Sicherheit: Preisgabe von Informationen in subscription-manager


Red Hat Security Advisory
Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Moderate: subscription-manager security, bug fix, and
enhancement update
Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:2592-02
Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2592.html
Issue date: 2016-11-03
CVE Names: CVE-2016-4455
1. Summary:
1. Summary:
An update for subscription-manager, subscription-manager-migration-data,
and python-rhsm is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.
Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which
gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from
the CVE link(s) in the References section.
2. Relevant releases/architectures:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7) - noarch, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode (v. 7) - noarch, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7) - aarch64, noarch, ppc64, ppc64le,
s390x, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7) - aarch64, ppc64, ppc64le,
s390x, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) - noarch, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7) - x86_64
3. Description:
The subscription-manager packages provide programs and libraries to allow
users to manage subscriptions and yum repositories from the Red Hat
entitlement platform.
The subscription-manager-migration-data package provides certificates for
migrating a system from the legacy Red Hat Network Classic (RHN) to Red Hat
Subscription Management (RHSM).
The python-rhsm packages provide a library for communicating with the
representational state transfer (REST) interface of a Red Hat Unified
Entitlement Platform. The Subscription Management tools use this interface
to manage system entitlements, certificates, and access to content.
The following packages have been upgraded to a newer upstream version:
subscription-manager (1.17.15), python-rhsm (1.17.9),
subscription-manager-migration-data (2.0.31). (BZ#1328553, BZ#1328555,
BZ#1328559)
Security Fix(es):
* It was found that subscription-manager set weak permissions on files in
/var/lib/rhsm/, causing an information disclosure. A local, unprivileged
user could use this flaw to access sensitive data that could potentially be
used in a social engineering attack. (CVE-2016-4455)
Red Hat would like to thank Robert Scheck for reporting this issue.
Additional Changes:
For detailed information on changes in this release, see the Red Hat
Enterprise Linux 7.3 Release Notes linked from the References section.
4. Solution:
For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:
https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258
5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):
874735 - [RFE] Network interface collection/facts do not support multiple
address per interface
1104332 - [RFE] Separate out the rhsm certs into a separate RPM
1251516 - traceback on removing an import cert from 'my subs in gui'
1257179 - subscription-manager-initial-setup-addon - "Cancel" button
does nothing
1262919 - exceptions from connection.RestlibException during autosubscribe
should be printed to system error
1264108 - the red warning message in subscription-manager-initial-setup-addon
should disappear when clicking Cancel/Back
1264470 - various RHEL7 channel maps to product certs are missing in
subscription-manager-migration-data
1264964 - subscription-manager package profile submission is sending profiles
with UUID=None to SLE endpoint
1268043 - Back button on first panel of subscription-manager-gui workflow has
no effect
1268094 - Traceback in subscription-manager-gui from My Subscriptions Tab
1268307 - At the end of auto attach, the Back button does nothing
1306004 - The cmd "repos --list --proxy" with a fake proxy server url
will not stop running.
1315901 - Stacktrace displayed when running rct against an inaccessible file
1325083 - Available subscriptions can not be sorted by number in
subscription-manager-gui
1328553 - Rebase subscription-manager component to the latest upstream branch
for RHEL 7.3
1328555 - Rebase python-rhsm component to the latest upstream branch for RHEL
7.3
1328559 - Rebase subscription-manager-migration-data component to the latest
upstream branch for RHEL 7.3
1328579 - subscription-manager-migration-data for RHEL7.3 needs RHEL7.3 product
certs
1328609 - missing RHN channel mappings to ppc64le product certs for product id
279
1328628 - rhel-x86_64-server-7-ost-7 channel maps are absent from
channel-cert-mapping.txt
1328729 - Docker client doesn't link entitlements certs
1329397 - Rhsmcertd healinglib variable 'valid_tomorrow' referenced
before assignment
1330021 - Initial-setup : no error message is thrown when user clicks on
register button without entering credentials
1330054 - "Default" server url is not configuring the port and prefix
details
1330515 - Traceback on the terminal when used CTRL+C to kill the
subscription-manager-gui application
1333545 - rhel-x86_64-server-7-rhevh channel maps are absent from
channel-cert-mapping.txt
1333904 - Subscription-manager-gui's combo "Service level
preferences" does not change it's name if some value is choosen from AT-SPI perspective
1333906 - Subscription-manager-gui's combo "Release version" does
not change it's name if some value is choosen from AT-SPI perspective
1334916 - YUM plugins reconfigure root logger
1335371 - Despite an "Insufficient" subscription status, the GUI is
blocked from auto-subscribing by "No need to update subscriptions" message.
1335537 - typo in "Proxy connnection failed, please check your
settings."
1336428 - rhsm-icon -i fails with libnotify-CRITICAL and GLib-GObject-CRITICAL
errors
1336880 - [RFE] Update the 'rct' command to expose the virt_limit
attribute to determine if virt-who is needed for the deployment.
1336883 - [RFE] Update the 'rct' command to allow not outputting
content-set data
1340135 - Zanata translations for subscription-manager 1.17 are not 100%
1340525 - CVE-2016-4455 subscription-manager: sensitive world readable files in
/var/lib/rhsm/
1345962 - unbound method endheaders() must be called with HTTPSConnection
instance as first argument (got RhsmProxyHTTPSConnection instance instead)
1346417 - [RFE] Allow users to set socket timeout.
1349533 - rhel-x86_64-server-7-ost-8 channel maps are absent from
channel-cert-mapping.txt
1349538 - rhel-x86_64-server-7-rh-gluster-3-client channel maps are absent from
channel-cert-mapping.txt
1349584 - RHN RHEL Channels
'rhel-x86_64-<VARIANT>-7-thirdparty-oracle-java' map to a '7.2' version cert; should be '7.3'
1349592 - RHN RHEL Channels
'rhel-x86_64-<VARIANT>-7-thirdparty-oracle-java-beta' map to a '7.2' version cert; should be '7.3 Beta'
1351370 - [ERROR] subscription-manager:31276 @dbus_interface.py:60 -
org.freedesktop.DBus.Python.OSError: Traceback
1353662 - AttributeError: 'Identity' object has no attribute
'keypath'
1354653 - rhel-s390x-server-ha-7-beta channel maps are absent from
channel-cert-mapping.txt
1354655 - rhel-s390x-server-rs-7-beta channel maps are absent from
channel-cert-mapping.txt
1360909 - Clients unable to access newly released content (Satellite 6.2 GA)
1365280 - default_log_level in rhsm.conf should be INFO to honor bug 1266935
1366055 - man page for rhsm.conf is missing info on new [logging] section
1366301 - subscription-manager refresh causes: Server error attempting a PUT to
/subscription/consumers/<UUID>/certificates?lazy_regen=true returned status 404
1366747 - RHN Channel mapping file
'/usr/share/rhsm/product/RHEL-7/channel-cert-mapping.txt' does NOT account for RHN base channel 'rhel-ppc64le-server-7'
1366799 - failed to use host entitlement in containers
1367243 - 'Resource not found on the server' when running
'subscription-manager refresh'
1367657 - an empty error dialog message can appear in subscription-manager-gui
when the server response message contains a pair of < >
1369522 - rct cat-manifest is not bash-completing new option --no-content
1372673 - checking "Manually attach subscriptions after registration"
hangs the initial-setup screen in "registering" state for ever
6. Package List:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7):
Source:
python-rhsm-1.17.9-1.el7.src.rpm
subscription-manager-1.17.15-1.el7.src.rpm
subscription-manager-migration-data-2.0.31-1.el7.src.rpm
noarch:
subscription-manager-migration-data-2.0.31-1.el7.noarch.rpm
x86_64:
python-rhsm-1.17.9-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
python-rhsm-certificates-1.17.9-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
python-rhsm-debuginfo-1.17.9-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
subscription-manager-1.17.15-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
subscription-manager-debuginfo-1.17.15-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
subscription-manager-gui-1.17.15-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
subscription-manager-initial-setup-addon-1.17.15-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
subscription-manager-migration-1.17.15-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
subscription-manager-plugin-container-1.17.15-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7):
x86_64:
subscription-manager-debuginfo-1.17.15-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
subscription-manager-plugin-ostree-1.17.15-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode (v. 7):
Source:
python-rhsm-1.17.9-1.el7.src.rpm
subscription-manager-1.17.15-1.el7.src.rpm
subscription-manager-migration-data-2.0.31-1.el7.src.rpm
noarch:
subscription-manager-migration-data-2.0.31-1.el7.noarch.rpm
x86_64:
python-rhsm-1.17.9-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
python-rhsm-certificates-1.17.9-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
python-rhsm-debuginfo-1.17.9-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
subscription-manager-1.17.15-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
subscription-manager-debuginfo-1.17.15-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
subscription-manager-migration-1.17.15-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
subscription-manager-plugin-container-1.17.15-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7):
x86_64:
subscription-manager-debuginfo-1.17.15-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
subscription-manager-gui-1.17.15-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
subscription-manager-initial-setup-addon-1.17.15-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
subscription-manager-plugin-ostree-1.17.15-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7):
Source:
python-rhsm-1.17.9-1.el7.src.rpm
subscription-manager-1.17.15-1.el7.src.rpm
subscription-manager-migration-data-2.0.31-1.el7.src.rpm
aarch64:
python-rhsm-1.17.9-1.el7.aarch64.rpm
python-rhsm-certificates-1.17.9-1.el7.aarch64.rpm
python-rhsm-debuginfo-1.17.9-1.el7.aarch64.rpm
subscription-manager-1.17.15-1.el7.aarch64.rpm
subscription-manager-debuginfo-1.17.15-1.el7.aarch64.rpm
subscription-manager-gui-1.17.15-1.el7.aarch64.rpm
subscription-manager-initial-setup-addon-1.17.15-1.el7.aarch64.rpm
subscription-manager-migration-1.17.15-1.el7.aarch64.rpm
subscription-manager-plugin-container-1.17.15-1.el7.aarch64.rpm
noarch:
subscription-manager-migration-data-2.0.31-1.el7.noarch.rpm
ppc64:
python-rhsm-1.17.9-1.el7.ppc64.rpm
python-rhsm-certificates-1.17.9-1.el7.ppc64.rpm
python-rhsm-debuginfo-1.17.9-1.el7.ppc64.rpm
subscription-manager-1.17.15-1.el7.ppc64.rpm
subscription-manager-debuginfo-1.17.15-1.el7.ppc64.rpm
subscription-manager-gui-1.17.15-1.el7.ppc64.rpm
subscription-manager-initial-setup-addon-1.17.15-1.el7.ppc64.rpm
subscription-manager-migration-1.17.15-1.el7.ppc64.rpm
ppc64le:
python-rhsm-1.17.9-1.el7.ppc64le.rpm
python-rhsm-certificates-1.17.9-1.el7.ppc64le.rpm
python-rhsm-debuginfo-1.17.9-1.el7.ppc64le.rpm
subscription-manager-1.17.15-1.el7.ppc64le.rpm
subscription-manager-debuginfo-1.17.15-1.el7.ppc64le.rpm
subscription-manager-gui-1.17.15-1.el7.ppc64le.rpm
subscription-manager-initial-setup-addon-1.17.15-1.el7.ppc64le.rpm
subscription-manager-migration-1.17.15-1.el7.ppc64le.rpm
s390x:
python-rhsm-1.17.9-1.el7.s390x.rpm
python-rhsm-certificates-1.17.9-1.el7.s390x.rpm
python-rhsm-debuginfo-1.17.9-1.el7.s390x.rpm
subscription-manager-1.17.15-1.el7.s390x.rpm
subscription-manager-debuginfo-1.17.15-1.el7.s390x.rpm
subscription-manager-gui-1.17.15-1.el7.s390x.rpm
subscription-manager-initial-setup-addon-1.17.15-1.el7.s390x.rpm
subscription-manager-migration-1.17.15-1.el7.s390x.rpm
x86_64:
python-rhsm-1.17.9-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
python-rhsm-certificates-1.17.9-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
python-rhsm-debuginfo-1.17.9-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
subscription-manager-1.17.15-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
subscription-manager-debuginfo-1.17.15-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
subscription-manager-gui-1.17.15-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
subscription-manager-initial-setup-addon-1.17.15-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
subscription-manager-migration-1.17.15-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
subscription-manager-plugin-container-1.17.15-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7):
aarch64:
subscription-manager-debuginfo-1.17.15-1.el7.aarch64.rpm
subscription-manager-plugin-ostree-1.17.15-1.el7.aarch64.rpm
ppc64:
subscription-manager-debuginfo-1.17.15-1.el7.ppc64.rpm
subscription-manager-plugin-container-1.17.15-1.el7.ppc64.rpm
subscription-manager-plugin-ostree-1.17.15-1.el7.ppc64.rpm
ppc64le:
subscription-manager-debuginfo-1.17.15-1.el7.ppc64le.rpm
subscription-manager-plugin-container-1.17.15-1.el7.ppc64le.rpm
subscription-manager-plugin-ostree-1.17.15-1.el7.ppc64le.rpm
s390x:
subscription-manager-debuginfo-1.17.15-1.el7.s390x.rpm
subscription-manager-plugin-container-1.17.15-1.el7.s390x.rpm
subscription-manager-plugin-ostree-1.17.15-1.el7.s390x.rpm
x86_64:
subscription-manager-debuginfo-1.17.15-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
subscription-manager-plugin-ostree-1.17.15-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7):
Source:
python-rhsm-1.17.9-1.el7.src.rpm
subscription-manager-1.17.15-1.el7.src.rpm
subscription-manager-migration-data-2.0.31-1.el7.src.rpm
noarch:
subscription-manager-migration-data-2.0.31-1.el7.noarch.rpm
x86_64:
python-rhsm-1.17.9-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
python-rhsm-certificates-1.17.9-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
python-rhsm-debuginfo-1.17.9-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
subscription-manager-1.17.15-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
subscription-manager-debuginfo-1.17.15-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
subscription-manager-gui-1.17.15-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
subscription-manager-initial-setup-addon-1.17.15-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
subscription-manager-migration-1.17.15-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
subscription-manager-plugin-container-1.17.15-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7):
x86_64:
subscription-manager-debuginfo-1.17.15-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
subscription-manager-plugin-ostree-1.17.15-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/
7. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-4455
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate
https://access.redhat.com/documentation/en-US/Red_Hat_Enterprise_Linux/7/html/7.3_Release_Notes/index.html
8. Contact:
The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/
Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.
