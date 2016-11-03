Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in resteasy-base

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Important: resteasy-base security and bug fix update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:2604-02

Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux

Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2604.html

Issue date: 2016-11-03

CVE Names: CVE-2016-7050

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



An update for resteasy-base is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux

7.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,

which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability

from the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7) - noarch

Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7) - noarch

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7) - noarch

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7) - noarch

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) - noarch

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7) - noarch



3. Description:



RESTEasy contains a JBoss project that provides frameworks to help build

RESTful Web Services and RESTful Java applications. It is a fully certified

and portable implementation of the JAX-RS specification.



Security Fix(es):



* It was discovered that under certain conditions RESTEasy could be forced

to parse a request with SerializableProvider, resulting in deserialization

of potentially untrusted data. An attacker could possibly use this flaw to

execute arbitrary code with the permissions of the application using

RESTEasy. (CVE-2016-7050)



Red Hat would like to thank Mikhail Egorov (Odin) for reporting this issue.



Additional Changes:



For detailed information on changes in this release, see the Red Hat

Enterprise Linux 7.3 Release Notes linked from the References section.



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1280539 - JPP.resteasy-base-resteasy-pom.pom: version failed to match the rpm

version

1357624 - Rebuilding of resteasy-base srpm fails when java-1.8.0-openjdk is

used

1378613 - CVE-2016-7050 RESTEasy:SerializableProvider enabled by default and

deserializes untrusted data



6. Package List:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7):



Source:

resteasy-base-3.0.6-4.el7.src.rpm



noarch:

resteasy-base-3.0.6-4.el7.noarch.rpm

resteasy-base-atom-provider-3.0.6-4.el7.noarch.rpm

resteasy-base-client-3.0.6-4.el7.noarch.rpm

resteasy-base-jackson-provider-3.0.6-4.el7.noarch.rpm

resteasy-base-javadoc-3.0.6-4.el7.noarch.rpm

resteasy-base-jaxb-provider-3.0.6-4.el7.noarch.rpm

resteasy-base-jaxrs-3.0.6-4.el7.noarch.rpm

resteasy-base-jaxrs-all-3.0.6-4.el7.noarch.rpm

resteasy-base-jaxrs-api-3.0.6-4.el7.noarch.rpm

resteasy-base-jettison-provider-3.0.6-4.el7.noarch.rpm

resteasy-base-providers-pom-3.0.6-4.el7.noarch.rpm

resteasy-base-resteasy-pom-3.0.6-4.el7.noarch.rpm

resteasy-base-tjws-3.0.6-4.el7.noarch.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7):



Source:

resteasy-base-3.0.6-4.el7.src.rpm



noarch:

resteasy-base-3.0.6-4.el7.noarch.rpm

resteasy-base-atom-provider-3.0.6-4.el7.noarch.rpm

resteasy-base-client-3.0.6-4.el7.noarch.rpm

resteasy-base-jackson-provider-3.0.6-4.el7.noarch.rpm

resteasy-base-javadoc-3.0.6-4.el7.noarch.rpm

resteasy-base-jaxb-provider-3.0.6-4.el7.noarch.rpm

resteasy-base-jaxrs-3.0.6-4.el7.noarch.rpm

resteasy-base-jaxrs-all-3.0.6-4.el7.noarch.rpm

resteasy-base-jaxrs-api-3.0.6-4.el7.noarch.rpm

resteasy-base-jettison-provider-3.0.6-4.el7.noarch.rpm

resteasy-base-providers-pom-3.0.6-4.el7.noarch.rpm

resteasy-base-resteasy-pom-3.0.6-4.el7.noarch.rpm

resteasy-base-tjws-3.0.6-4.el7.noarch.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7):



Source:

resteasy-base-3.0.6-4.el7.src.rpm



noarch:

resteasy-base-atom-provider-3.0.6-4.el7.noarch.rpm

resteasy-base-client-3.0.6-4.el7.noarch.rpm

resteasy-base-jackson-provider-3.0.6-4.el7.noarch.rpm

resteasy-base-jaxb-provider-3.0.6-4.el7.noarch.rpm

resteasy-base-jaxrs-3.0.6-4.el7.noarch.rpm

resteasy-base-jaxrs-api-3.0.6-4.el7.noarch.rpm

resteasy-base-jettison-provider-3.0.6-4.el7.noarch.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7):



Source:

resteasy-base-3.0.6-4.el7.src.rpm



noarch:

resteasy-base-3.0.6-4.el7.noarch.rpm

resteasy-base-atom-provider-3.0.6-4.el7.noarch.rpm

resteasy-base-client-3.0.6-4.el7.noarch.rpm

resteasy-base-jackson-provider-3.0.6-4.el7.noarch.rpm

resteasy-base-javadoc-3.0.6-4.el7.noarch.rpm

resteasy-base-jaxb-provider-3.0.6-4.el7.noarch.rpm

resteasy-base-jaxrs-3.0.6-4.el7.noarch.rpm

resteasy-base-jaxrs-all-3.0.6-4.el7.noarch.rpm

resteasy-base-jaxrs-api-3.0.6-4.el7.noarch.rpm

resteasy-base-jettison-provider-3.0.6-4.el7.noarch.rpm

resteasy-base-providers-pom-3.0.6-4.el7.noarch.rpm

resteasy-base-resteasy-pom-3.0.6-4.el7.noarch.rpm

resteasy-base-tjws-3.0.6-4.el7.noarch.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7):



Source:

resteasy-base-3.0.6-4.el7.src.rpm



noarch:

resteasy-base-atom-provider-3.0.6-4.el7.noarch.rpm

resteasy-base-client-3.0.6-4.el7.noarch.rpm

resteasy-base-jackson-provider-3.0.6-4.el7.noarch.rpm

resteasy-base-jaxb-provider-3.0.6-4.el7.noarch.rpm

resteasy-base-jaxrs-3.0.6-4.el7.noarch.rpm

resteasy-base-jaxrs-api-3.0.6-4.el7.noarch.rpm

resteasy-base-jettison-provider-3.0.6-4.el7.noarch.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7):



noarch:

resteasy-base-3.0.6-4.el7.noarch.rpm

resteasy-base-javadoc-3.0.6-4.el7.noarch.rpm

resteasy-base-jaxrs-all-3.0.6-4.el7.noarch.rpm

resteasy-base-providers-pom-3.0.6-4.el7.noarch.rpm

resteasy-base-resteasy-pom-3.0.6-4.el7.noarch.rpm

resteasy-base-tjws-3.0.6-4.el7.noarch.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7050

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important

https://access.redhat.com/documentation/en-US/Red_Hat_Enterprise_Linux/7/html/7.3_Release_Notes/index.html



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.

