppc64le, s390x, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7) - aarch64, ppc64, ppc64le,

s390x, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7) - x86_64



3. Description:



The Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol (DHCP) is a protocol that allows

individual devices on an IP network to get their own network configuration

information, including an IP address, a subnet mask, and a broadcast

address. The dhcp packages provide a relay agent and ISC DHCP service

required to enable and administer DHCP on a network.



Security Fix(es):



* A resource-consumption flaw was discovered in the DHCP server. dhcpd did

not restrict the number of open connections to OMAPI and failover ports. A

remote attacker able to establish TCP connections to one of these ports

could use this flaw to cause dhcpd to exit unexpectedly, stop responding

requests, or exhaust system sockets (denial of service). (CVE-2016-2774)



Red Hat would like to thank ISC for reporting this issue.



Additional Changes:



For detailed information on changes in this release, see the Red Hat

Enterprise Linux 7.3 Release Notes linked from the References section.



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1315259 - CVE-2016-2774 dhcp: unclosed TCP connections to OMAPI or failover

ports can cause DoS



6. Package List:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7):



Source:

dhcp-4.2.5-47.el7.src.rpm



x86_64:

dhclient-4.2.5-47.el7.x86_64.rpm

dhcp-common-4.2.5-47.el7.x86_64.rpm

dhcp-debuginfo-4.2.5-47.el7.i686.rpm

dhcp-debuginfo-4.2.5-47.el7.x86_64.rpm

dhcp-libs-4.2.5-47.el7.i686.rpm

dhcp-libs-4.2.5-47.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7):



x86_64:

dhcp-4.2.5-47.el7.x86_64.rpm

dhcp-debuginfo-4.2.5-47.el7.i686.rpm

dhcp-debuginfo-4.2.5-47.el7.x86_64.rpm

dhcp-devel-4.2.5-47.el7.i686.rpm

dhcp-devel-4.2.5-47.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode (v. 7):



Source:

dhcp-4.2.5-47.el7.src.rpm



x86_64:

dhclient-4.2.5-47.el7.x86_64.rpm

dhcp-common-4.2.5-47.el7.x86_64.rpm

dhcp-debuginfo-4.2.5-47.el7.i686.rpm

dhcp-debuginfo-4.2.5-47.el7.x86_64.rpm

dhcp-libs-4.2.5-47.el7.i686.rpm

dhcp-libs-4.2.5-47.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7):



x86_64:

dhcp-4.2.5-47.el7.x86_64.rpm

dhcp-debuginfo-4.2.5-47.el7.i686.rpm

dhcp-debuginfo-4.2.5-47.el7.x86_64.rpm

dhcp-devel-4.2.5-47.el7.i686.rpm

dhcp-devel-4.2.5-47.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7):



Source:

dhcp-4.2.5-47.el7.src.rpm



aarch64:

dhclient-4.2.5-47.el7.aarch64.rpm

dhcp-4.2.5-47.el7.aarch64.rpm

dhcp-common-4.2.5-47.el7.aarch64.rpm

dhcp-debuginfo-4.2.5-47.el7.aarch64.rpm

dhcp-libs-4.2.5-47.el7.aarch64.rpm



ppc64:

dhclient-4.2.5-47.el7.ppc64.rpm

dhcp-4.2.5-47.el7.ppc64.rpm

dhcp-common-4.2.5-47.el7.ppc64.rpm

dhcp-debuginfo-4.2.5-47.el7.ppc.rpm

dhcp-debuginfo-4.2.5-47.el7.ppc64.rpm

dhcp-libs-4.2.5-47.el7.ppc.rpm

dhcp-libs-4.2.5-47.el7.ppc64.rpm



ppc64le:

dhclient-4.2.5-47.el7.ppc64le.rpm

dhcp-4.2.5-47.el7.ppc64le.rpm

dhcp-common-4.2.5-47.el7.ppc64le.rpm

dhcp-debuginfo-4.2.5-47.el7.ppc64le.rpm

dhcp-libs-4.2.5-47.el7.ppc64le.rpm



s390x:

dhclient-4.2.5-47.el7.s390x.rpm

dhcp-4.2.5-47.el7.s390x.rpm

dhcp-common-4.2.5-47.el7.s390x.rpm

dhcp-debuginfo-4.2.5-47.el7.s390.rpm

dhcp-debuginfo-4.2.5-47.el7.s390x.rpm

dhcp-libs-4.2.5-47.el7.s390.rpm

dhcp-libs-4.2.5-47.el7.s390x.rpm



x86_64:

dhclient-4.2.5-47.el7.x86_64.rpm

dhcp-4.2.5-47.el7.x86_64.rpm

dhcp-common-4.2.5-47.el7.x86_64.rpm

dhcp-debuginfo-4.2.5-47.el7.i686.rpm

dhcp-debuginfo-4.2.5-47.el7.x86_64.rpm

dhcp-libs-4.2.5-47.el7.i686.rpm

dhcp-libs-4.2.5-47.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7):



aarch64:

dhcp-debuginfo-4.2.5-47.el7.aarch64.rpm

dhcp-devel-4.2.5-47.el7.aarch64.rpm



ppc64:

dhcp-debuginfo-4.2.5-47.el7.ppc.rpm

dhcp-debuginfo-4.2.5-47.el7.ppc64.rpm

dhcp-devel-4.2.5-47.el7.ppc.rpm

dhcp-devel-4.2.5-47.el7.ppc64.rpm



ppc64le:

dhcp-debuginfo-4.2.5-47.el7.ppc64le.rpm

dhcp-devel-4.2.5-47.el7.ppc64le.rpm



s390x:

dhcp-debuginfo-4.2.5-47.el7.s390.rpm

dhcp-debuginfo-4.2.5-47.el7.s390x.rpm

dhcp-devel-4.2.5-47.el7.s390.rpm

dhcp-devel-4.2.5-47.el7.s390x.rpm



x86_64:

dhcp-debuginfo-4.2.5-47.el7.i686.rpm

dhcp-debuginfo-4.2.5-47.el7.x86_64.rpm

dhcp-devel-4.2.5-47.el7.i686.rpm

dhcp-devel-4.2.5-47.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7):



Source:

dhcp-4.2.5-47.el7.src.rpm



x86_64:

dhclient-4.2.5-47.el7.x86_64.rpm

dhcp-4.2.5-47.el7.x86_64.rpm

dhcp-common-4.2.5-47.el7.x86_64.rpm

dhcp-debuginfo-4.2.5-47.el7.i686.rpm

dhcp-debuginfo-4.2.5-47.el7.x86_64.rpm

dhcp-libs-4.2.5-47.el7.i686.rpm

dhcp-libs-4.2.5-47.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7):



x86_64:

dhcp-debuginfo-4.2.5-47.el7.i686.rpm

dhcp-debuginfo-4.2.5-47.el7.x86_64.rpm

dhcp-devel-4.2.5-47.el7.i686.rpm

dhcp-devel-4.2.5-47.el7.x86_64.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-2774

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate

https://access.redhat.com/documentation/en-US/Red_Hat_Enterprise_Linux/7/html/7.3_Release_Notes/index.html



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v1



iD8DBQFYGvxPXlSAg2UNWIIRAvX+AKCrSGuUfP5hU9zZ83okob4QI9KIlQCgtlmQ

uzwMkA4414CM2bhqVNHVjjQ=

=0ZYC

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----





--

Enterprise-watch-list mailing list

Enterprise-watch-list@redhat.com

https://www.redhat.com/mailman/listinfo/enterprise-watch-list

