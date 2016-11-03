Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in PCS

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA1



=====================================================================

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Moderate: pcs security, bug fix, and enhancement update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:2596-02

Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux

Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2596.html

Issue date: 2016-11-03

CVE Names: CVE-2016-0720 CVE-2016-0721

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



An update for pcs is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which

gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from

the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server High Availability (v. 7) - s390x, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Resilient Storage (v. 7) - s390x, x86_64



3. Description:



The pcs packages provide a command-line configuration system for the

Pacemaker and Corosync utilities.



The following packages have been upgraded to a newer upstream version: pcs

(0.9.152). (BZ#1299847)



Security Fix(es):



* A Cross-Site Request Forgery (CSRF) flaw was found in the pcsd web UI. A

remote attacker could provide a specially crafted web page that, when

visited by a user with a valid pcsd session, would allow the attacker to

trigger requests on behalf of the user, for example removing resources or

restarting/removing nodes. (CVE-2016-0720)



* It was found that pcsd did not invalidate cookies on the server side when

a user logged out. This could potentially allow an attacker to perform

session fixation attacks on pcsd. (CVE-2016-0721)



These issues were discovered by Martin Prpic (Red Hat Product Security).



Additional Changes:



For detailed information on changes in this release, see the Red Hat

Enterprise Linux 7.3 Release Notes linked from the References section.



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1158500 - add support for utilization attributes

1164402 - Support for sbd configuration is needed in pcs

1207405 - RFE: please adjust timeouts for pcsd check (or allow to disable them)

1219581 - [CLI] particular help screens inconsistent in indication of default

sub^n-commands

1220512 - pcs resource cleanup improvements

1225423 - pcs should allow to remove a dead node from a cluster

1225946 - [CLI] minor cleanups in built-in documentation

1229822 - [RFE] make "cluster setup --start", "cluster start"

and "cluster standby" support --wait as well

1231858 - resource/fence agent options form needs an overhaul

1248990 - Specifying a non-existing id in ACL role permission produces an

invalid CIB

1249085 - 'pcs resource delete' doesn't delete resource referenced

in acl

1252050 - Rewrite pcsd launch script

1264360 - pcs Web UI doesn't indicate unmanaged resources

1269242 - pcs needs to be able to view status and config on nodes that are not

part of any cluster, but have a cib.xml file

1281364 - colocation set constraints missing in web UI

1281371 - Cluster Properties page in web UI needs an overhaul

1281391 - web UI lacks ability to move resources within a resource group

1286664 - pcsd: deleting groups/clones from older cluster returns Internal

Server Error

1287320 - When referencing a stonith/resource agent without a provider and the

fence/resource agents fails to get metadata causes pcs to traceback

1290512 - pcs doesn't support putting Pacemaker Remote nodes into standby

1298585 - [RFE] pcs status output could be simpler when constraints are in

place

1299614 - CVE-2016-0720 pcs: Cross-Site Request Forgery in web UI

1299615 - CVE-2016-0721 pcs: cookies are not invalidated upon logout

1299847 - pcs rebase bug for 7.3

1301993 - [RFE] pcs property list/show could have a --node filter

1302010 - pcs property show <property> shows all node properties

unfiltered

1303136 - Cannot create a new resource with the same name of a one failed and

deleted before, until cleanup

1305786 - Unsanitized input in username field on login page

1315357 - [packaging] pcsd.service shipped twice (under different locations)

1315652 - Option to disable particular TLS version and ciphers with pcsd

1315743 - [packaging] /etc/sysconfig/pcsd is not marked as a config file

1327739 - Need a way to set expected votes on a live system

1328066 - [cli] pcs makes a disservice to CIB-accumulate-and-push use cases by

not coping with "cib --config" file (recommended!) passed as "-f <file>" to cib-modifying commands

1329472 - Cannot recreate remote node resource

1341114 - [packaging] pcs should mark known (existing or not) %config files in

the spec (/etc/sysconfig/pcsd, /var/lib/pcsd/tokens, ...)

1346852 - [GUI] Bad Request when resource removal takes longer than pcs expects

1349465 - [bash-completion] put it under $(pkg-config --variable=completionsdir

bash-completion) to allow for dynamic loading

1354498 - [cli] pcs should except KeyboardInterrupt at least around raw_input

builtin invocation

1357945 - [clufter integration] clufter is distribution-sensitive wrt. new

features so pass the current one on cluster.conf/corosync.conf match and allow user's override

1359154 - pcs authentication command does not trigger authentication of nodes

against each other

1366307 - [pcsd] Badly designed usage of HTML ID attributes may cause

unexpected behavior with certain resource names



6. Package List:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server High Availability (v. 7):



Source:

pcs-0.9.152-10.el7.src.rpm



s390x:

pcs-0.9.152-10.el7.s390x.rpm

pcs-debuginfo-0.9.152-10.el7.s390x.rpm



x86_64:

pcs-0.9.152-10.el7.x86_64.rpm

pcs-debuginfo-0.9.152-10.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Resilient Storage (v. 7):



Source:

pcs-0.9.152-10.el7.src.rpm



s390x:

pcs-0.9.152-10.el7.s390x.rpm

pcs-debuginfo-0.9.152-10.el7.s390x.rpm



x86_64:

pcs-0.9.152-10.el7.x86_64.rpm

pcs-debuginfo-0.9.152-10.el7.x86_64.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-0720

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-0721

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate

https://access.redhat.com/documentation/en-US/Red_Hat_Enterprise_Linux/7/html/7.3_Release_Notes/index.html



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v1



iD8DBQFYGvzpXlSAg2UNWIIRAuvGAJwPAOqaDXO6udOTJCcicum9s+GDPACeIkoy

jvX8ozU+LKMBeHINoGc4sbg=

=rwc5

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----





