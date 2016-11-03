Sicherheit: Denial of Service in libreswan

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Moderate: libreswan security and bug fix update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:2603-02

Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux

Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2603.html

Issue date: 2016-11-03

CVE Names: CVE-2016-5361

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



An update for libreswan is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which

gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from

the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7) - aarch64, ppc64, ppc64le, s390x, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) - x86_64



3. Description:



Libreswan is an implementation of IPsec & IKE for Linux. IPsec is the

Internet Protocol Security and uses strong cryptography to provide both

authentication and encryption services. These services allow you to build

secure tunnels through untrusted networks such as virtual private network

(VPN).



Security Fix(es):



* A traffic amplification flaw was found in the Internet Key Exchange

version 1 (IKEv1) protocol. A remote attacker could use a libreswan server

with IKEv1 enabled in a network traffic amplification denial of service

attack against other hosts on the network by sending UDP packets with a

spoofed source address to that server. (CVE-2016-5361)



Additional Changes:



For detailed information on changes in this release, see the Red Hat

Enterprise Linux 7.3 Release Notes linked from the References section.



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1190526 - ipsec auto --listcrls doesn't show crls

1219049 - Pluto does not handle delete message from responder site in ikev1

1229766 - Pluto crashes after stop when I use floating ip address

1257079 - Libreswan doesn't call NetworkManager helper in case of a

connection error

1271811 - libreswan FIPS test mistakenly looks for non-existent file hashes and

reports FIPS failure

1272112 - ipsec whack man page discrepancies

1278063 - Unable to authenticate with PAM for IKEv1 XAUTH

1280449 - PAM xauth method does not work with pam_sss

1283468 - keyingtries=0 is broken - meaning it is interpreted as keyingtries=1

1290907 - ipsec initnss/checknss custom directory not recognized

1297816 - When using SHA2 as PRF algorithm, the nonce payload is below the RFC

required minimum size

1308508 - CVE-2016-5361 IKEv1 protocol is vulnerable to DoS amplification

attack

1309764 - ipsec barf does not show pluto log correctly in the output

1313747 - ipsec pluto returns zero even if it fails

1315412 - ipsec.conf manpage does not contain any mention about crl-strict

option

1347735 - libreswan needs to check additional CRLs after LDAP CRL

distributionpoint fails



6. Package List:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7):



Source:

libreswan-3.15-8.el7.src.rpm



x86_64:

libreswan-3.15-8.el7.x86_64.rpm

libreswan-debuginfo-3.15-8.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7):



Source:

libreswan-3.15-8.el7.src.rpm



aarch64:

libreswan-3.15-8.el7.aarch64.rpm

libreswan-debuginfo-3.15-8.el7.aarch64.rpm



ppc64:

libreswan-3.15-8.el7.ppc64.rpm

libreswan-debuginfo-3.15-8.el7.ppc64.rpm



ppc64le:

libreswan-3.15-8.el7.ppc64le.rpm

libreswan-debuginfo-3.15-8.el7.ppc64le.rpm



s390x:

libreswan-3.15-8.el7.s390x.rpm

libreswan-debuginfo-3.15-8.el7.s390x.rpm



x86_64:

libreswan-3.15-8.el7.x86_64.rpm

libreswan-debuginfo-3.15-8.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7):



Source:

libreswan-3.15-8.el7.src.rpm



x86_64:

libreswan-3.15-8.el7.x86_64.rpm

libreswan-debuginfo-3.15-8.el7.x86_64.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5361

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate

https://www.kb.cert.org/vuls/id/419128

https://libreswan.org/security/CVE-2016-5361/CVE-2016-5361.txt

https://access.redhat.com/documentation/en-US/Red_Hat_Enterprise_Linux/7/html/7.3_Release_Notes/index.html



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.

