Sicherheit: Preisgabe von Informationen in subscription-manager

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Moderate: subscription-manager security, bug fix, and

enhancement update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:2592-02

Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux

Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2592.html

Issue date: 2016-11-03

CVE Names: CVE-2016-4455

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



An update for subscription-manager, subscription-manager-migration-data,

and python-rhsm is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which

gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from

the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7) - noarch, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode (v. 7) - noarch, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7) - aarch64, noarch, ppc64, ppc64le,

s390x, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7) - aarch64, ppc64, ppc64le,

s390x, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) - noarch, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7) - x86_64



3. Description:



The subscription-manager packages provide programs and libraries to allow

users to manage subscriptions and yum repositories from the Red Hat

entitlement platform.



The subscription-manager-migration-data package provides certificates for

migrating a system from the legacy Red Hat Network Classic (RHN) to Red Hat

Subscription Management (RHSM).



The python-rhsm packages provide a library for communicating with the

representational state transfer (REST) interface of a Red Hat Unified

Entitlement Platform. The Subscription Management tools use this interface

to manage system entitlements, certificates, and access to content.



The following packages have been upgraded to a newer upstream version:

subscription-manager (1.17.15), python-rhsm (1.17.9),

subscription-manager-migration-data (2.0.31). (BZ#1328553, BZ#1328555,

BZ#1328559)



Security Fix(es):



* It was found that subscription-manager set weak permissions on files in

/var/lib/rhsm/, causing an information disclosure. A local, unprivileged

user could use this flaw to access sensitive data that could potentially be

used in a social engineering attack. (CVE-2016-4455)



Red Hat would like to thank Robert Scheck for reporting this issue.



Additional Changes:



For detailed information on changes in this release, see the Red Hat

Enterprise Linux 7.3 Release Notes linked from the References section.



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



874735 - [RFE] Network interface collection/facts do not support multiple

address per interface

1104332 - [RFE] Separate out the rhsm certs into a separate RPM

1251516 - traceback on removing an import cert from 'my subs in gui'

1257179 - subscription-manager-initial-setup-addon - "Cancel" button

does nothing

1262919 - exceptions from connection.RestlibException during autosubscribe

should be printed to system error

1264108 - the red warning message in subscription-manager-initial-setup-addon

should disappear when clicking Cancel/Back

1264470 - various RHEL7 channel maps to product certs are missing in

subscription-manager-migration-data

1264964 - subscription-manager package profile submission is sending profiles

with UUID=None to SLE endpoint

1268043 - Back button on first panel of subscription-manager-gui workflow has

no effect

1268094 - Traceback in subscription-manager-gui from My Subscriptions Tab

1268307 - At the end of auto attach, the Back button does nothing

1306004 - The cmd "repos --list --proxy" with a fake proxy server url

will not stop running.

1315901 - Stacktrace displayed when running rct against an inaccessible file

1325083 - Available subscriptions can not be sorted by number in

subscription-manager-gui

1328553 - Rebase subscription-manager component to the latest upstream branch

for RHEL 7.3

1328555 - Rebase python-rhsm component to the latest upstream branch for RHEL

7.3

1328559 - Rebase subscription-manager-migration-data component to the latest

upstream branch for RHEL 7.3

1328579 - subscription-manager-migration-data for RHEL7.3 needs RHEL7.3 product

certs

1328609 - missing RHN channel mappings to ppc64le product certs for product id

279

1328628 - rhel-x86_64-server-7-ost-7 channel maps are absent from

channel-cert-mapping.txt

1328729 - Docker client doesn't link entitlements certs

1329397 - Rhsmcertd healinglib variable 'valid_tomorrow' referenced

before assignment

1330021 - Initial-setup : no error message is thrown when user clicks on

register button without entering credentials

1330054 - "Default" server url is not configuring the port and prefix

details

1330515 - Traceback on the terminal when used CTRL+C to kill the

subscription-manager-gui application

1333545 - rhel-x86_64-server-7-rhevh channel maps are absent from

channel-cert-mapping.txt

1333904 - Subscription-manager-gui's combo "Service level

preferences" does not change it's name if some value is choosen from AT-SPI perspective

1333906 - Subscription-manager-gui's combo "Release version" does

not change it's name if some value is choosen from AT-SPI perspective

1334916 - YUM plugins reconfigure root logger

1335371 - Despite an "Insufficient" subscription status, the GUI is

blocked from auto-subscribing by "No need to update subscriptions" message.

1335537 - typo in "Proxy connnection failed, please check your

settings."

1336428 - rhsm-icon -i fails with libnotify-CRITICAL and GLib-GObject-CRITICAL

errors

1336880 - [RFE] Update the 'rct' command to expose the virt_limit

attribute to determine if virt-who is needed for the deployment.

1336883 - [RFE] Update the 'rct' command to allow not outputting

content-set data

1340135 - Zanata translations for subscription-manager 1.17 are not 100%

1340525 - CVE-2016-4455 subscription-manager: sensitive world readable files in

/var/lib/rhsm/

1345962 - unbound method endheaders() must be called with HTTPSConnection

instance as first argument (got RhsmProxyHTTPSConnection instance instead)

1346417 - [RFE] Allow users to set socket timeout.

1349533 - rhel-x86_64-server-7-ost-8 channel maps are absent from

channel-cert-mapping.txt

1349538 - rhel-x86_64-server-7-rh-gluster-3-client channel maps are absent from

channel-cert-mapping.txt

1349584 - RHN RHEL Channels

'rhel-x86_64-<VARIANT>-7-thirdparty-oracle-java' map to a '7.2' version cert; should be '7.3'

1349592 - RHN RHEL Channels

'rhel-x86_64-<VARIANT>-7-thirdparty-oracle-java-beta' map to a '7.2' version cert; should be '7.3 Beta'

1351370 - [ERROR] subscription-manager:31276 @dbus_interface.py:60 -

org.freedesktop.DBus.Python.OSError: Traceback

1353662 - AttributeError: 'Identity' object has no attribute

'keypath'

1354653 - rhel-s390x-server-ha-7-beta channel maps are absent from

channel-cert-mapping.txt

1354655 - rhel-s390x-server-rs-7-beta channel maps are absent from

channel-cert-mapping.txt

1360909 - Clients unable to access newly released content (Satellite 6.2 GA)

1365280 - default_log_level in rhsm.conf should be INFO to honor bug 1266935

1366055 - man page for rhsm.conf is missing info on new [logging] section

1366301 - subscription-manager refresh causes: Server error attempting a PUT to

/subscription/consumers/<UUID>/certificates?lazy_regen=true returned status 404

1366747 - RHN Channel mapping file

'/usr/share/rhsm/product/RHEL-7/channel-cert-mapping.txt' does NOT account for RHN base channel 'rhel-ppc64le-server-7'

1366799 - failed to use host entitlement in containers

1367243 - 'Resource not found on the server' when running

'subscription-manager refresh'

1367657 - an empty error dialog message can appear in subscription-manager-gui

when the server response message contains a pair of < >

1369522 - rct cat-manifest is not bash-completing new option --no-content

1372673 - checking "Manually attach subscriptions after registration"

hangs the initial-setup screen in "registering" state for ever



6. Package List:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7):



Source:

python-rhsm-1.17.9-1.el7.src.rpm

subscription-manager-1.17.15-1.el7.src.rpm

subscription-manager-migration-data-2.0.31-1.el7.src.rpm



noarch:

subscription-manager-migration-data-2.0.31-1.el7.noarch.rpm



x86_64:

python-rhsm-1.17.9-1.el7.x86_64.rpm

python-rhsm-certificates-1.17.9-1.el7.x86_64.rpm

python-rhsm-debuginfo-1.17.9-1.el7.x86_64.rpm

subscription-manager-1.17.15-1.el7.x86_64.rpm

subscription-manager-debuginfo-1.17.15-1.el7.x86_64.rpm

subscription-manager-gui-1.17.15-1.el7.x86_64.rpm

subscription-manager-initial-setup-addon-1.17.15-1.el7.x86_64.rpm

subscription-manager-migration-1.17.15-1.el7.x86_64.rpm

subscription-manager-plugin-container-1.17.15-1.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7):



x86_64:

subscription-manager-debuginfo-1.17.15-1.el7.x86_64.rpm

subscription-manager-plugin-ostree-1.17.15-1.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode (v. 7):



Source:

python-rhsm-1.17.9-1.el7.src.rpm

subscription-manager-1.17.15-1.el7.src.rpm

subscription-manager-migration-data-2.0.31-1.el7.src.rpm



noarch:

subscription-manager-migration-data-2.0.31-1.el7.noarch.rpm



x86_64:

python-rhsm-1.17.9-1.el7.x86_64.rpm

python-rhsm-certificates-1.17.9-1.el7.x86_64.rpm

python-rhsm-debuginfo-1.17.9-1.el7.x86_64.rpm

subscription-manager-1.17.15-1.el7.x86_64.rpm

subscription-manager-debuginfo-1.17.15-1.el7.x86_64.rpm

subscription-manager-migration-1.17.15-1.el7.x86_64.rpm

subscription-manager-plugin-container-1.17.15-1.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7):



x86_64:

subscription-manager-debuginfo-1.17.15-1.el7.x86_64.rpm

subscription-manager-gui-1.17.15-1.el7.x86_64.rpm

subscription-manager-initial-setup-addon-1.17.15-1.el7.x86_64.rpm

subscription-manager-plugin-ostree-1.17.15-1.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7):



Source:

python-rhsm-1.17.9-1.el7.src.rpm

subscription-manager-1.17.15-1.el7.src.rpm

subscription-manager-migration-data-2.0.31-1.el7.src.rpm



aarch64:

python-rhsm-1.17.9-1.el7.aarch64.rpm

python-rhsm-certificates-1.17.9-1.el7.aarch64.rpm

python-rhsm-debuginfo-1.17.9-1.el7.aarch64.rpm

subscription-manager-1.17.15-1.el7.aarch64.rpm

subscription-manager-debuginfo-1.17.15-1.el7.aarch64.rpm

subscription-manager-gui-1.17.15-1.el7.aarch64.rpm

subscription-manager-initial-setup-addon-1.17.15-1.el7.aarch64.rpm

subscription-manager-migration-1.17.15-1.el7.aarch64.rpm

subscription-manager-plugin-container-1.17.15-1.el7.aarch64.rpm



noarch:

subscription-manager-migration-data-2.0.31-1.el7.noarch.rpm



ppc64:

python-rhsm-1.17.9-1.el7.ppc64.rpm

python-rhsm-certificates-1.17.9-1.el7.ppc64.rpm

python-rhsm-debuginfo-1.17.9-1.el7.ppc64.rpm

subscription-manager-1.17.15-1.el7.ppc64.rpm

subscription-manager-debuginfo-1.17.15-1.el7.ppc64.rpm

subscription-manager-gui-1.17.15-1.el7.ppc64.rpm

subscription-manager-initial-setup-addon-1.17.15-1.el7.ppc64.rpm

subscription-manager-migration-1.17.15-1.el7.ppc64.rpm



ppc64le:

python-rhsm-1.17.9-1.el7.ppc64le.rpm

python-rhsm-certificates-1.17.9-1.el7.ppc64le.rpm

python-rhsm-debuginfo-1.17.9-1.el7.ppc64le.rpm

subscription-manager-1.17.15-1.el7.ppc64le.rpm

subscription-manager-debuginfo-1.17.15-1.el7.ppc64le.rpm

subscription-manager-gui-1.17.15-1.el7.ppc64le.rpm

subscription-manager-initial-setup-addon-1.17.15-1.el7.ppc64le.rpm

subscription-manager-migration-1.17.15-1.el7.ppc64le.rpm



s390x:

python-rhsm-1.17.9-1.el7.s390x.rpm

python-rhsm-certificates-1.17.9-1.el7.s390x.rpm

python-rhsm-debuginfo-1.17.9-1.el7.s390x.rpm

subscription-manager-1.17.15-1.el7.s390x.rpm

subscription-manager-debuginfo-1.17.15-1.el7.s390x.rpm

subscription-manager-gui-1.17.15-1.el7.s390x.rpm

subscription-manager-initial-setup-addon-1.17.15-1.el7.s390x.rpm

subscription-manager-migration-1.17.15-1.el7.s390x.rpm



x86_64:

python-rhsm-1.17.9-1.el7.x86_64.rpm

python-rhsm-certificates-1.17.9-1.el7.x86_64.rpm

python-rhsm-debuginfo-1.17.9-1.el7.x86_64.rpm

subscription-manager-1.17.15-1.el7.x86_64.rpm

subscription-manager-debuginfo-1.17.15-1.el7.x86_64.rpm

subscription-manager-gui-1.17.15-1.el7.x86_64.rpm

subscription-manager-initial-setup-addon-1.17.15-1.el7.x86_64.rpm

subscription-manager-migration-1.17.15-1.el7.x86_64.rpm

subscription-manager-plugin-container-1.17.15-1.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7):



aarch64:

subscription-manager-debuginfo-1.17.15-1.el7.aarch64.rpm

subscription-manager-plugin-ostree-1.17.15-1.el7.aarch64.rpm



ppc64:

subscription-manager-debuginfo-1.17.15-1.el7.ppc64.rpm

subscription-manager-plugin-container-1.17.15-1.el7.ppc64.rpm

subscription-manager-plugin-ostree-1.17.15-1.el7.ppc64.rpm



ppc64le:

subscription-manager-debuginfo-1.17.15-1.el7.ppc64le.rpm

subscription-manager-plugin-container-1.17.15-1.el7.ppc64le.rpm

subscription-manager-plugin-ostree-1.17.15-1.el7.ppc64le.rpm



s390x:

subscription-manager-debuginfo-1.17.15-1.el7.s390x.rpm

subscription-manager-plugin-container-1.17.15-1.el7.s390x.rpm

subscription-manager-plugin-ostree-1.17.15-1.el7.s390x.rpm



x86_64:

subscription-manager-debuginfo-1.17.15-1.el7.x86_64.rpm

subscription-manager-plugin-ostree-1.17.15-1.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7):



Source:

python-rhsm-1.17.9-1.el7.src.rpm

subscription-manager-1.17.15-1.el7.src.rpm

subscription-manager-migration-data-2.0.31-1.el7.src.rpm



noarch:

subscription-manager-migration-data-2.0.31-1.el7.noarch.rpm



x86_64:

python-rhsm-1.17.9-1.el7.x86_64.rpm

python-rhsm-certificates-1.17.9-1.el7.x86_64.rpm

python-rhsm-debuginfo-1.17.9-1.el7.x86_64.rpm

subscription-manager-1.17.15-1.el7.x86_64.rpm

subscription-manager-debuginfo-1.17.15-1.el7.x86_64.rpm

subscription-manager-gui-1.17.15-1.el7.x86_64.rpm

subscription-manager-initial-setup-addon-1.17.15-1.el7.x86_64.rpm

subscription-manager-migration-1.17.15-1.el7.x86_64.rpm

subscription-manager-plugin-container-1.17.15-1.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7):



x86_64:

subscription-manager-debuginfo-1.17.15-1.el7.x86_64.rpm

subscription-manager-plugin-ostree-1.17.15-1.el7.x86_64.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-4455

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate

https://access.redhat.com/documentation/en-US/Red_Hat_Enterprise_Linux/7/html/7.3_Release_Notes/index.html



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.

