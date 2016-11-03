|
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in krb5
|
Originalnachricht
|
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1
=====================================================================
Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Low: krb5 security, bug fix, and enhancement update
Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:2591-02
Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2591.html
Issue date: 2016-11-03
CVE Names: CVE-2016-3119 CVE-2016-3120
=====================================================================
1. Summary:
An update for krb5 is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.
Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Low. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which
gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from
the CVE link(s) in the References section.
2. Relevant releases/architectures:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7) - aarch64, ppc64, ppc64le, s390x, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) - x86_64
3. Description:
Kerberos is a network authentication system, which can improve the security
of your network by eliminating the insecure practice of sending passwords
over the network in unencrypted form. It allows clients and servers to
authenticate to each other with the help of a trusted third party, the
Kerberos key distribution center (KDC).
The following packages have been upgraded to a newer upstream version: krb5
(1.14.1). (BZ#1292153)
Security Fix(es):
* A NULL pointer dereference flaw was found in MIT Kerberos kadmind
service. An authenticated attacker with permission to modify a principal
entry could use this flaw to cause kadmind to dereference a null pointer
and crash by supplying an empty DB argument to the modify_principal
command, if kadmind was configured to use the LDAP KDB module.
(CVE-2016-3119)
* A NULL pointer dereference flaw was found in MIT Kerberos krb5kdc
service. An authenticated attacker could use this flaw to cause krb5kdc to
dereference a null pointer and crash by making an S4U2Self request, if the
restrict_anonymous_to_tgt option was set to true. (CVE-2016-3120)
Additional Changes:
For detailed information on changes in this release, see the Red Hat
Enterprise Linux 7.3 Release Notes linked from the References section.
4. Solution:
For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:
https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258
After installing the updated packages, running Kerberos services (krb5kdc,
kadmin, and kprop) will be restarted automatically.
5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):
1135427 - kadmin.local -q with wrong value in -e option doesn't return
nonzero return code
1146945 - RFE: Kerberos should support dropping configuration snippets to /etc/
and /usr
1183058 - krb5-server requires systemd-sysv when it shouldn't need to
1247261 - ksu asks for password even if called by root
1256735 - krb5kdc.log file is world-readable on IPA
1283902 - Remove krb5-server dependency on initscripts unless it is needed
1284987 - Please backport fix for interposer
1290239 - Update krb5 spec file with changes made in fedora
1292153 - Rebase krb5 to 1.14.x
1296241 - Chrome crash in spnego_gss_inquire_context()
1297591 - [backport] Fix some uses of installed files in the test suite
1313457 - krb5 selinux patch leaks memory
1314493 - Skip unnecessary mech calls in gss_inquire_cred
1319616 - CVE-2016-3119 krb5: null pointer dereference in kadmin
1340304 - otp module incorrectly overwrites as_key
1349042 - Incorrect length calculation in libkrad
1361050 - CVE-2016-3120 krb5: S4U2Self KDC crash when anon is restricted
1363690 - ssh login permission denied when ldap/krb5 is enabled via authconfig
1364993 - MS-KKDCP with TLS SNI requires HTTP Host header
6. Package List:
These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/
7. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-3119
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-3120
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#low
https://access.redhat.com/documentation/en-US/Red_Hat_Enterprise_Linux/7/html/7.3_Release_Notes/index.html
8. Contact:
|
|