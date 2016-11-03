Login

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Squid
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Squid
ID: RHSA-2016:2600-02
Distribution: Red Hat
Plattformen: Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Datum: Do, 3. November 2016, 22:01
Referenzen: https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-2570
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-3948
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-2571
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-2572
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-2569
https://access.redhat.com/documentation/en-US/Red_Hat_Enterprise_Linux/7/html/7.3_Release_Notes/index.html

Originalnachricht

 
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1

=====================================================================
                   Red Hat Security Advisory

Synopsis:          Moderate: squid security, bug fix, and enhancement update
Advisory ID:       RHSA-2016:2600-02
Product:           Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Advisory URL:      https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2600.html
Issue date:        2016-11-03
CVE Names:         CVE-2016-2569 CVE-2016-2570 CVE-2016-2571 
                   CVE-2016-2572 CVE-2016-3948 
=====================================================================

1. Summary:

An update for squid is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.

Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which
gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from
the CVE link(s) in the References section.

2. Relevant releases/architectures:

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7) - aarch64, ppc64, ppc64le, s390x, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7) - aarch64, ppc64, ppc64le,
 s390x, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7) - x86_64

3. Description:

Squid is a high-performance proxy caching server for web clients,
supporting FTP, Gopher, and HTTP data objects.

The following packages have been upgraded to a newer upstream version:
squid (3.5.20). (BZ#1273942, BZ#1349775)

Security Fix(es):

* Incorrect boundary checks were found in the way squid handled headers in
HTTP responses, which could lead to an assertion failure. A malicious HTTP
server could use this flaw to crash squid using a specially crafted HTTP
response. (CVE-2016-2569, CVE-2016-2570)

* It was found that squid did not properly handle errors when failing to
parse an HTTP response, possibly leading to an assertion failure. A
malicious HTTP server could use this flaw to crash squid using a specially
crafted HTTP response. (CVE-2016-2571, CVE-2016-2572)

* An incorrect boundary check was found in the way squid handled the Vary
header in HTTP responses, which could lead to an assertion failure. A
malicious HTTP server could use this flaw to crash squid using a specially
crafted HTTP response. (CVE-2016-3948)

Additional Changes:

For detailed information on changes in this release, see the Red Hat
Enterprise Linux 7.3 Release Notes linked from the References section.

4. Solution:

For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:

https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258

After installing this update, the squid service will be restarted
automatically.

5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):

1254016 - IPv4 fallback is not working when connecting to a dualstack host with
 non-functional IPv6
1254018 - should BuildRequire: g++
1299972 - squid file descriptor limit hardcoded to 16384 via compile option in
 spec file
1312257 - CVE-2016-2569 CVE-2016-2570 squid: some code paths fail to check
 bounds in string object
1312262 - CVE-2016-2571 CVE-2016-2572 squid: wrong error handling for malformed
 HTTP responses
1323594 - CVE-2016-3948 squid: denial of service issue in HTTP response
 processing
1330186 - digest doesn't properly work with squid 3.3 on CentOS 7
1336940 - Disable squid systemd unit start/stop timeouts

6. Package List:

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7):

Source:
squid-3.5.20-2.el7.src.rpm

aarch64:
squid-3.5.20-2.el7.aarch64.rpm
squid-debuginfo-3.5.20-2.el7.aarch64.rpm
squid-migration-script-3.5.20-2.el7.aarch64.rpm

ppc64:
squid-3.5.20-2.el7.ppc64.rpm
squid-debuginfo-3.5.20-2.el7.ppc64.rpm
squid-migration-script-3.5.20-2.el7.ppc64.rpm

ppc64le:
squid-3.5.20-2.el7.ppc64le.rpm
squid-debuginfo-3.5.20-2.el7.ppc64le.rpm
squid-migration-script-3.5.20-2.el7.ppc64le.rpm

s390x:
squid-3.5.20-2.el7.s390x.rpm
squid-debuginfo-3.5.20-2.el7.s390x.rpm
squid-migration-script-3.5.20-2.el7.s390x.rpm

x86_64:
squid-3.5.20-2.el7.x86_64.rpm
squid-debuginfo-3.5.20-2.el7.x86_64.rpm
squid-migration-script-3.5.20-2.el7.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7):

aarch64:
squid-debuginfo-3.5.20-2.el7.aarch64.rpm
squid-sysvinit-3.5.20-2.el7.aarch64.rpm

ppc64:
squid-debuginfo-3.5.20-2.el7.ppc64.rpm
squid-sysvinit-3.5.20-2.el7.ppc64.rpm

ppc64le:
squid-debuginfo-3.5.20-2.el7.ppc64le.rpm
squid-sysvinit-3.5.20-2.el7.ppc64le.rpm

s390x:
squid-debuginfo-3.5.20-2.el7.s390x.rpm
squid-sysvinit-3.5.20-2.el7.s390x.rpm

x86_64:
squid-debuginfo-3.5.20-2.el7.x86_64.rpm
squid-sysvinit-3.5.20-2.el7.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7):

Source:
squid-3.5.20-2.el7.src.rpm

x86_64:
squid-3.5.20-2.el7.x86_64.rpm
squid-debuginfo-3.5.20-2.el7.x86_64.rpm
squid-migration-script-3.5.20-2.el7.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7):

x86_64:
squid-debuginfo-3.5.20-2.el7.x86_64.rpm
squid-sysvinit-3.5.20-2.el7.x86_64.rpm

These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security.  Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/

7. References:

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-2569
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-2570
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-2571
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-2572
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-3948
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate
https://access.redhat.com/documentation/en-US/Red_Hat_Enterprise_Linux/7/html/7.3_Release_Notes/index.html

8. Contact:

The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/

Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v1

iD8DBQFYGv07XlSAg2UNWIIRAleXAKCbgrG9Ek7EalDfvjOjwf6gnDXdKACfcOqI
4ZFpFsTsRdF3X3AFieolshg=
=OsQ0
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----


-- 
Enterprise-watch-list mailing list
Enterprise-watch-list@redhat.com
https://www.redhat.com/mailman/listinfo/enterprise-watch-list
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

2
GS­trea­mer 1.10 er­schie­nen

1
Mesa 13.0 bringt OpenGL 4.5 und Vul­kan

5
Fe­do­ra 25 ist am 15. No­vem­ber zur Ver­öf­fent­li­chung vor­ge­se­hen

4
IPFi­re 2.19 cacht DNS mit Un­bound

2
Of­fice in der Clou­d: CODE 2.0 frei­ge­ge­ben

6
Linux Mint 18.1 »Se­ren­a« an­ge­kün­digt

0
Slo­wa­ki­sche Re­pu­blik öff­net sich wei­ter für Open Sour­ce

4
m23 16.3 frei­ge­ge­ben

29
Emi­li­a-Ro­ma­gna be­en­det den Ein­satz von OpenOf­fice

7
FreeDOS be­rei­tet neue Ver­öf­fent­li­chung vor
 
Werbung