Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Squid

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Moderate: squid security, bug fix, and enhancement update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:2600-02

Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux

Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2600.html

Issue date: 2016-11-03

CVE Names: CVE-2016-2569 CVE-2016-2570 CVE-2016-2571

CVE-2016-2572 CVE-2016-3948

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



An update for squid is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which

gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from

the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7) - aarch64, ppc64, ppc64le, s390x, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7) - aarch64, ppc64, ppc64le,

s390x, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7) - x86_64



3. Description:



Squid is a high-performance proxy caching server for web clients,

supporting FTP, Gopher, and HTTP data objects.



The following packages have been upgraded to a newer upstream version:

squid (3.5.20). (BZ#1273942, BZ#1349775)



Security Fix(es):



* Incorrect boundary checks were found in the way squid handled headers in

HTTP responses, which could lead to an assertion failure. A malicious HTTP

server could use this flaw to crash squid using a specially crafted HTTP

response. (CVE-2016-2569, CVE-2016-2570)



* It was found that squid did not properly handle errors when failing to

parse an HTTP response, possibly leading to an assertion failure. A

malicious HTTP server could use this flaw to crash squid using a specially

crafted HTTP response. (CVE-2016-2571, CVE-2016-2572)



* An incorrect boundary check was found in the way squid handled the Vary

header in HTTP responses, which could lead to an assertion failure. A

malicious HTTP server could use this flaw to crash squid using a specially

crafted HTTP response. (CVE-2016-3948)



Additional Changes:



For detailed information on changes in this release, see the Red Hat

Enterprise Linux 7.3 Release Notes linked from the References section.



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



After installing this update, the squid service will be restarted

automatically.



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1254016 - IPv4 fallback is not working when connecting to a dualstack host with

non-functional IPv6

1254018 - should BuildRequire: g++

1299972 - squid file descriptor limit hardcoded to 16384 via compile option in

spec file

1312257 - CVE-2016-2569 CVE-2016-2570 squid: some code paths fail to check

bounds in string object

1312262 - CVE-2016-2571 CVE-2016-2572 squid: wrong error handling for malformed

HTTP responses

1323594 - CVE-2016-3948 squid: denial of service issue in HTTP response

processing

1330186 - digest doesn't properly work with squid 3.3 on CentOS 7

1336940 - Disable squid systemd unit start/stop timeouts



6. Package List:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7):



Source:

squid-3.5.20-2.el7.src.rpm



aarch64:

squid-3.5.20-2.el7.aarch64.rpm

squid-debuginfo-3.5.20-2.el7.aarch64.rpm

squid-migration-script-3.5.20-2.el7.aarch64.rpm



ppc64:

squid-3.5.20-2.el7.ppc64.rpm

squid-debuginfo-3.5.20-2.el7.ppc64.rpm

squid-migration-script-3.5.20-2.el7.ppc64.rpm



ppc64le:

squid-3.5.20-2.el7.ppc64le.rpm

squid-debuginfo-3.5.20-2.el7.ppc64le.rpm

squid-migration-script-3.5.20-2.el7.ppc64le.rpm



s390x:

squid-3.5.20-2.el7.s390x.rpm

squid-debuginfo-3.5.20-2.el7.s390x.rpm

squid-migration-script-3.5.20-2.el7.s390x.rpm



x86_64:

squid-3.5.20-2.el7.x86_64.rpm

squid-debuginfo-3.5.20-2.el7.x86_64.rpm

squid-migration-script-3.5.20-2.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7):



aarch64:

squid-debuginfo-3.5.20-2.el7.aarch64.rpm

squid-sysvinit-3.5.20-2.el7.aarch64.rpm



ppc64:

squid-debuginfo-3.5.20-2.el7.ppc64.rpm

squid-sysvinit-3.5.20-2.el7.ppc64.rpm



ppc64le:

squid-debuginfo-3.5.20-2.el7.ppc64le.rpm

squid-sysvinit-3.5.20-2.el7.ppc64le.rpm



s390x:

squid-debuginfo-3.5.20-2.el7.s390x.rpm

squid-sysvinit-3.5.20-2.el7.s390x.rpm



x86_64:

squid-debuginfo-3.5.20-2.el7.x86_64.rpm

squid-sysvinit-3.5.20-2.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7):



Source:

squid-3.5.20-2.el7.src.rpm



x86_64:

squid-3.5.20-2.el7.x86_64.rpm

squid-debuginfo-3.5.20-2.el7.x86_64.rpm

squid-migration-script-3.5.20-2.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7):



x86_64:

squid-debuginfo-3.5.20-2.el7.x86_64.rpm

squid-sysvinit-3.5.20-2.el7.x86_64.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-2569

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-2570

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-2571

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-2572

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-3948

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate

https://access.redhat.com/documentation/en-US/Red_Hat_Enterprise_Linux/7/html/7.3_Release_Notes/index.html



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.

