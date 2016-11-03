|
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in PCS
|Name:
|Zwei Probleme in PCS
|ID:
|RHSA-2016:2596-02
|Distribution:
|Red Hat
|Plattformen:
|Red Hat Enterprise Linux
|Datum:
|Do, 3. November 2016, 21:57
|Referenzen:
|https://access.redhat.com/documentation/en-US/Red_Hat_Enterprise_Linux/7/html/7.3_Release_Notes/index.html
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-0720
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-0721
|
Originalnachricht
|
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1
=====================================================================
Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Moderate: pcs security, bug fix, and enhancement update
Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:2596-02
Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2596.html
Issue date: 2016-11-03
CVE Names: CVE-2016-0720 CVE-2016-0721
=====================================================================
1. Summary:
An update for pcs is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.
Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which
gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from
the CVE link(s) in the References section.
2. Relevant releases/architectures:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server High Availability (v. 7) - s390x, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Resilient Storage (v. 7) - s390x, x86_64
3. Description:
The pcs packages provide a command-line configuration system for the
Pacemaker and Corosync utilities.
The following packages have been upgraded to a newer upstream version: pcs
(0.9.152). (BZ#1299847)
Security Fix(es):
* A Cross-Site Request Forgery (CSRF) flaw was found in the pcsd web UI. A
remote attacker could provide a specially crafted web page that, when
visited by a user with a valid pcsd session, would allow the attacker to
trigger requests on behalf of the user, for example removing resources or
restarting/removing nodes. (CVE-2016-0720)
* It was found that pcsd did not invalidate cookies on the server side when
a user logged out. This could potentially allow an attacker to perform
session fixation attacks on pcsd. (CVE-2016-0721)
These issues were discovered by Martin Prpic (Red Hat Product Security).
Additional Changes:
For detailed information on changes in this release, see the Red Hat
Enterprise Linux 7.3 Release Notes linked from the References section.
4. Solution:
For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:
https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258
5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):
1158500 - add support for utilization attributes
1164402 - Support for sbd configuration is needed in pcs
1207405 - RFE: please adjust timeouts for pcsd check (or allow to disable them)
1219581 - [CLI] particular help screens inconsistent in indication of default
sub^n-commands
1220512 - pcs resource cleanup improvements
1225423 - pcs should allow to remove a dead node from a cluster
1225946 - [CLI] minor cleanups in built-in documentation
1229822 - [RFE] make "cluster setup --start", "cluster start"
and "cluster standby" support --wait as well
1231858 - resource/fence agent options form needs an overhaul
1248990 - Specifying a non-existing id in ACL role permission produces an
invalid CIB
1249085 - 'pcs resource delete' doesn't delete resource referenced
in acl
1252050 - Rewrite pcsd launch script
1264360 - pcs Web UI doesn't indicate unmanaged resources
1269242 - pcs needs to be able to view status and config on nodes that are not
part of any cluster, but have a cib.xml file
1281364 - colocation set constraints missing in web UI
1281371 - Cluster Properties page in web UI needs an overhaul
1281391 - web UI lacks ability to move resources within a resource group
1286664 - pcsd: deleting groups/clones from older cluster returns Internal
Server Error
1287320 - When referencing a stonith/resource agent without a provider and the
fence/resource agents fails to get metadata causes pcs to traceback
1290512 - pcs doesn't support putting Pacemaker Remote nodes into standby
1298585 - [RFE] pcs status output could be simpler when constraints are in
place
1299614 - CVE-2016-0720 pcs: Cross-Site Request Forgery in web UI
1299615 - CVE-2016-0721 pcs: cookies are not invalidated upon logout
1299847 - pcs rebase bug for 7.3
1301993 - [RFE] pcs property list/show could have a --node filter
1302010 - pcs property show <property> shows all node properties
unfiltered
1303136 - Cannot create a new resource with the same name of a one failed and
deleted before, until cleanup
1305786 - Unsanitized input in username field on login page
1315357 - [packaging] pcsd.service shipped twice (under different locations)
1315652 - Option to disable particular TLS version and ciphers with pcsd
1315743 - [packaging] /etc/sysconfig/pcsd is not marked as a config file
1327739 - Need a way to set expected votes on a live system
1328066 - [cli] pcs makes a disservice to CIB-accumulate-and-push use cases by
not coping with "cib --config" file (recommended!) passed as "-f <file>" to cib-modifying commands
1329472 - Cannot recreate remote node resource
1341114 - [packaging] pcs should mark known (existing or not) %config files in
the spec (/etc/sysconfig/pcsd, /var/lib/pcsd/tokens, ...)
1346852 - [GUI] Bad Request when resource removal takes longer than pcs expects
1349465 - [bash-completion] put it under $(pkg-config --variable=completionsdir
bash-completion) to allow for dynamic loading
1354498 - [cli] pcs should except KeyboardInterrupt at least around raw_input
builtin invocation
1357945 - [clufter integration] clufter is distribution-sensitive wrt. new
features so pass the current one on cluster.conf/corosync.conf match and allow user's override
1359154 - pcs authentication command does not trigger authentication of nodes
against each other
1366307 - [pcsd] Badly designed usage of HTML ID attributes may cause
unexpected behavior with certain resource names
6. Package List:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server High Availability (v. 7):
Source:
pcs-0.9.152-10.el7.src.rpm
s390x:
pcs-0.9.152-10.el7.s390x.rpm
pcs-debuginfo-0.9.152-10.el7.s390x.rpm
x86_64:
pcs-0.9.152-10.el7.x86_64.rpm
pcs-debuginfo-0.9.152-10.el7.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Resilient Storage (v. 7):
Source:
pcs-0.9.152-10.el7.src.rpm
s390x:
pcs-0.9.152-10.el7.s390x.rpm
pcs-debuginfo-0.9.152-10.el7.s390x.rpm
x86_64:
pcs-0.9.152-10.el7.x86_64.rpm
pcs-debuginfo-0.9.152-10.el7.x86_64.rpm
These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/
7. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-0720
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-0721
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate
https://access.redhat.com/documentation/en-US/Red_Hat_Enterprise_Linux/7/html/7.3_Release_Notes/index.html
8. Contact:
The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/
Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v1
iD8DBQFYGvzpXlSAg2UNWIIRAuvGAJwPAOqaDXO6udOTJCcicum9s+GDPACeIkoy
jvX8ozU+LKMBeHINoGc4sbg=
=rwc5
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
