Sicherheit: Verwendung schwacher Verschlüsselung in mod_nss

=====================================================================

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Low: mod_nss security, bug fix, and enhancement update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:2602-02

Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux

Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2602.html

Issue date: 2016-11-03

CVE Names: CVE-2016-3099

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



An update for mod_nss is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Low. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which

gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from

the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7) - aarch64, ppc64, ppc64le, s390x, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) - x86_64



3. Description:



The mod_nss module provides strong cryptography for the Apache HTTP Server

via the Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) and Transport Layer Security (TLS)

protocols, using the Network Security Services (NSS) security library.



The following packages have been upgraded to a newer upstream version:

mod_nss (1.0.14). (BZ#1299063)



Security Fix(es):



* A flaw was found in the way mod_nss parsed certain OpenSSL-style cipher

strings. As a result, mod_nss could potentially use ciphers that were not

intended to be enabled. (CVE-2016-3099)



This issue was discovered by Rob Crittenden (Red Hat).



Additional Changes:



For detailed information on changes in this release, see the Red Hat

Enterprise Linux 7.3 Release Notes linked from the References section.



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



The httpd service must be restarted for this update to take effect.



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1053327 - [RFE] Add server-side Server Name Indication (SNI) support

1288471 - /etc/httpd/alias/libnssckbi.so is a dangling relative symlink when

/etc/httpd/alias is itself symlinked to some other directory

1296685 - Segmentation fault in httpd/mod_nss in the parent process while

reloading via SIGHUP

1299063 - Rebase mod_nss to 1.0.12 release

1312491 - NSSProtocol is ignored when NSSFIPS is enabled.

1312583 - mod_nss segmentation fault when NSSCertificateDatabase does not have

proper permissions

1319052 - CVE-2016-3099 mod_nss: Invalid handling of +CIPHER operator

1347298 - mod_nss sets r->user in fixup even if it was long ago changed by

other module

1364560 - mod_nss leaks semaphores



6. Package List:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7):



Source:

mod_nss-1.0.14-7.el7.src.rpm



x86_64:

mod_nss-1.0.14-7.el7.x86_64.rpm

mod_nss-debuginfo-1.0.14-7.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7):



Source:

mod_nss-1.0.14-7.el7.src.rpm



x86_64:

mod_nss-1.0.14-7.el7.x86_64.rpm

mod_nss-debuginfo-1.0.14-7.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7):



Source:

mod_nss-1.0.14-7.el7.src.rpm



aarch64:

mod_nss-1.0.14-7.el7.aarch64.rpm

mod_nss-debuginfo-1.0.14-7.el7.aarch64.rpm



ppc64:

mod_nss-1.0.14-7.el7.ppc64.rpm

mod_nss-debuginfo-1.0.14-7.el7.ppc64.rpm



ppc64le:

mod_nss-1.0.14-7.el7.ppc64le.rpm

mod_nss-debuginfo-1.0.14-7.el7.ppc64le.rpm



s390x:

mod_nss-1.0.14-7.el7.s390x.rpm

mod_nss-debuginfo-1.0.14-7.el7.s390x.rpm



x86_64:

mod_nss-1.0.14-7.el7.x86_64.rpm

mod_nss-debuginfo-1.0.14-7.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7):



Source:

mod_nss-1.0.14-7.el7.src.rpm



x86_64:

mod_nss-1.0.14-7.el7.x86_64.rpm

mod_nss-debuginfo-1.0.14-7.el7.x86_64.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-3099

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#low

https://access.redhat.com/documentation/en-US/Red_Hat_Enterprise_Linux/7/html/7.3_Release_Notes/index.html



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.

