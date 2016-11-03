|
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in resteasy-base
|Name:
|Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in resteasy-base
|ID:
|RHSA-2016:2604-02
|Distribution:
|Red Hat
|Plattformen:
|Red Hat Enterprise Linux
|Datum:
|Do, 3. November 2016, 21:59
|Referenzen:
|https://access.redhat.com/documentation/en-US/Red_Hat_Enterprise_Linux/7/html/7.3_Release_Notes/index.html
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7050
|
Originalnachricht
|
=====================================================================
Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Important: resteasy-base security and bug fix update
Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:2604-02
Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2604.html
Issue date: 2016-11-03
CVE Names: CVE-2016-7050
=====================================================================
1. Summary:
An update for resteasy-base is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux
7.
Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,
which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability
from the CVE link(s) in the References section.
2. Relevant releases/architectures:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7) - noarch
Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7) - noarch
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7) - noarch
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7) - noarch
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) - noarch
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7) - noarch
3. Description:
RESTEasy contains a JBoss project that provides frameworks to help build
RESTful Web Services and RESTful Java applications. It is a fully certified
and portable implementation of the JAX-RS specification.
Security Fix(es):
* It was discovered that under certain conditions RESTEasy could be forced
to parse a request with SerializableProvider, resulting in deserialization
of potentially untrusted data. An attacker could possibly use this flaw to
execute arbitrary code with the permissions of the application using
RESTEasy. (CVE-2016-7050)
Red Hat would like to thank Mikhail Egorov (Odin) for reporting this issue.
Additional Changes:
For detailed information on changes in this release, see the Red Hat
Enterprise Linux 7.3 Release Notes linked from the References section.
4. Solution:
For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:
https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258
5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):
1280539 - JPP.resteasy-base-resteasy-pom.pom: version failed to match the rpm
version
1357624 - Rebuilding of resteasy-base srpm fails when java-1.8.0-openjdk is
used
1378613 - CVE-2016-7050 RESTEasy:SerializableProvider enabled by default and
deserializes untrusted data
6. Package List:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7):
Source:
resteasy-base-3.0.6-4.el7.src.rpm
noarch:
resteasy-base-3.0.6-4.el7.noarch.rpm
resteasy-base-atom-provider-3.0.6-4.el7.noarch.rpm
resteasy-base-client-3.0.6-4.el7.noarch.rpm
resteasy-base-jackson-provider-3.0.6-4.el7.noarch.rpm
resteasy-base-javadoc-3.0.6-4.el7.noarch.rpm
resteasy-base-jaxb-provider-3.0.6-4.el7.noarch.rpm
resteasy-base-jaxrs-3.0.6-4.el7.noarch.rpm
resteasy-base-jaxrs-all-3.0.6-4.el7.noarch.rpm
resteasy-base-jaxrs-api-3.0.6-4.el7.noarch.rpm
resteasy-base-jettison-provider-3.0.6-4.el7.noarch.rpm
resteasy-base-providers-pom-3.0.6-4.el7.noarch.rpm
resteasy-base-resteasy-pom-3.0.6-4.el7.noarch.rpm
resteasy-base-tjws-3.0.6-4.el7.noarch.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7):
Source:
resteasy-base-3.0.6-4.el7.src.rpm
noarch:
resteasy-base-3.0.6-4.el7.noarch.rpm
resteasy-base-atom-provider-3.0.6-4.el7.noarch.rpm
resteasy-base-client-3.0.6-4.el7.noarch.rpm
resteasy-base-jackson-provider-3.0.6-4.el7.noarch.rpm
resteasy-base-javadoc-3.0.6-4.el7.noarch.rpm
resteasy-base-jaxb-provider-3.0.6-4.el7.noarch.rpm
resteasy-base-jaxrs-3.0.6-4.el7.noarch.rpm
resteasy-base-jaxrs-all-3.0.6-4.el7.noarch.rpm
resteasy-base-jaxrs-api-3.0.6-4.el7.noarch.rpm
resteasy-base-jettison-provider-3.0.6-4.el7.noarch.rpm
resteasy-base-providers-pom-3.0.6-4.el7.noarch.rpm
resteasy-base-resteasy-pom-3.0.6-4.el7.noarch.rpm
resteasy-base-tjws-3.0.6-4.el7.noarch.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7):
Source:
resteasy-base-3.0.6-4.el7.src.rpm
noarch:
resteasy-base-atom-provider-3.0.6-4.el7.noarch.rpm
resteasy-base-client-3.0.6-4.el7.noarch.rpm
resteasy-base-jackson-provider-3.0.6-4.el7.noarch.rpm
resteasy-base-jaxb-provider-3.0.6-4.el7.noarch.rpm
resteasy-base-jaxrs-3.0.6-4.el7.noarch.rpm
resteasy-base-jaxrs-api-3.0.6-4.el7.noarch.rpm
resteasy-base-jettison-provider-3.0.6-4.el7.noarch.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7):
Source:
resteasy-base-3.0.6-4.el7.src.rpm
noarch:
resteasy-base-3.0.6-4.el7.noarch.rpm
resteasy-base-atom-provider-3.0.6-4.el7.noarch.rpm
resteasy-base-client-3.0.6-4.el7.noarch.rpm
resteasy-base-jackson-provider-3.0.6-4.el7.noarch.rpm
resteasy-base-javadoc-3.0.6-4.el7.noarch.rpm
resteasy-base-jaxb-provider-3.0.6-4.el7.noarch.rpm
resteasy-base-jaxrs-3.0.6-4.el7.noarch.rpm
resteasy-base-jaxrs-all-3.0.6-4.el7.noarch.rpm
resteasy-base-jaxrs-api-3.0.6-4.el7.noarch.rpm
resteasy-base-jettison-provider-3.0.6-4.el7.noarch.rpm
resteasy-base-providers-pom-3.0.6-4.el7.noarch.rpm
resteasy-base-resteasy-pom-3.0.6-4.el7.noarch.rpm
resteasy-base-tjws-3.0.6-4.el7.noarch.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7):
Source:
resteasy-base-3.0.6-4.el7.src.rpm
noarch:
resteasy-base-atom-provider-3.0.6-4.el7.noarch.rpm
resteasy-base-client-3.0.6-4.el7.noarch.rpm
resteasy-base-jackson-provider-3.0.6-4.el7.noarch.rpm
resteasy-base-jaxb-provider-3.0.6-4.el7.noarch.rpm
resteasy-base-jaxrs-3.0.6-4.el7.noarch.rpm
resteasy-base-jaxrs-api-3.0.6-4.el7.noarch.rpm
resteasy-base-jettison-provider-3.0.6-4.el7.noarch.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7):
noarch:
resteasy-base-3.0.6-4.el7.noarch.rpm
resteasy-base-javadoc-3.0.6-4.el7.noarch.rpm
resteasy-base-jaxrs-all-3.0.6-4.el7.noarch.rpm
resteasy-base-providers-pom-3.0.6-4.el7.noarch.rpm
resteasy-base-resteasy-pom-3.0.6-4.el7.noarch.rpm
resteasy-base-tjws-3.0.6-4.el7.noarch.rpm
These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/
7. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7050
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important
https://access.redhat.com/documentation/en-US/Red_Hat_Enterprise_Linux/7/html/7.3_Release_Notes/index.html
8. Contact:
The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/
Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.
|
|