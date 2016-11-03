Sicherheit: Preisgabe von Informationen in sudo

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA1



=====================================================================

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Low: sudo security, bug fix, and enhancement update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:2593-02

Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux

Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2593.html

Issue date: 2016-11-03

CVE Names: CVE-2016-7091

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



An update for sudo is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Low. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which

gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from

the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7) - aarch64, ppc64, ppc64le, s390x, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7) - aarch64, ppc64, ppc64le,

s390x, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7) - x86_64



3. Description:



The sudo packages contain the sudo utility which allows system

administrators to provide certain users with the permission to execute

privileged commands, which are used for system management purposes, without

having to log in as root.



Security Fix(es):



* It was discovered that the default sudo configuration preserved the value

of INPUTRC from the user's environment, which could lead to information

disclosure. A local user with sudo access to a restricted program that uses

readline could use this flaw to read content from specially formatted files

with elevated privileges provided by sudo. (CVE-2016-7091)



Note: With this update, INPUTRC was removed from the env_keep list in

/etc/sudoers to avoid having sudo preserve the value of this variable when

invoking privileged commands.



Red Hat would like to thank Grisha Levit for reporting this issue.



Additional Changes:



For detailed information on changes in this release, see the Red Hat

Enterprise Linux 7.3 Release Notes linked from the References section.



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1196451 - default requiretty is problematic and breaks valid usage

1261998 - visudo accept non valid content

1268958 - sudo - cmnd_no_wait can cause child processes to ignore SIGPIPE

1334360 - sudo option mail_no_user doesn't work

1339935 - CVE-2016-7091 sudo: Possible info leak via INPUTRC

1350828 - [RHEL7] visudo ignores -q flag



6. Package List:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7):



Source:

sudo-1.8.6p7-20.el7.src.rpm



x86_64:

sudo-1.8.6p7-20.el7.x86_64.rpm

sudo-debuginfo-1.8.6p7-20.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7):



x86_64:

sudo-debuginfo-1.8.6p7-20.el7.i686.rpm

sudo-debuginfo-1.8.6p7-20.el7.x86_64.rpm

sudo-devel-1.8.6p7-20.el7.i686.rpm

sudo-devel-1.8.6p7-20.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode (v. 7):



Source:

sudo-1.8.6p7-20.el7.src.rpm



x86_64:

sudo-1.8.6p7-20.el7.x86_64.rpm

sudo-debuginfo-1.8.6p7-20.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7):



x86_64:

sudo-debuginfo-1.8.6p7-20.el7.i686.rpm

sudo-debuginfo-1.8.6p7-20.el7.x86_64.rpm

sudo-devel-1.8.6p7-20.el7.i686.rpm

sudo-devel-1.8.6p7-20.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7):



Source:

sudo-1.8.6p7-20.el7.src.rpm



aarch64:

sudo-1.8.6p7-20.el7.aarch64.rpm

sudo-debuginfo-1.8.6p7-20.el7.aarch64.rpm



ppc64:

sudo-1.8.6p7-20.el7.ppc64.rpm

sudo-debuginfo-1.8.6p7-20.el7.ppc64.rpm



ppc64le:

sudo-1.8.6p7-20.el7.ppc64le.rpm

sudo-debuginfo-1.8.6p7-20.el7.ppc64le.rpm



s390x:

sudo-1.8.6p7-20.el7.s390x.rpm

sudo-debuginfo-1.8.6p7-20.el7.s390x.rpm



x86_64:

sudo-1.8.6p7-20.el7.x86_64.rpm

sudo-debuginfo-1.8.6p7-20.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7):



aarch64:

sudo-debuginfo-1.8.6p7-20.el7.aarch64.rpm

sudo-devel-1.8.6p7-20.el7.aarch64.rpm



ppc64:

sudo-debuginfo-1.8.6p7-20.el7.ppc.rpm

sudo-debuginfo-1.8.6p7-20.el7.ppc64.rpm

sudo-devel-1.8.6p7-20.el7.ppc.rpm

sudo-devel-1.8.6p7-20.el7.ppc64.rpm



ppc64le:

sudo-debuginfo-1.8.6p7-20.el7.ppc64le.rpm

sudo-devel-1.8.6p7-20.el7.ppc64le.rpm



s390x:

sudo-debuginfo-1.8.6p7-20.el7.s390.rpm

sudo-debuginfo-1.8.6p7-20.el7.s390x.rpm

sudo-devel-1.8.6p7-20.el7.s390.rpm

sudo-devel-1.8.6p7-20.el7.s390x.rpm



x86_64:

sudo-debuginfo-1.8.6p7-20.el7.i686.rpm

sudo-debuginfo-1.8.6p7-20.el7.x86_64.rpm

sudo-devel-1.8.6p7-20.el7.i686.rpm

sudo-devel-1.8.6p7-20.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7):



Source:

sudo-1.8.6p7-20.el7.src.rpm



x86_64:

sudo-1.8.6p7-20.el7.x86_64.rpm

sudo-debuginfo-1.8.6p7-20.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7):



x86_64:

sudo-debuginfo-1.8.6p7-20.el7.i686.rpm

sudo-debuginfo-1.8.6p7-20.el7.x86_64.rpm

sudo-devel-1.8.6p7-20.el7.i686.rpm

sudo-devel-1.8.6p7-20.el7.x86_64.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7091

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#low

https://access.redhat.com/documentation/en-US/Red_Hat_Enterprise_Linux/7/html/7.3_Release_Notes/index.html



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v1



iD8DBQFYGvyjXlSAg2UNWIIRAgQDAJ9TnuWKifEEXWlNKV7g64VtEwg1DgCcCiRm

zMSj2c681H02iS6YZlwbKjI=

=uWdO

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----





--

Enterprise-watch-list mailing list

Enterprise-watch-list@redhat.com

https://www.redhat.com/mailman/listinfo/enterprise-watch-list

