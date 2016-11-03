Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in libvirt

=====================================================================

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Moderate: libvirt security, bug fix, and enhancement update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:2577-02

Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux

Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2577.html

Issue date: 2016-11-03

CVE Names: CVE-2015-5160 CVE-2015-5313 CVE-2016-5008

1. Summary:



An update for libvirt is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which

gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from

the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7) - ppc64, ppc64le, s390x, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7) - ppc64, ppc64le, s390x, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7) - x86_64



3. Description:



The libvirt library contains a C API for managing and interacting with the

virtualization capabilities of Linux and other operating systems. In

addition, libvirt provides tools for remote management of virtualized

systems.



The following packages have been upgraded to a newer upstream version:

libvirt (2.0.0). (BZ#830971, BZ#1286679)



Security Fix(es):



* It was found that the libvirt daemon, when using RBD (RADOS Block

Device), leaked private credentials to the process list. A local attacker

could use this flaw to perform certain privileged operations within the

cluster. (CVE-2015-5160)



* A path-traversal flaw was found in the way the libvirt daemon handled

filesystem names for storage volumes. A libvirt user with privileges to

create storage volumes and without privileges to create and modify domains

could possibly use this flaw to escalate their privileges. (CVE-2015-5313)



* It was found that setting a VNC password to an empty string in libvirt

did not disable all access to the VNC server as documented, instead it

allowed access with no authentication required. An attacker could use this

flaw to access a VNC server with an empty VNC password without any

authentication. (CVE-2016-5008)



Additional Changes:



For detailed information on changes in this release, see the Red Hat

Enterprise Linux 7.3 Release Notes linked from the References section.



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



After installing the updated packages, libvirtd will be restarted

automatically.



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



846810 - Automagically iptables rules added by libvirt can't be

avoided/disabled

868771 - The virtual size of the vol should not be reduced after wiped

921135 - qemu: could not load kernel ... Permission denied

986365 - using polkit with virsh for non-root access does not work via ssh or

locally

997561 - RFE: virsh: provide easy pci-passthrough netdev attach command

1002423 - Libvirt should forbid or remove the duplicate

<interface>/<address> subelements in <forward> element of virtual network

1004593 - libvirt should provide a more useful error message when a PCI

controller is configured to plug into itself (bus = index)

1004602 - error message need be improved for q35 guest with wrong controller

1025230 - libvirt activate pool with invalid source.

1026136 - Volume download speed is slow

1038888 - [Doc] 3 problems in nwfilter doc

1046833 - Warn users against setting memory hard limit too high when used for

mlock or rdma-pin-all

1051350 - Support the readonly attribute for SCSI passthrough devices

1055331 - virDevicePCIAddressParseXML check failed for PCI device 0000:00:00.0

1077068 - Wrong allocation size when create/resize volumes in NFS pool

1097930 - [RFE] Hot Un-Plug CPU - Support dynamic virtual CPU deallocation -

libvirt

1103314 - RFE: configure guest NUMA node locality for guest PCI devices

1103845 - glusterfs backend does not support discard (libvirt)

1120053 - Option shareable does not take effect after injecting a cdrom to

guest by attach-disk

1134878 - libvirt reports json "backing file" is missing

1139766 - need a non-event way to determine qemu's current offset from utc

1151723 - migration will hang after use migrate with --graphicsuri and guest

status will be locked

1159219 - [RFE] Update-device support update startupPolicy option to domain

XML

1163091 - pool allocation value too large after volume creation

1166452 - Report better error message for reordered companion controllers

1168453 - Disk should be removed while using no-exist 'file' type

volume with startupPolicy='optional'

1180092 - When set/update graphics password to empty, log in guest with spice

and vnc show different behaviour

1180486 - [Power KVM] Floppy disk couldn't be detected on PPC64 guest

1195176 - [RFE] add virtio-gpu and virtio-vga support

1196711 - block job status is missing when zero-length copy job is in mirroring

phase

1197592 - blockcopy always failed when with option "--pivot"

1209802 - Blockcopy for lun device changes disk type=block to file, however,

it's unsupported configuration

1210587 - When libvirt automatically fill up SCSI virtual disk's target

address, it doesn't check existing hostdev SCSI device's target address, and this will cause conflict.

1215968 - Libvirt does not generate guest USB addresses

1216281 - Guest show blackscreen after resume the guest which paused by

watchdog

1220702 - wrong display of current memory after memory hot-plug

1227880 - update floppy command line options for QEMU's pc-q35-rhel7.2.0+

machine types

1231114 - [RFE] add virtio-input support

1233003 - Manually created LVM is deleted by virsh vol-create-as if it is

having the same name

1233115 - Blockcopy always fail when use options "granularity"

1235180 - guest will have broken settings if we cold-unplug a vcpu which

included in some domain vcpu sched

1235581 - RFE: Enable the intel-iommu device in QEMU

1240439 - Add multiqueue support for 'direct' interface types.

1243684 - Virsh client doesn't print error message when the connection is

reset by server on some ocassion.

1244128 - Setvcpu should inherit the cputune value in cgroups was set before

via schedinfo

1244567 - Guest agent should report proper error while guest agent was

unreachable and restart libvirtd service

1245476 - error not right when set memtune but get failed

1245525 - libvirt should reject metadata elements not belonging to any

namespace

1245647 - CVE-2015-5160 libvirt: Ceph id/key leaked in the process list

1247521 - RFE: libvirt: support multiple volume hosts for gluster volumes

1247987 - volume info has incorrect allocation value for extended partition.

1248277 - no error output when pass a negative number to setvcpus

1249441 - cpu-stats returns error messages with --start <number> (number

>=32)

1249981 - iothreadpin will pin one of libvirtd thread with qemu 1.5

1250287 - domfsinfo do not have output in quiet mode

1250331 - Change-media cannot insert if disk source element with startupPolicy

1251461 - libvirt produced ambiguous error message when create disk pool with a

block device which has no disk label

1253107 - blkiotune cannot live update <weight> value into domain xml via

--weight

1254152 - error should be improved when use some virsh command get failure

1256999 - libvirt shouldn't add extra "auth type" into domain xml

when using iscsi volume disk with secret setting.

1257486 - libvirt could have a check to host node during use numatune

1260576 - guest which use big maxmemory will lose track after restart libvirtd

1260749 - RFE: support QXL vram64 parameter

1261432 - net-dhcp-leases should return error when parse invalid mac

1263574 - vpx: Include dcpath output in libvirt XML

1264008 - libvirt take too much time to redefine a guest when set a big

iothreads

1265049 - Offline migration failed with memory device when guest is shutoff.

1265114 - Wrong error when call allocPages and specify a 0 page size

1266078 - Audit log entries for hot(un)plugged memory devices are sometimes

incorrect

1266982 - libvirt should emit warning/error if vhostuser network device is

used, but shared memory is not configured

1267256 - do not crash if a machine config in /etc/libvirt is missing a machine

type

1269575 - Guest state "crashed" does not get updated after "virsh

reset"

1269715 - Can't start VM with memory modules if memory placement is auto

1270427 - libvirt should escape possible invalid characters.

1270709 - Volume's allocation should be updated automatically while doing

virsh vol-wipe

1270715 - Wrong display of numatune result if guest use numad advise

1271069 - Change media fail with virtio scsi cdrom when tray is open

1271107 - The vaule of Used memory in 'virsh dominfo' is 0 when the

guest is shut off

1272301 - virsh client crash when pass an empty string to dump option format

1273480 - ppc64le: VFIO doesn't work for small guests (1 GiB)

1273491 - VM with attached VFIO device is powered off when trying to hotplug

increase memory of VM.

1273686 - libvirt do not check the if the serial type is changed during

migrate/save

1275039 - internal error: Invalid or not yet handled value

'emptyBackingString' for VMX entry 'ide1:0.fileName' for device type 'cdrom-image'

1276198 - Fail to create pool with a virtual HBA in NPIV

1277121 - CVE-2015-5313 libvirt: filesystem storage volume names path traversal

flaw

1277781 - Libvirtd segment fault when create and destroy a fc_host pool with a

short pause

1278068 - cannot start virtual machine after renaming it

1278404 - error "unsupported migration cookie feature memory-hotplug"

is reported despite migration working

1278421 - Cannot PXE boot using VF devices

1278727 - "virsh domjobinfo" hangs on destination host during

migration.

1281706 - virsh domcontrol will show different result to a inactive guest

1281707 - some virsh cmd get failure without set error message

1281710 - It's better support to delete snapshots for rbd volume

1282288 - Unable to set permission when a volume is created in root squash

netfs pool

1282744 - Actual downtime - Sometimes libvirt doesn't report

'downtime_net' in jobStats while migrating VM/s

1282846 - libvirt can not start a VM with non-ACSII or long names: Invalid

machine name (from systemd)

1283085 - Creating external disk snapshot for a guest which has two disks with

the same prefix name，the disks become the same name in xml

1285665 - Fail to valid the guest's xml while set the graphical listen as

ipv6 address which end with "::" on rhel7

1286679 - Rebase libvirt to current upstream release

1288000 - Virsh lacks support for the scale (MiB/s OR Bytes/s) for block job

bandwidth

1288690 - Error message misleads users when 2 or more IDE controllers are

configured

1289288 - Live Migration dynamic cpu throttling for auto-convergence (libvirt)

1289363 - 59-character name-length limitation when creating VMs

1289391 - Libvirt incorrectly unplug the backend when host device frontent

hotplug fails

1290324 - libvirt should forbid set current cpu is 0 in xml

1293241 - libvirt should forbid set 0,^0 in cpuset instead of generate a xml

which have broken settings

1293804 - libvirt fails to unlink the image disks after creating VMs using

virt-install: cannot unlink file 'FOO': Success

1293899 - Libvirt mishandle the internal snapshot with AHCI device

1294617 - Migration fails with -dname option when guest agent is specified

1297020 - ppc64 guests default to legacy -usb option instead of -device

pci-ohci

1297690 - XML-RPC error : Cannot write data: Transport endpoint is not

connected

1298065 - The size of raw image is incorect after clone without --nonsparse

1299696 - Set spice graphic port to '-1', the port allocated to the

guest can't be used again after the guest is managedsaved or shutoff.

1301021 - RFE: add support for LUKS disk encryption format driver w/ RBD,

iSCSI, and qcow2

1302373 - libvirt_driver_qemu.so references libvirt_driver_storage.so

1305922 - Set cgroup device ACLs to allow block device for NVRAM backing store

1306556 - [RFE] Allow specifying cpu pinning for inactive vcpus

1308317 - libvirt check the wrong cpu placement status when change the

emulator/iothreadpin configuration

1312188 - virtlogd failed to open guest log file while doing migration

1313264 - direct interface with multiqueue enabled donesn't support

hotplugging

1313314 - libvirt will not override a target name with prefix of 'vif'

in guest's xml interface part, which do not conform to the description in libvirt.org

1313627 - Fail to restore vm with usb keyboard config on ppc64le

1314594 - Libvirt should reject to rename a domain in saved status.

1315059 - improve the error when undefine transient network

1316371 - libvirt auto remove the vcpupin config when cold-unplug vcpu

1316384 - libvirt report wrong error when parse vcpupin info

1316420 - libvirtd crashed if set vcpusched vcpus over maxvcpu

1316433 - cmd domstats cause libvirtd memleak

1316465 - active virtual network based on linux bridge will becase inactive

after libvirtd restart

1317531 - libvirt does not report PCI_HEADER_TYPE in node device XML

1318569 - Eject cdrom fails since tray is locked but next try succeeds

1318993 - vol-create-from failed for logical pool

1319044 - log error when <bandwidth> requested on a <interface

type='hostdev'>

1320447 - [RFE] Report memory hotunplug failure

1320470 - Migrating guest with default guest agent socket path from 1.3.x to

1.2.17 failed

1320500 - migration from RHEL6.8 to RHEL7.3 host failed with error

"Unsupported migration cookie feature persistent"

1320836 - when vol-create-as a volume with invalid name in a disk pool, libvirt

produced error, but parted still created a partition and multipathd didn't generate symbolic link in /dev/mapper

1320893 - libvirt-python: rename a domain with empty string will make it

disappear

1321546 - libvirt fails to create a macvtap deivce if an attempted name was

already created by some process other than libvirt

1322210 - Fail to hotplug guest agent with libvirt-1.3.2-1.el7

1323085 - generate bootindex even when <bootmenu enable='yes'/>

is specified

1324551 - Hotplug of memory/rng device fails after unplugging device of the

same type that is not last

1324757 - libvirtd crashed if destroy then start a guest which have redirdev

device

1325043 - libvirt forget free priv->machineName when clear guest resource

1325072 - "virtlogd --verbose" doesn't output verbose messages

1325075 - The old logging way(file) is used when no qemu.conf file exists

1325080 - Virtlogd doesn't release client resource after guest restore from

a saved file.

1325757 - virsh create fails if <video> element is not set in XML

1325996 - new NSS module for host name translation of domains managed by

libvirt

1326270 - Migration failed when setting vnc_auto_unix_socket = 1

1326660 - Update-device fail to update floppy with an unknown error

1327499 - guest have broken settings after use setvcpus --maximum to make vcpu

number < vcpu number in numa

1327537 - RFE: support -acpitable

1328003 - disk source format is not properly set for disk type='volume'

1328301 - update floppy device with readonly element report cannot modify

snapshot error

1328401 - watchdog's action moved to 'pause' automatically when

start a guest with watchdog's action setting to 'dump'

1329041 - blkdeviotune should limit the maximum to some sensible number

1329045 - Guest got killed when restart libvirtd if guest has cmt event enabled

but host doesn't support CMT

1329046 - "virsh perf $guest --enable '' " has memory leak.

1329819 - virsh nodecpumap --pretty shows wrong result on machine with many

cores

1331228 - No error messages for cpu-stats with --start option.

1332446 - "virsh domdisplay" recognizes 0.0.0.0 as localhost

1332705 - libvirt is incompatible with qemu-rhev-2.6 with empty CDROM drive

1332854 - <vcpu max='...'/> in domacapabilities should take KVM

limits into account

1333248 - Libvirt rejects object name starting with '.'

1333404 - libvirtd allows SSLv3 connections and poor ciphers

1334237 - Dump a guest with long domain name by watchdog failed

1335617 - print generic error to user if qemu fails without printing any error

1337073 - virDomainGetControlInfo hangs after random time with unresponsive

storage

1337490 - Hot-plugs into root-port and downstream-port fail

1337869 - Libguestfs could not create appliance through libvirt on aarch64

because libvirt doesn't support dmi-to-pci-bridge (i82801b11-bridge) controller

1339900 - Tiny issue: PCI controller's index cannot be = bus

1340976 - Sometimes guest OS paused after managedsave&start.

1341415 - 'virsh event' can not capture disk-change events

1341460 - update dns settings in network by net-update will not take effect

immediately

1342342 - RHEL Doc error about S3/S4 operations for guest

1342874 - Owner and SElinux context cannot be restored after hot-unplug USB

Host device

1342962 - libvirt limits chassisNr for pci bridge to between 0 and 255,

however, qemu does not support chassis_nr=0

1343442 - The default value of 'max_anonymous_clients' is not correct

1344892 - memory section in domxml stay unchanged after memory hot-unplug

1345743 - SASL authentication failed to create client context when connecting

to libvirt daemon

1346723 - some bugs in function which used to parse perf event xml element

1346724 - cannot pool-define/create mpath pool

1346730 - libvirt will enable perf event which user want disable it

1347642 - Enable /dev/urandom as source of entropy for virtio-rng

1350688 - libvirtd crashes after qemu-attach in qemuDomainPerfRestart()

1350772 - Memory locking is not required for non-KVM ppc64 guests

1351057 - lxc: when undefine a vm first, cannot destroy it successfully.

1351473 - "virsh blkiotune" causes libvirtd crash

1351514 - CVE-2016-5008 libvirt: Setting empty VNC password allows access to

unauthorized users

1354238 - auto_dump_path setting in the qemu.conf not work

1356436 - cannot pool-create iscsi pool because cannot successfully login iscsi

target

1356461 - Failed "virsh connect" return 0.

1356858 - The default uri should be libvirtd:///session in non-root session

1356937 - libvit should support set IOthread quota into cgroup

1357346 - libvirtd memory leak when guest has hostdev element

1357363 - Some environment variables don't take effect for virt-admin

1357364 - The uri_aliases setting in libvirt-admin.conf doesn't take

effect.

1357776 - Service is not re-enabled when increasing max_clients limit after it

has been reached.

1357924 - Incorrect memory virtualization in lxc driver

1358712 - pci-expander-bus should only connect to pci-root, and

pcie-expander-bus should only connect to pcie-root

1358728 - Migration failed when the secondary video devices have different

ram/vram sizes.

1359071 - the result of change-media --eject is different from the result in

guest

1361172 - Disallow to attach upstream port to pxb-pcie if root-port is not

attached to pxb-pcie

1361948 - SASL info is missing in the output of "virt-admin

client-info"

1362349 - Persistent fs pool is undefined after startup fails

1363627 - Provide proper error messages when hot-plugging devices into a not

hot-pluggable pci controller

1363636 - Libvirtd crashes when using vol-create-from to create a raw vol and

using a qcow2 vol as source

1363648 - Add support to attach dmi-to-pci-bridge (i82801b11-bridge) into

pxb-pcie

1363773 - libvirtd crashed when use virt-install to create a lxc container

1365004 - Regenerate docs while building downstream package

1365500 - CPU feature cmt not found with 2.0.0-1

1365903 - virt-admin reports a message indicating success when it fails to

connect

1366097 - some memory leak in qemuDomainAssignAddresses

1366119 - Screenshot does not work with qxl video model type.

1366484 - libvirt report unknown error when iothreadsched point to not exist

iothread

1366611 - Core dumped when do secret-get-value

1366989 - Increase the queue size to the max allowed, 1024.

1367130 - USB address referencing a non-existent hub crashes libvirtd

1367259 - libvirt SIGSEGV when hot-plug a disk with luks encryption

1367260 - key mismatched in http protocol of json backing format

1367269 - The uri_default in libvirt-admin.conf doesn't take effect

1368774 - libvirt changes the guest xml on target host even if migration failed

1370066 - Use setvcpus to change maximum vcpu number will make guest have

broken settings

1372251 - libvirt wrongly convert json to xml when attaching json glusterfs

backing images

1374613 - Migration fails with "info migration reply was missing return

status" when storage insufficient on target

1375783 - [ppc64] vm config with hotplugable vcpus gets broken after libvirtd

restart

1377212 - libvirt: SCSI: hostdev / controller host-plug related fixes



6. Package List:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7):



Source:

libvirt-2.0.0-10.el7.src.rpm



x86_64:

libvirt-2.0.0-10.el7.x86_64.rpm

libvirt-client-2.0.0-10.el7.i686.rpm

libvirt-client-2.0.0-10.el7.x86_64.rpm

libvirt-daemon-2.0.0-10.el7.x86_64.rpm

libvirt-daemon-config-network-2.0.0-10.el7.x86_64.rpm

libvirt-daemon-config-nwfilter-2.0.0-10.el7.x86_64.rpm

libvirt-daemon-driver-interface-2.0.0-10.el7.x86_64.rpm

libvirt-daemon-driver-lxc-2.0.0-10.el7.x86_64.rpm

libvirt-daemon-driver-network-2.0.0-10.el7.x86_64.rpm

libvirt-daemon-driver-nodedev-2.0.0-10.el7.x86_64.rpm

libvirt-daemon-driver-nwfilter-2.0.0-10.el7.x86_64.rpm

libvirt-daemon-driver-qemu-2.0.0-10.el7.x86_64.rpm

libvirt-daemon-driver-secret-2.0.0-10.el7.x86_64.rpm

libvirt-daemon-driver-storage-2.0.0-10.el7.x86_64.rpm

libvirt-daemon-kvm-2.0.0-10.el7.x86_64.rpm

libvirt-debuginfo-2.0.0-10.el7.i686.rpm

libvirt-debuginfo-2.0.0-10.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7):



x86_64:

libvirt-daemon-lxc-2.0.0-10.el7.x86_64.rpm

libvirt-debuginfo-2.0.0-10.el7.i686.rpm

libvirt-debuginfo-2.0.0-10.el7.x86_64.rpm

libvirt-devel-2.0.0-10.el7.i686.rpm

libvirt-devel-2.0.0-10.el7.x86_64.rpm

libvirt-docs-2.0.0-10.el7.x86_64.rpm

libvirt-lock-sanlock-2.0.0-10.el7.x86_64.rpm

libvirt-login-shell-2.0.0-10.el7.x86_64.rpm

libvirt-nss-2.0.0-10.el7.i686.rpm

libvirt-nss-2.0.0-10.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode (v. 7):



Source:

libvirt-2.0.0-10.el7.src.rpm



x86_64:

libvirt-client-2.0.0-10.el7.i686.rpm

libvirt-client-2.0.0-10.el7.x86_64.rpm

libvirt-debuginfo-2.0.0-10.el7.i686.rpm

libvirt-debuginfo-2.0.0-10.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7):



x86_64:

libvirt-2.0.0-10.el7.x86_64.rpm

libvirt-daemon-2.0.0-10.el7.x86_64.rpm

libvirt-daemon-config-network-2.0.0-10.el7.x86_64.rpm

libvirt-daemon-config-nwfilter-2.0.0-10.el7.x86_64.rpm

libvirt-daemon-driver-interface-2.0.0-10.el7.x86_64.rpm

libvirt-daemon-driver-lxc-2.0.0-10.el7.x86_64.rpm

libvirt-daemon-driver-network-2.0.0-10.el7.x86_64.rpm

libvirt-daemon-driver-nodedev-2.0.0-10.el7.x86_64.rpm

libvirt-daemon-driver-nwfilter-2.0.0-10.el7.x86_64.rpm

libvirt-daemon-driver-qemu-2.0.0-10.el7.x86_64.rpm

libvirt-daemon-driver-secret-2.0.0-10.el7.x86_64.rpm

libvirt-daemon-driver-storage-2.0.0-10.el7.x86_64.rpm

libvirt-daemon-kvm-2.0.0-10.el7.x86_64.rpm

libvirt-daemon-lxc-2.0.0-10.el7.x86_64.rpm

libvirt-debuginfo-2.0.0-10.el7.i686.rpm

libvirt-debuginfo-2.0.0-10.el7.x86_64.rpm

libvirt-devel-2.0.0-10.el7.i686.rpm

libvirt-devel-2.0.0-10.el7.x86_64.rpm

libvirt-docs-2.0.0-10.el7.x86_64.rpm

libvirt-lock-sanlock-2.0.0-10.el7.x86_64.rpm

libvirt-login-shell-2.0.0-10.el7.x86_64.rpm

libvirt-nss-2.0.0-10.el7.i686.rpm

libvirt-nss-2.0.0-10.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7):



Source:

libvirt-2.0.0-10.el7.src.rpm



ppc64:

libvirt-2.0.0-10.el7.ppc64.rpm

libvirt-client-2.0.0-10.el7.ppc.rpm

libvirt-client-2.0.0-10.el7.ppc64.rpm

libvirt-daemon-2.0.0-10.el7.ppc64.rpm

libvirt-daemon-config-network-2.0.0-10.el7.ppc64.rpm

libvirt-daemon-config-nwfilter-2.0.0-10.el7.ppc64.rpm

libvirt-daemon-driver-interface-2.0.0-10.el7.ppc64.rpm

libvirt-daemon-driver-lxc-2.0.0-10.el7.ppc64.rpm

libvirt-daemon-driver-network-2.0.0-10.el7.ppc64.rpm

libvirt-daemon-driver-nodedev-2.0.0-10.el7.ppc64.rpm

libvirt-daemon-driver-nwfilter-2.0.0-10.el7.ppc64.rpm

libvirt-daemon-driver-qemu-2.0.0-10.el7.ppc64.rpm

libvirt-daemon-driver-secret-2.0.0-10.el7.ppc64.rpm

libvirt-daemon-driver-storage-2.0.0-10.el7.ppc64.rpm

libvirt-debuginfo-2.0.0-10.el7.ppc.rpm

libvirt-debuginfo-2.0.0-10.el7.ppc64.rpm

libvirt-devel-2.0.0-10.el7.ppc.rpm

libvirt-devel-2.0.0-10.el7.ppc64.rpm

libvirt-docs-2.0.0-10.el7.ppc64.rpm



ppc64le:

libvirt-2.0.0-10.el7.ppc64le.rpm

libvirt-client-2.0.0-10.el7.ppc64le.rpm

libvirt-daemon-2.0.0-10.el7.ppc64le.rpm

libvirt-daemon-config-network-2.0.0-10.el7.ppc64le.rpm

libvirt-daemon-config-nwfilter-2.0.0-10.el7.ppc64le.rpm

libvirt-daemon-driver-interface-2.0.0-10.el7.ppc64le.rpm

libvirt-daemon-driver-lxc-2.0.0-10.el7.ppc64le.rpm

libvirt-daemon-driver-network-2.0.0-10.el7.ppc64le.rpm

libvirt-daemon-driver-nodedev-2.0.0-10.el7.ppc64le.rpm

libvirt-daemon-driver-nwfilter-2.0.0-10.el7.ppc64le.rpm

libvirt-daemon-driver-qemu-2.0.0-10.el7.ppc64le.rpm

libvirt-daemon-driver-secret-2.0.0-10.el7.ppc64le.rpm

libvirt-daemon-driver-storage-2.0.0-10.el7.ppc64le.rpm

libvirt-debuginfo-2.0.0-10.el7.ppc64le.rpm

libvirt-devel-2.0.0-10.el7.ppc64le.rpm

libvirt-docs-2.0.0-10.el7.ppc64le.rpm



s390x:

libvirt-2.0.0-10.el7.s390x.rpm

libvirt-client-2.0.0-10.el7.s390.rpm

libvirt-client-2.0.0-10.el7.s390x.rpm

libvirt-daemon-2.0.0-10.el7.s390x.rpm

libvirt-daemon-config-network-2.0.0-10.el7.s390x.rpm

libvirt-daemon-config-nwfilter-2.0.0-10.el7.s390x.rpm

libvirt-daemon-driver-interface-2.0.0-10.el7.s390x.rpm

libvirt-daemon-driver-lxc-2.0.0-10.el7.s390x.rpm

libvirt-daemon-driver-network-2.0.0-10.el7.s390x.rpm

libvirt-daemon-driver-nodedev-2.0.0-10.el7.s390x.rpm

libvirt-daemon-driver-nwfilter-2.0.0-10.el7.s390x.rpm

libvirt-daemon-driver-secret-2.0.0-10.el7.s390x.rpm

libvirt-daemon-driver-storage-2.0.0-10.el7.s390x.rpm

libvirt-debuginfo-2.0.0-10.el7.s390.rpm

libvirt-debuginfo-2.0.0-10.el7.s390x.rpm

libvirt-devel-2.0.0-10.el7.s390.rpm

libvirt-devel-2.0.0-10.el7.s390x.rpm

libvirt-docs-2.0.0-10.el7.s390x.rpm



x86_64:

libvirt-2.0.0-10.el7.x86_64.rpm

libvirt-client-2.0.0-10.el7.i686.rpm

libvirt-client-2.0.0-10.el7.x86_64.rpm

libvirt-daemon-2.0.0-10.el7.x86_64.rpm

libvirt-daemon-config-network-2.0.0-10.el7.x86_64.rpm

libvirt-daemon-config-nwfilter-2.0.0-10.el7.x86_64.rpm

libvirt-daemon-driver-interface-2.0.0-10.el7.x86_64.rpm

libvirt-daemon-driver-lxc-2.0.0-10.el7.x86_64.rpm

libvirt-daemon-driver-network-2.0.0-10.el7.x86_64.rpm

libvirt-daemon-driver-nodedev-2.0.0-10.el7.x86_64.rpm

libvirt-daemon-driver-nwfilter-2.0.0-10.el7.x86_64.rpm

libvirt-daemon-driver-qemu-2.0.0-10.el7.x86_64.rpm

libvirt-daemon-driver-secret-2.0.0-10.el7.x86_64.rpm

libvirt-daemon-driver-storage-2.0.0-10.el7.x86_64.rpm

libvirt-daemon-kvm-2.0.0-10.el7.x86_64.rpm

libvirt-debuginfo-2.0.0-10.el7.i686.rpm

libvirt-debuginfo-2.0.0-10.el7.x86_64.rpm

libvirt-devel-2.0.0-10.el7.i686.rpm

libvirt-devel-2.0.0-10.el7.x86_64.rpm

libvirt-docs-2.0.0-10.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7):



ppc64:

libvirt-daemon-lxc-2.0.0-10.el7.ppc64.rpm

libvirt-debuginfo-2.0.0-10.el7.ppc.rpm

libvirt-debuginfo-2.0.0-10.el7.ppc64.rpm

libvirt-lock-sanlock-2.0.0-10.el7.ppc64.rpm

libvirt-login-shell-2.0.0-10.el7.ppc64.rpm

libvirt-nss-2.0.0-10.el7.ppc.rpm

libvirt-nss-2.0.0-10.el7.ppc64.rpm



ppc64le:

libvirt-daemon-kvm-2.0.0-10.el7.ppc64le.rpm

libvirt-daemon-lxc-2.0.0-10.el7.ppc64le.rpm

libvirt-debuginfo-2.0.0-10.el7.ppc64le.rpm

libvirt-lock-sanlock-2.0.0-10.el7.ppc64le.rpm

libvirt-login-shell-2.0.0-10.el7.ppc64le.rpm

libvirt-nss-2.0.0-10.el7.ppc64le.rpm



s390x:

libvirt-daemon-lxc-2.0.0-10.el7.s390x.rpm

libvirt-debuginfo-2.0.0-10.el7.s390.rpm

libvirt-debuginfo-2.0.0-10.el7.s390x.rpm

libvirt-login-shell-2.0.0-10.el7.s390x.rpm

libvirt-nss-2.0.0-10.el7.s390.rpm

libvirt-nss-2.0.0-10.el7.s390x.rpm



x86_64:

libvirt-daemon-lxc-2.0.0-10.el7.x86_64.rpm

libvirt-debuginfo-2.0.0-10.el7.i686.rpm

libvirt-debuginfo-2.0.0-10.el7.x86_64.rpm

libvirt-lock-sanlock-2.0.0-10.el7.x86_64.rpm

libvirt-login-shell-2.0.0-10.el7.x86_64.rpm

libvirt-nss-2.0.0-10.el7.i686.rpm

libvirt-nss-2.0.0-10.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7):



Source:

libvirt-2.0.0-10.el7.src.rpm



x86_64:

libvirt-2.0.0-10.el7.x86_64.rpm

libvirt-client-2.0.0-10.el7.i686.rpm

libvirt-client-2.0.0-10.el7.x86_64.rpm

libvirt-daemon-2.0.0-10.el7.x86_64.rpm

libvirt-daemon-config-network-2.0.0-10.el7.x86_64.rpm

libvirt-daemon-config-nwfilter-2.0.0-10.el7.x86_64.rpm

libvirt-daemon-driver-interface-2.0.0-10.el7.x86_64.rpm

libvirt-daemon-driver-lxc-2.0.0-10.el7.x86_64.rpm

libvirt-daemon-driver-network-2.0.0-10.el7.x86_64.rpm

libvirt-daemon-driver-nodedev-2.0.0-10.el7.x86_64.rpm

libvirt-daemon-driver-nwfilter-2.0.0-10.el7.x86_64.rpm

libvirt-daemon-driver-qemu-2.0.0-10.el7.x86_64.rpm

libvirt-daemon-driver-secret-2.0.0-10.el7.x86_64.rpm

libvirt-daemon-driver-storage-2.0.0-10.el7.x86_64.rpm

libvirt-daemon-kvm-2.0.0-10.el7.x86_64.rpm

libvirt-debuginfo-2.0.0-10.el7.i686.rpm

libvirt-debuginfo-2.0.0-10.el7.x86_64.rpm

libvirt-devel-2.0.0-10.el7.i686.rpm

libvirt-devel-2.0.0-10.el7.x86_64.rpm

libvirt-docs-2.0.0-10.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7):



x86_64:

libvirt-daemon-lxc-2.0.0-10.el7.x86_64.rpm

libvirt-debuginfo-2.0.0-10.el7.i686.rpm

libvirt-debuginfo-2.0.0-10.el7.x86_64.rpm

libvirt-lock-sanlock-2.0.0-10.el7.x86_64.rpm

libvirt-login-shell-2.0.0-10.el7.x86_64.rpm

libvirt-nss-2.0.0-10.el7.i686.rpm

libvirt-nss-2.0.0-10.el7.x86_64.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-5160

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-5313

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5008

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate

https://access.redhat.com/documentation/en-US/Red_Hat_Enterprise_Linux/7/html/7.3_Release_Notes/index.html



