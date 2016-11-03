Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in PostgreSQL

|
Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Moderate: postgresql security and bug fix update
Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:2606-02
Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2606.html
Issue date: 2016-11-03
CVE Names: CVE-2016-5423 CVE-2016-5424
=====================================================================
1. Summary:
An update for postgresql is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.
Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which
gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from
the CVE link(s) in the References section.
2. Relevant releases/architectures:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7) - aarch64, ppc64, ppc64le, s390x, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7) - aarch64, ppc64, ppc64le,
s390x, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7) - x86_64
3. Description:
PostgreSQL is an advanced object-relational database management system
(DBMS).
The following packages have been upgraded to a newer upstream version:
postgresql (9.2.18).
Security Fix(es):
* A flaw was found in the way PostgreSQL server handled certain SQL
statements containing CASE/WHEN commands. A remote, authenticated attacker
could use a specially crafted SQL statement to cause PostgreSQL to crash or
disclose a few bytes of server memory or possibly execute arbitrary code.
(CVE-2016-5423)
* A flaw was found in the way PostgreSQL client programs handled database
and role names containing newlines, carriage returns, double quotes, or
backslashes. By crafting such an object name, roles with the CREATEDB or
CREATEROLE option could escalate their privileges to superuser when a
superuser next executes maintenance with a vulnerable client program.
(CVE-2016-5424)
Red Hat would like to thank the PostgreSQL project for reporting these
issues. Upstream acknowledges Heikki Linnakangas as the original reporter
of CVE-2016-5423; and Nathan Bossart as the original reporter of
CVE-2016-5424.
Additional Changes:
For detailed information on changes in this release, see the Red Hat
Enterprise Linux 7.3 Release Notes linked from the References section.
4. Solution:
For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:
https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258
If the postgresql service is running, it will be automatically restarted
after installing this update.
5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):
1122143 - Postgresql won't start if user postgres is locked
(/sbin/nologin).
1364001 - CVE-2016-5423 postgresql: CASE/WHEN with inlining can cause untrusted
pointer dereference
1364002 - CVE-2016-5424 postgresql: privilege escalation via crafted database
and role names
6. Package List:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7):
Source:
postgresql-9.2.18-1.el7.src.rpm
x86_64:
postgresql-debuginfo-9.2.18-1.el7.i686.rpm
postgresql-debuginfo-9.2.18-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
postgresql-libs-9.2.18-1.el7.i686.rpm
postgresql-libs-9.2.18-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7):
x86_64:
postgresql-9.2.18-1.el7.i686.rpm
postgresql-9.2.18-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
postgresql-contrib-9.2.18-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
postgresql-debuginfo-9.2.18-1.el7.i686.rpm
postgresql-debuginfo-9.2.18-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
postgresql-devel-9.2.18-1.el7.i686.rpm
postgresql-devel-9.2.18-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
postgresql-docs-9.2.18-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
postgresql-plperl-9.2.18-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
postgresql-plpython-9.2.18-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
postgresql-pltcl-9.2.18-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
postgresql-server-9.2.18-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
postgresql-test-9.2.18-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
postgresql-upgrade-9.2.18-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode (v. 7):
Source:
postgresql-9.2.18-1.el7.src.rpm
x86_64:
postgresql-9.2.18-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
postgresql-debuginfo-9.2.18-1.el7.i686.rpm
postgresql-debuginfo-9.2.18-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
postgresql-libs-9.2.18-1.el7.i686.rpm
postgresql-libs-9.2.18-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7):
x86_64:
postgresql-9.2.18-1.el7.i686.rpm
postgresql-contrib-9.2.18-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
postgresql-debuginfo-9.2.18-1.el7.i686.rpm
postgresql-debuginfo-9.2.18-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
postgresql-devel-9.2.18-1.el7.i686.rpm
postgresql-devel-9.2.18-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
postgresql-docs-9.2.18-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
postgresql-plperl-9.2.18-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
postgresql-plpython-9.2.18-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
postgresql-pltcl-9.2.18-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
postgresql-server-9.2.18-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
postgresql-test-9.2.18-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
postgresql-upgrade-9.2.18-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7):
Source:
postgresql-9.2.18-1.el7.src.rpm
aarch64:
postgresql-9.2.18-1.el7.aarch64.rpm
postgresql-contrib-9.2.18-1.el7.aarch64.rpm
postgresql-debuginfo-9.2.18-1.el7.aarch64.rpm
postgresql-devel-9.2.18-1.el7.aarch64.rpm
postgresql-docs-9.2.18-1.el7.aarch64.rpm
postgresql-libs-9.2.18-1.el7.aarch64.rpm
postgresql-plperl-9.2.18-1.el7.aarch64.rpm
postgresql-plpython-9.2.18-1.el7.aarch64.rpm
postgresql-pltcl-9.2.18-1.el7.aarch64.rpm
postgresql-server-9.2.18-1.el7.aarch64.rpm
postgresql-test-9.2.18-1.el7.aarch64.rpm
ppc64:
postgresql-9.2.18-1.el7.ppc.rpm
postgresql-9.2.18-1.el7.ppc64.rpm
postgresql-contrib-9.2.18-1.el7.ppc64.rpm
postgresql-debuginfo-9.2.18-1.el7.ppc.rpm
postgresql-debuginfo-9.2.18-1.el7.ppc64.rpm
postgresql-devel-9.2.18-1.el7.ppc.rpm
postgresql-devel-9.2.18-1.el7.ppc64.rpm
postgresql-docs-9.2.18-1.el7.ppc64.rpm
postgresql-libs-9.2.18-1.el7.ppc.rpm
postgresql-libs-9.2.18-1.el7.ppc64.rpm
postgresql-plperl-9.2.18-1.el7.ppc64.rpm
postgresql-plpython-9.2.18-1.el7.ppc64.rpm
postgresql-pltcl-9.2.18-1.el7.ppc64.rpm
postgresql-server-9.2.18-1.el7.ppc64.rpm
postgresql-test-9.2.18-1.el7.ppc64.rpm
ppc64le:
postgresql-9.2.18-1.el7.ppc64le.rpm
postgresql-contrib-9.2.18-1.el7.ppc64le.rpm
postgresql-debuginfo-9.2.18-1.el7.ppc64le.rpm
postgresql-devel-9.2.18-1.el7.ppc64le.rpm
postgresql-docs-9.2.18-1.el7.ppc64le.rpm
postgresql-libs-9.2.18-1.el7.ppc64le.rpm
postgresql-plperl-9.2.18-1.el7.ppc64le.rpm
postgresql-plpython-9.2.18-1.el7.ppc64le.rpm
postgresql-pltcl-9.2.18-1.el7.ppc64le.rpm
postgresql-server-9.2.18-1.el7.ppc64le.rpm
postgresql-test-9.2.18-1.el7.ppc64le.rpm
s390x:
postgresql-9.2.18-1.el7.s390.rpm
postgresql-9.2.18-1.el7.s390x.rpm
postgresql-contrib-9.2.18-1.el7.s390x.rpm
postgresql-debuginfo-9.2.18-1.el7.s390.rpm
postgresql-debuginfo-9.2.18-1.el7.s390x.rpm
postgresql-devel-9.2.18-1.el7.s390.rpm
postgresql-devel-9.2.18-1.el7.s390x.rpm
postgresql-docs-9.2.18-1.el7.s390x.rpm
postgresql-libs-9.2.18-1.el7.s390.rpm
postgresql-libs-9.2.18-1.el7.s390x.rpm
postgresql-plperl-9.2.18-1.el7.s390x.rpm
postgresql-plpython-9.2.18-1.el7.s390x.rpm
postgresql-pltcl-9.2.18-1.el7.s390x.rpm
postgresql-server-9.2.18-1.el7.s390x.rpm
postgresql-test-9.2.18-1.el7.s390x.rpm
x86_64:
postgresql-9.2.18-1.el7.i686.rpm
postgresql-9.2.18-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
postgresql-contrib-9.2.18-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
postgresql-debuginfo-9.2.18-1.el7.i686.rpm
postgresql-debuginfo-9.2.18-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
postgresql-devel-9.2.18-1.el7.i686.rpm
postgresql-devel-9.2.18-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
postgresql-docs-9.2.18-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
postgresql-libs-9.2.18-1.el7.i686.rpm
postgresql-libs-9.2.18-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
postgresql-plperl-9.2.18-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
postgresql-plpython-9.2.18-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
postgresql-pltcl-9.2.18-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
postgresql-server-9.2.18-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
postgresql-test-9.2.18-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7):
aarch64:
postgresql-debuginfo-9.2.18-1.el7.aarch64.rpm
postgresql-upgrade-9.2.18-1.el7.aarch64.rpm
ppc64:
postgresql-debuginfo-9.2.18-1.el7.ppc64.rpm
postgresql-upgrade-9.2.18-1.el7.ppc64.rpm
ppc64le:
postgresql-debuginfo-9.2.18-1.el7.ppc64le.rpm
postgresql-upgrade-9.2.18-1.el7.ppc64le.rpm
s390x:
postgresql-debuginfo-9.2.18-1.el7.s390x.rpm
postgresql-upgrade-9.2.18-1.el7.s390x.rpm
x86_64:
postgresql-debuginfo-9.2.18-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
postgresql-upgrade-9.2.18-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7):
Source:
postgresql-9.2.18-1.el7.src.rpm
x86_64:
postgresql-9.2.18-1.el7.i686.rpm
postgresql-9.2.18-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
postgresql-contrib-9.2.18-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
postgresql-debuginfo-9.2.18-1.el7.i686.rpm
postgresql-debuginfo-9.2.18-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
postgresql-devel-9.2.18-1.el7.i686.rpm
postgresql-devel-9.2.18-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
postgresql-docs-9.2.18-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
postgresql-libs-9.2.18-1.el7.i686.rpm
postgresql-libs-9.2.18-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
postgresql-plperl-9.2.18-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
postgresql-plpython-9.2.18-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
postgresql-pltcl-9.2.18-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
postgresql-server-9.2.18-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
postgresql-test-9.2.18-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7):
x86_64:
postgresql-debuginfo-9.2.18-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
postgresql-upgrade-9.2.18-1.el7.x86_64.rpm
These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/
7. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5423
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5424
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate
https://access.redhat.com/documentation/en-US/Red_Hat_Enterprise_Linux/7/html/7.3_Release_Notes/index.html
https://www.postgresql.org/docs/9.2/static/release-9-2-18.html
https://www.postgresql.org/docs/9.2/static/release-9-2-17.html
https://www.postgresql.org/docs/9.2/static/release-9-2-16.html
https://www.postgresql.org/about/news/1688/
8. Contact:
The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/
Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.
