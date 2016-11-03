Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in krb5

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Low: krb5 security, bug fix, and enhancement update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:2591-02

Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux

Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2591.html

Issue date: 2016-11-03

CVE Names: CVE-2016-3119 CVE-2016-3120

1. Summary:



An update for krb5 is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Low. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which

gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from

the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7) - aarch64, ppc64, ppc64le, s390x, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) - x86_64



3. Description:



Kerberos is a network authentication system, which can improve the security

of your network by eliminating the insecure practice of sending passwords

over the network in unencrypted form. It allows clients and servers to

authenticate to each other with the help of a trusted third party, the

Kerberos key distribution center (KDC).



The following packages have been upgraded to a newer upstream version: krb5

(1.14.1). (BZ#1292153)



Security Fix(es):



* A NULL pointer dereference flaw was found in MIT Kerberos kadmind

service. An authenticated attacker with permission to modify a principal

entry could use this flaw to cause kadmind to dereference a null pointer

and crash by supplying an empty DB argument to the modify_principal

command, if kadmind was configured to use the LDAP KDB module.

(CVE-2016-3119)



* A NULL pointer dereference flaw was found in MIT Kerberos krb5kdc

service. An authenticated attacker could use this flaw to cause krb5kdc to

dereference a null pointer and crash by making an S4U2Self request, if the

restrict_anonymous_to_tgt option was set to true. (CVE-2016-3120)



Additional Changes:



For detailed information on changes in this release, see the Red Hat

Enterprise Linux 7.3 Release Notes linked from the References section.



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



After installing the updated packages, running Kerberos services (krb5kdc,

kadmin, and kprop) will be restarted automatically.



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1135427 - kadmin.local -q with wrong value in -e option doesn't return

nonzero return code

1146945 - RFE: Kerberos should support dropping configuration snippets to /etc/

and /usr

1183058 - krb5-server requires systemd-sysv when it shouldn't need to

1247261 - ksu asks for password even if called by root

1256735 - krb5kdc.log file is world-readable on IPA

1283902 - Remove krb5-server dependency on initscripts unless it is needed

1284987 - Please backport fix for interposer

1290239 - Update krb5 spec file with changes made in fedora

1292153 - Rebase krb5 to 1.14.x

1296241 - Chrome crash in spnego_gss_inquire_context()

1297591 - [backport] Fix some uses of installed files in the test suite

1313457 - krb5 selinux patch leaks memory

1314493 - Skip unnecessary mech calls in gss_inquire_cred

1319616 - CVE-2016-3119 krb5: null pointer dereference in kadmin

1340304 - otp module incorrectly overwrites as_key

1349042 - Incorrect length calculation in libkrad

1361050 - CVE-2016-3120 krb5: S4U2Self KDC crash when anon is restricted

1363690 - ssh login permission denied when ldap/krb5 is enabled via authconfig

1364993 - MS-KKDCP with TLS SNI requires HTTP Host header



6. Package List:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7):



Source:

krb5-1.14.1-26.el7.src.rpm



x86_64:

krb5-debuginfo-1.14.1-26.el7.i686.rpm

krb5-debuginfo-1.14.1-26.el7.x86_64.rpm

krb5-libs-1.14.1-26.el7.i686.rpm

krb5-libs-1.14.1-26.el7.x86_64.rpm

krb5-pkinit-1.14.1-26.el7.x86_64.rpm

krb5-workstation-1.14.1-26.el7.x86_64.rpm

libkadm5-1.14.1-26.el7.i686.rpm

libkadm5-1.14.1-26.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7):



x86_64:

krb5-debuginfo-1.14.1-26.el7.i686.rpm

krb5-debuginfo-1.14.1-26.el7.x86_64.rpm

krb5-devel-1.14.1-26.el7.i686.rpm

krb5-devel-1.14.1-26.el7.x86_64.rpm

krb5-server-1.14.1-26.el7.x86_64.rpm

krb5-server-ldap-1.14.1-26.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode (v. 7):



Source:

krb5-1.14.1-26.el7.src.rpm



x86_64:

krb5-debuginfo-1.14.1-26.el7.i686.rpm

krb5-debuginfo-1.14.1-26.el7.x86_64.rpm

krb5-libs-1.14.1-26.el7.i686.rpm

krb5-libs-1.14.1-26.el7.x86_64.rpm

krb5-pkinit-1.14.1-26.el7.x86_64.rpm

krb5-workstation-1.14.1-26.el7.x86_64.rpm

libkadm5-1.14.1-26.el7.i686.rpm

libkadm5-1.14.1-26.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7):



x86_64:

krb5-debuginfo-1.14.1-26.el7.i686.rpm

krb5-debuginfo-1.14.1-26.el7.x86_64.rpm

krb5-devel-1.14.1-26.el7.i686.rpm

krb5-devel-1.14.1-26.el7.x86_64.rpm

krb5-server-1.14.1-26.el7.x86_64.rpm

krb5-server-ldap-1.14.1-26.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7):



Source:

krb5-1.14.1-26.el7.src.rpm



aarch64:

krb5-debuginfo-1.14.1-26.el7.aarch64.rpm

krb5-devel-1.14.1-26.el7.aarch64.rpm

krb5-libs-1.14.1-26.el7.aarch64.rpm

krb5-pkinit-1.14.1-26.el7.aarch64.rpm

krb5-server-1.14.1-26.el7.aarch64.rpm

krb5-server-ldap-1.14.1-26.el7.aarch64.rpm

krb5-workstation-1.14.1-26.el7.aarch64.rpm

libkadm5-1.14.1-26.el7.aarch64.rpm



ppc64:

krb5-debuginfo-1.14.1-26.el7.ppc.rpm

krb5-debuginfo-1.14.1-26.el7.ppc64.rpm

krb5-devel-1.14.1-26.el7.ppc.rpm

krb5-devel-1.14.1-26.el7.ppc64.rpm

krb5-libs-1.14.1-26.el7.ppc.rpm

krb5-libs-1.14.1-26.el7.ppc64.rpm

krb5-pkinit-1.14.1-26.el7.ppc64.rpm

krb5-server-1.14.1-26.el7.ppc64.rpm

krb5-server-ldap-1.14.1-26.el7.ppc64.rpm

krb5-workstation-1.14.1-26.el7.ppc64.rpm

libkadm5-1.14.1-26.el7.ppc.rpm

libkadm5-1.14.1-26.el7.ppc64.rpm



ppc64le:

krb5-debuginfo-1.14.1-26.el7.ppc64le.rpm

krb5-devel-1.14.1-26.el7.ppc64le.rpm

krb5-libs-1.14.1-26.el7.ppc64le.rpm

krb5-pkinit-1.14.1-26.el7.ppc64le.rpm

krb5-server-1.14.1-26.el7.ppc64le.rpm

krb5-server-ldap-1.14.1-26.el7.ppc64le.rpm

krb5-workstation-1.14.1-26.el7.ppc64le.rpm

libkadm5-1.14.1-26.el7.ppc64le.rpm



s390x:

krb5-debuginfo-1.14.1-26.el7.s390.rpm

krb5-debuginfo-1.14.1-26.el7.s390x.rpm

krb5-devel-1.14.1-26.el7.s390.rpm

krb5-devel-1.14.1-26.el7.s390x.rpm

krb5-libs-1.14.1-26.el7.s390.rpm

krb5-libs-1.14.1-26.el7.s390x.rpm

krb5-pkinit-1.14.1-26.el7.s390x.rpm

krb5-server-1.14.1-26.el7.s390x.rpm

krb5-server-ldap-1.14.1-26.el7.s390x.rpm

krb5-workstation-1.14.1-26.el7.s390x.rpm

libkadm5-1.14.1-26.el7.s390.rpm

libkadm5-1.14.1-26.el7.s390x.rpm



x86_64:

krb5-debuginfo-1.14.1-26.el7.i686.rpm

krb5-debuginfo-1.14.1-26.el7.x86_64.rpm

krb5-devel-1.14.1-26.el7.i686.rpm

krb5-devel-1.14.1-26.el7.x86_64.rpm

krb5-libs-1.14.1-26.el7.i686.rpm

krb5-libs-1.14.1-26.el7.x86_64.rpm

krb5-pkinit-1.14.1-26.el7.x86_64.rpm

krb5-server-1.14.1-26.el7.x86_64.rpm

krb5-server-ldap-1.14.1-26.el7.x86_64.rpm

krb5-workstation-1.14.1-26.el7.x86_64.rpm

libkadm5-1.14.1-26.el7.i686.rpm

libkadm5-1.14.1-26.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7):



Source:

krb5-1.14.1-26.el7.src.rpm



x86_64:

krb5-debuginfo-1.14.1-26.el7.i686.rpm

krb5-debuginfo-1.14.1-26.el7.x86_64.rpm

krb5-devel-1.14.1-26.el7.i686.rpm

krb5-devel-1.14.1-26.el7.x86_64.rpm

krb5-libs-1.14.1-26.el7.i686.rpm

krb5-libs-1.14.1-26.el7.x86_64.rpm

krb5-pkinit-1.14.1-26.el7.x86_64.rpm

krb5-server-1.14.1-26.el7.x86_64.rpm

krb5-server-ldap-1.14.1-26.el7.x86_64.rpm

krb5-workstation-1.14.1-26.el7.x86_64.rpm

libkadm5-1.14.1-26.el7.i686.rpm

libkadm5-1.14.1-26.el7.x86_64.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-3119

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-3120

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#low

https://access.redhat.com/documentation/en-US/Red_Hat_Enterprise_Linux/7/html/7.3_Release_Notes/index.html



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.

