Sicherheit: Denial of Service in util-linux

|
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1
=====================================================================
Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Low: util-linux security, bug fix, and enhancement update
Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:2605-02
Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2605.html
Issue date: 2016-11-03
CVE Names: CVE-2016-5011
=====================================================================
1. Summary:
An update for util-linux is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.
Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Low. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which
gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from
the CVE link(s) in the References section.
2. Relevant releases/architectures:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7) - aarch64, ppc64, ppc64le, s390x, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7) - aarch64, ppc64, ppc64le,
s390x, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7) - x86_64
3. Description:
The util-linux packages contain a large variety of low-level system
utilities that are necessary for a Linux system to function. Among others,
these include the fdisk configuration tool and the login program.
Security Fix(es):
* It was found that util-linux's libblkid library did not properly handle
Extended Boot Record (EBR) partitions when reading MS-DOS partition tables.
An attacker with physical USB access to a protected machine could insert a
storage device with a specially crafted partition table that could, for
example, trigger an infinite loop in systemd-udevd, resulting in a denial
of service on that machine. (CVE-2016-5011)
Red Hat would like to thank Michael Gruhn for reporting this issue.
Upstream acknowledges Christian Moch as the original reporter.
Additional Changes:
For detailed information on changes in this release, see the Red Hat
Enterprise Linux 7.3 Release Notes linked from the References section.
4. Solution:
For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:
https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258
5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):
1007734 - blkid shows devices as /dev/block/$MAJOR:$MINOR
1029385 - lack of non-ascii support
1248003 - mount only parses <param>=<value> lines from fstab
fs_spec field available from blkid block device
1271850 - mount -a doesn't catch a typo in /etc/fstab and a typo in
/etc/fstab can make a system not reboot properly
1290689 - util-linux: /bin/login does not retry getpwnam_r with larger buffers,
leading to login failure
1291554 - lslogins crash when executed with buggy username
1296366 - Bash completion for more(1) handles file names with spaces
incorrectly
1296521 - RHEL7: update audit event in hwclock
1301091 - [libblkid] Failed to get offset of the xfs_external_log signature
1304426 - [rfe] /bin/su should be improved to reduce stack use
1327886 - Backport blkdiscard's "-z" flag to RHEL
1335671 - extra quotes around UUID confuses findfs in RHEL (but not in Fedora)
1344482 - util-linux fails valid_pmbr() size checks if device is > 2.14TB,
Device label type: dos instead of gpt
1349536 - Extended partition loop in MBR partition table leads to DOS
1349741 - CVE-2016-5011 util-linux: Extended partition loop in MBR partition
table leads to DOS
6. Package List:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7):
Source:
util-linux-2.23.2-33.el7.src.rpm
x86_64:
libblkid-2.23.2-33.el7.i686.rpm
libblkid-2.23.2-33.el7.x86_64.rpm
libmount-2.23.2-33.el7.i686.rpm
libmount-2.23.2-33.el7.x86_64.rpm
libuuid-2.23.2-33.el7.i686.rpm
libuuid-2.23.2-33.el7.x86_64.rpm
util-linux-2.23.2-33.el7.x86_64.rpm
util-linux-debuginfo-2.23.2-33.el7.i686.rpm
util-linux-debuginfo-2.23.2-33.el7.x86_64.rpm
uuidd-2.23.2-33.el7.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7):
x86_64:
libblkid-devel-2.23.2-33.el7.i686.rpm
libblkid-devel-2.23.2-33.el7.x86_64.rpm
libmount-devel-2.23.2-33.el7.i686.rpm
libmount-devel-2.23.2-33.el7.x86_64.rpm
libuuid-devel-2.23.2-33.el7.i686.rpm
libuuid-devel-2.23.2-33.el7.x86_64.rpm
util-linux-debuginfo-2.23.2-33.el7.i686.rpm
util-linux-debuginfo-2.23.2-33.el7.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode (v. 7):
Source:
util-linux-2.23.2-33.el7.src.rpm
x86_64:
libblkid-2.23.2-33.el7.i686.rpm
libblkid-2.23.2-33.el7.x86_64.rpm
libmount-2.23.2-33.el7.i686.rpm
libmount-2.23.2-33.el7.x86_64.rpm
libuuid-2.23.2-33.el7.i686.rpm
libuuid-2.23.2-33.el7.x86_64.rpm
util-linux-2.23.2-33.el7.i686.rpm
util-linux-2.23.2-33.el7.x86_64.rpm
util-linux-debuginfo-2.23.2-33.el7.i686.rpm
util-linux-debuginfo-2.23.2-33.el7.x86_64.rpm
uuidd-2.23.2-33.el7.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7):
x86_64:
libblkid-devel-2.23.2-33.el7.i686.rpm
libblkid-devel-2.23.2-33.el7.x86_64.rpm
libmount-devel-2.23.2-33.el7.i686.rpm
libmount-devel-2.23.2-33.el7.x86_64.rpm
libuuid-devel-2.23.2-33.el7.i686.rpm
libuuid-devel-2.23.2-33.el7.x86_64.rpm
util-linux-debuginfo-2.23.2-33.el7.i686.rpm
util-linux-debuginfo-2.23.2-33.el7.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7):
Source:
util-linux-2.23.2-33.el7.src.rpm
aarch64:
libblkid-2.23.2-33.el7.aarch64.rpm
libblkid-devel-2.23.2-33.el7.aarch64.rpm
libmount-2.23.2-33.el7.aarch64.rpm
libuuid-2.23.2-33.el7.aarch64.rpm
libuuid-devel-2.23.2-33.el7.aarch64.rpm
util-linux-2.23.2-33.el7.aarch64.rpm
util-linux-debuginfo-2.23.2-33.el7.aarch64.rpm
uuidd-2.23.2-33.el7.aarch64.rpm
ppc64:
libblkid-2.23.2-33.el7.ppc.rpm
libblkid-2.23.2-33.el7.ppc64.rpm
libblkid-devel-2.23.2-33.el7.ppc.rpm
libblkid-devel-2.23.2-33.el7.ppc64.rpm
libmount-2.23.2-33.el7.ppc.rpm
libmount-2.23.2-33.el7.ppc64.rpm
libuuid-2.23.2-33.el7.ppc.rpm
libuuid-2.23.2-33.el7.ppc64.rpm
libuuid-devel-2.23.2-33.el7.ppc.rpm
libuuid-devel-2.23.2-33.el7.ppc64.rpm
util-linux-2.23.2-33.el7.ppc.rpm
util-linux-2.23.2-33.el7.ppc64.rpm
util-linux-debuginfo-2.23.2-33.el7.ppc.rpm
util-linux-debuginfo-2.23.2-33.el7.ppc64.rpm
uuidd-2.23.2-33.el7.ppc64.rpm
ppc64le:
libblkid-2.23.2-33.el7.ppc64le.rpm
libblkid-devel-2.23.2-33.el7.ppc64le.rpm
libmount-2.23.2-33.el7.ppc64le.rpm
libuuid-2.23.2-33.el7.ppc64le.rpm
libuuid-devel-2.23.2-33.el7.ppc64le.rpm
util-linux-2.23.2-33.el7.ppc64le.rpm
util-linux-debuginfo-2.23.2-33.el7.ppc64le.rpm
uuidd-2.23.2-33.el7.ppc64le.rpm
s390x:
libblkid-2.23.2-33.el7.s390.rpm
libblkid-2.23.2-33.el7.s390x.rpm
libblkid-devel-2.23.2-33.el7.s390.rpm
libblkid-devel-2.23.2-33.el7.s390x.rpm
libmount-2.23.2-33.el7.s390.rpm
libmount-2.23.2-33.el7.s390x.rpm
libuuid-2.23.2-33.el7.s390.rpm
libuuid-2.23.2-33.el7.s390x.rpm
libuuid-devel-2.23.2-33.el7.s390.rpm
libuuid-devel-2.23.2-33.el7.s390x.rpm
util-linux-2.23.2-33.el7.s390.rpm
util-linux-2.23.2-33.el7.s390x.rpm
util-linux-debuginfo-2.23.2-33.el7.s390.rpm
util-linux-debuginfo-2.23.2-33.el7.s390x.rpm
uuidd-2.23.2-33.el7.s390x.rpm
x86_64:
libblkid-2.23.2-33.el7.i686.rpm
libblkid-2.23.2-33.el7.x86_64.rpm
libblkid-devel-2.23.2-33.el7.i686.rpm
libblkid-devel-2.23.2-33.el7.x86_64.rpm
libmount-2.23.2-33.el7.i686.rpm
libmount-2.23.2-33.el7.x86_64.rpm
libuuid-2.23.2-33.el7.i686.rpm
libuuid-2.23.2-33.el7.x86_64.rpm
libuuid-devel-2.23.2-33.el7.i686.rpm
libuuid-devel-2.23.2-33.el7.x86_64.rpm
util-linux-2.23.2-33.el7.i686.rpm
util-linux-2.23.2-33.el7.x86_64.rpm
util-linux-debuginfo-2.23.2-33.el7.i686.rpm
util-linux-debuginfo-2.23.2-33.el7.x86_64.rpm
uuidd-2.23.2-33.el7.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7):
aarch64:
libmount-devel-2.23.2-33.el7.aarch64.rpm
util-linux-debuginfo-2.23.2-33.el7.aarch64.rpm
ppc64:
libmount-devel-2.23.2-33.el7.ppc.rpm
libmount-devel-2.23.2-33.el7.ppc64.rpm
util-linux-debuginfo-2.23.2-33.el7.ppc.rpm
util-linux-debuginfo-2.23.2-33.el7.ppc64.rpm
ppc64le:
libmount-devel-2.23.2-33.el7.ppc64le.rpm
util-linux-debuginfo-2.23.2-33.el7.ppc64le.rpm
s390x:
libmount-devel-2.23.2-33.el7.s390.rpm
libmount-devel-2.23.2-33.el7.s390x.rpm
util-linux-debuginfo-2.23.2-33.el7.s390.rpm
util-linux-debuginfo-2.23.2-33.el7.s390x.rpm
x86_64:
libmount-devel-2.23.2-33.el7.i686.rpm
libmount-devel-2.23.2-33.el7.x86_64.rpm
util-linux-debuginfo-2.23.2-33.el7.i686.rpm
util-linux-debuginfo-2.23.2-33.el7.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7):
Source:
util-linux-2.23.2-33.el7.src.rpm
x86_64:
libblkid-2.23.2-33.el7.i686.rpm
libblkid-2.23.2-33.el7.x86_64.rpm
libblkid-devel-2.23.2-33.el7.i686.rpm
libblkid-devel-2.23.2-33.el7.x86_64.rpm
libmount-2.23.2-33.el7.i686.rpm
libmount-2.23.2-33.el7.x86_64.rpm
libuuid-2.23.2-33.el7.i686.rpm
libuuid-2.23.2-33.el7.x86_64.rpm
libuuid-devel-2.23.2-33.el7.i686.rpm
libuuid-devel-2.23.2-33.el7.x86_64.rpm
util-linux-2.23.2-33.el7.i686.rpm
util-linux-2.23.2-33.el7.x86_64.rpm
util-linux-debuginfo-2.23.2-33.el7.i686.rpm
util-linux-debuginfo-2.23.2-33.el7.x86_64.rpm
uuidd-2.23.2-33.el7.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7):
x86_64:
libmount-devel-2.23.2-33.el7.i686.rpm
libmount-devel-2.23.2-33.el7.x86_64.rpm
util-linux-debuginfo-2.23.2-33.el7.i686.rpm
util-linux-debuginfo-2.23.2-33.el7.x86_64.rpm
These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/
7. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5011
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#low
https://access.redhat.com/documentation/en-US/Red_Hat_Enterprise_Linux/7/html/7.3_Release_Notes/index.html
8. Contact:
The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/
Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v1
iD8DBQFYGv2cXlSAg2UNWIIRAp+JAJ955gZCCvcoWkTjA+fTL4gipWn5JACgxRhc
GQN8GLnlKZIjTiThhNyMtx0=
=Y+JX
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
