Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Squid

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1
=====================================================================
Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Moderate: squid security, bug fix, and enhancement update
Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:2600-02
Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2600.html
Issue date: 2016-11-03
CVE Names: CVE-2016-2569 CVE-2016-2570 CVE-2016-2571
CVE-2016-2572 CVE-2016-3948
=====================================================================
1. Summary:
An update for squid is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.
Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which
gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from
the CVE link(s) in the References section.
2. Relevant releases/architectures:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7) - aarch64, ppc64, ppc64le, s390x, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7) - aarch64, ppc64, ppc64le,
s390x, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7) - x86_64
3. Description:
Squid is a high-performance proxy caching server for web clients,
supporting FTP, Gopher, and HTTP data objects.
The following packages have been upgraded to a newer upstream version:
squid (3.5.20). (BZ#1273942, BZ#1349775)
Security Fix(es):
* Incorrect boundary checks were found in the way squid handled headers in
HTTP responses, which could lead to an assertion failure. A malicious HTTP
server could use this flaw to crash squid using a specially crafted HTTP
response. (CVE-2016-2569, CVE-2016-2570)
* It was found that squid did not properly handle errors when failing to
parse an HTTP response, possibly leading to an assertion failure. A
malicious HTTP server could use this flaw to crash squid using a specially
crafted HTTP response. (CVE-2016-2571, CVE-2016-2572)
* An incorrect boundary check was found in the way squid handled the Vary
header in HTTP responses, which could lead to an assertion failure. A
malicious HTTP server could use this flaw to crash squid using a specially
crafted HTTP response. (CVE-2016-3948)
Additional Changes:
For detailed information on changes in this release, see the Red Hat
Enterprise Linux 7.3 Release Notes linked from the References section.
4. Solution:
For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:
https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258
After installing this update, the squid service will be restarted
automatically.
5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):
1254016 - IPv4 fallback is not working when connecting to a dualstack host with
non-functional IPv6
1254018 - should BuildRequire: g++
1299972 - squid file descriptor limit hardcoded to 16384 via compile option in
spec file
1312257 - CVE-2016-2569 CVE-2016-2570 squid: some code paths fail to check
bounds in string object
1312262 - CVE-2016-2571 CVE-2016-2572 squid: wrong error handling for malformed
HTTP responses
1323594 - CVE-2016-3948 squid: denial of service issue in HTTP response
processing
1330186 - digest doesn't properly work with squid 3.3 on CentOS 7
1336940 - Disable squid systemd unit start/stop timeouts
6. Package List:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7):
Source:
squid-3.5.20-2.el7.src.rpm
aarch64:
squid-3.5.20-2.el7.aarch64.rpm
squid-debuginfo-3.5.20-2.el7.aarch64.rpm
squid-migration-script-3.5.20-2.el7.aarch64.rpm
ppc64:
squid-3.5.20-2.el7.ppc64.rpm
squid-debuginfo-3.5.20-2.el7.ppc64.rpm
squid-migration-script-3.5.20-2.el7.ppc64.rpm
ppc64le:
squid-3.5.20-2.el7.ppc64le.rpm
squid-debuginfo-3.5.20-2.el7.ppc64le.rpm
squid-migration-script-3.5.20-2.el7.ppc64le.rpm
s390x:
squid-3.5.20-2.el7.s390x.rpm
squid-debuginfo-3.5.20-2.el7.s390x.rpm
squid-migration-script-3.5.20-2.el7.s390x.rpm
x86_64:
squid-3.5.20-2.el7.x86_64.rpm
squid-debuginfo-3.5.20-2.el7.x86_64.rpm
squid-migration-script-3.5.20-2.el7.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7):
aarch64:
squid-debuginfo-3.5.20-2.el7.aarch64.rpm
squid-sysvinit-3.5.20-2.el7.aarch64.rpm
ppc64:
squid-debuginfo-3.5.20-2.el7.ppc64.rpm
squid-sysvinit-3.5.20-2.el7.ppc64.rpm
ppc64le:
squid-debuginfo-3.5.20-2.el7.ppc64le.rpm
squid-sysvinit-3.5.20-2.el7.ppc64le.rpm
s390x:
squid-debuginfo-3.5.20-2.el7.s390x.rpm
squid-sysvinit-3.5.20-2.el7.s390x.rpm
x86_64:
squid-debuginfo-3.5.20-2.el7.x86_64.rpm
squid-sysvinit-3.5.20-2.el7.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7):
Source:
squid-3.5.20-2.el7.src.rpm
x86_64:
squid-3.5.20-2.el7.x86_64.rpm
squid-debuginfo-3.5.20-2.el7.x86_64.rpm
squid-migration-script-3.5.20-2.el7.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7):
x86_64:
squid-debuginfo-3.5.20-2.el7.x86_64.rpm
squid-sysvinit-3.5.20-2.el7.x86_64.rpm
These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/
7. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-2569
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-2570
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-2571
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-2572
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-3948
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate
https://access.redhat.com/documentation/en-US/Red_Hat_Enterprise_Linux/7/html/7.3_Release_Notes/index.html
8. Contact:
The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/
Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v1
iD8DBQFYGv07XlSAg2UNWIIRAleXAKCbgrG9Ek7EalDfvjOjwf6gnDXdKACfcOqI
4ZFpFsTsRdF3X3AFieolshg=
=OsQ0
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
