Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in powerpc-utils-python

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Moderate: powerpc-utils-python security update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:2607-02

Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux

Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2607.html

Issue date: 2016-11-03

CVE Names: CVE-2014-8165

1. Summary:



An update for powerpc-utils-python is now available for Red Hat Enterprise

Linux 7.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which

gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from

the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7) - noarch



3. Description:



The powerpc-utils-python packages provide Python-based utilities for

maintaining and servicing PowerPC systems.



Security Fix(es):



* It was found that the amsvis command of the powerpc-utils-python package

did not verify unpickled data before processing it. This could allow an

attacker who can connect to an amsvis server process (or cause an amsvis

client process to connect to them) to execute arbitrary code as the user

running the amsvis process. (CVE-2014-8165)



This issue was discovered by Dhiru Kholia of Red Hat Product Security.



Additional Changes:



For detailed information on changes in this release, see the Red Hat

Enterprise Linux 7.3 Release Notes linked from the References section.



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1073139 - CVE-2014-8165 powerpc-utils-python: arbitrary code execution due to

unpickling untrusted input



6. Package List:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7):



Source:

powerpc-utils-python-1.2.1-9.el7.src.rpm



noarch:

powerpc-utils-python-1.2.1-9.el7.noarch.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2014-8165

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate

https://access.redhat.com/documentation/en-US/Red_Hat_Enterprise_Linux/7/html/7.3_Release_Notes/index.html



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.

