Sicherheit: Denial of Service in util-linux
Name: Denial of Service in util-linux
ID: RHSA-2016:2605-02
Distribution: Red Hat
Plattformen: Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Datum: Do, 3. November 2016, 22:15
Referenzen: https://access.redhat.com/documentation/en-US/Red_Hat_Enterprise_Linux/7/html/7.3_Release_Notes/index.html
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5011

                   Red Hat Security Advisory

Synopsis:          Low: util-linux security, bug fix, and enhancement update
Advisory ID:       RHSA-2016:2605-02
Product:           Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Advisory URL:      https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2605.html
Issue date:        2016-11-03
CVE Names:         CVE-2016-5011 
=====================================================================

1. Summary:

An update for util-linux is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.

Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Low. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which
gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from
the CVE link(s) in the References section.

2. Relevant releases/architectures:

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7) - aarch64, ppc64, ppc64le, s390x, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7) - aarch64, ppc64, ppc64le,
 s390x, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7) - x86_64

3. Description:

The util-linux packages contain a large variety of low-level system
utilities that are necessary for a Linux system to function. Among others,
these include the fdisk configuration tool and the login program.

Security Fix(es):

* It was found that util-linux's libblkid library did not properly handle
Extended Boot Record (EBR) partitions when reading MS-DOS partition tables.
An attacker with physical USB access to a protected machine could insert a
storage device with a specially crafted partition table that could, for
example, trigger an infinite loop in systemd-udevd, resulting in a denial
of service on that machine. (CVE-2016-5011)

Red Hat would like to thank Michael Gruhn for reporting this issue.
Upstream acknowledges Christian Moch as the original reporter.

Additional Changes:

For detailed information on changes in this release, see the Red Hat
Enterprise Linux 7.3 Release Notes linked from the References section.

4. Solution:

For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:

https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258

5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):

1007734 - blkid shows devices as /dev/block/$MAJOR:$MINOR
1029385 - lack of non-ascii support
1248003 - mount only parses <param>=<value> lines from fstab
 fs_spec field available from blkid block device
1271850 - mount -a doesn't catch a typo in /etc/fstab and a typo in
 /etc/fstab can make a system not reboot properly
1290689 - util-linux: /bin/login does not retry getpwnam_r with larger buffers,
 leading to login failure
1291554 - lslogins crash when executed with buggy username
1296366 - Bash completion for more(1) handles file names with spaces
 incorrectly
1296521 - RHEL7: update audit event in hwclock
1301091 - [libblkid] Failed to get offset of the xfs_external_log signature
1304426 - [rfe] /bin/su should be improved to reduce stack use
1327886 - Backport blkdiscard's "-z" flag to RHEL
1335671 - extra quotes around UUID confuses findfs in RHEL (but not in Fedora)
1344482 - util-linux fails valid_pmbr() size checks if device is > 2.14TB,
 Device label type: dos instead of gpt
1349536 - Extended partition loop in MBR partition table leads to DOS
1349741 - CVE-2016-5011 util-linux: Extended partition loop in MBR partition
 table leads to DOS

6. Package List:

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7):

Source:
util-linux-2.23.2-33.el7.src.rpm

x86_64:
libblkid-2.23.2-33.el7.i686.rpm
libblkid-2.23.2-33.el7.x86_64.rpm
libmount-2.23.2-33.el7.i686.rpm
libmount-2.23.2-33.el7.x86_64.rpm
libuuid-2.23.2-33.el7.i686.rpm
libuuid-2.23.2-33.el7.x86_64.rpm
util-linux-2.23.2-33.el7.x86_64.rpm
util-linux-debuginfo-2.23.2-33.el7.i686.rpm
util-linux-debuginfo-2.23.2-33.el7.x86_64.rpm
uuidd-2.23.2-33.el7.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7):

x86_64:
libblkid-devel-2.23.2-33.el7.i686.rpm
libblkid-devel-2.23.2-33.el7.x86_64.rpm
libmount-devel-2.23.2-33.el7.i686.rpm
libmount-devel-2.23.2-33.el7.x86_64.rpm
libuuid-devel-2.23.2-33.el7.i686.rpm
libuuid-devel-2.23.2-33.el7.x86_64.rpm
util-linux-debuginfo-2.23.2-33.el7.i686.rpm
util-linux-debuginfo-2.23.2-33.el7.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode (v. 7):

Source:
util-linux-2.23.2-33.el7.src.rpm

x86_64:
libblkid-2.23.2-33.el7.i686.rpm
libblkid-2.23.2-33.el7.x86_64.rpm
libmount-2.23.2-33.el7.i686.rpm
libmount-2.23.2-33.el7.x86_64.rpm
libuuid-2.23.2-33.el7.i686.rpm
libuuid-2.23.2-33.el7.x86_64.rpm
util-linux-2.23.2-33.el7.i686.rpm
util-linux-2.23.2-33.el7.x86_64.rpm
util-linux-debuginfo-2.23.2-33.el7.i686.rpm
util-linux-debuginfo-2.23.2-33.el7.x86_64.rpm
uuidd-2.23.2-33.el7.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7):

x86_64:
libblkid-devel-2.23.2-33.el7.i686.rpm
libblkid-devel-2.23.2-33.el7.x86_64.rpm
libmount-devel-2.23.2-33.el7.i686.rpm
libmount-devel-2.23.2-33.el7.x86_64.rpm
libuuid-devel-2.23.2-33.el7.i686.rpm
libuuid-devel-2.23.2-33.el7.x86_64.rpm
util-linux-debuginfo-2.23.2-33.el7.i686.rpm
util-linux-debuginfo-2.23.2-33.el7.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7):

Source:
util-linux-2.23.2-33.el7.src.rpm

aarch64:
libblkid-2.23.2-33.el7.aarch64.rpm
libblkid-devel-2.23.2-33.el7.aarch64.rpm
libmount-2.23.2-33.el7.aarch64.rpm
libuuid-2.23.2-33.el7.aarch64.rpm
libuuid-devel-2.23.2-33.el7.aarch64.rpm
util-linux-2.23.2-33.el7.aarch64.rpm
util-linux-debuginfo-2.23.2-33.el7.aarch64.rpm
uuidd-2.23.2-33.el7.aarch64.rpm

ppc64:
libblkid-2.23.2-33.el7.ppc.rpm
libblkid-2.23.2-33.el7.ppc64.rpm
libblkid-devel-2.23.2-33.el7.ppc.rpm
libblkid-devel-2.23.2-33.el7.ppc64.rpm
libmount-2.23.2-33.el7.ppc.rpm
libmount-2.23.2-33.el7.ppc64.rpm
libuuid-2.23.2-33.el7.ppc.rpm
libuuid-2.23.2-33.el7.ppc64.rpm
libuuid-devel-2.23.2-33.el7.ppc.rpm
libuuid-devel-2.23.2-33.el7.ppc64.rpm
util-linux-2.23.2-33.el7.ppc.rpm
util-linux-2.23.2-33.el7.ppc64.rpm
util-linux-debuginfo-2.23.2-33.el7.ppc.rpm
util-linux-debuginfo-2.23.2-33.el7.ppc64.rpm
uuidd-2.23.2-33.el7.ppc64.rpm

ppc64le:
libblkid-2.23.2-33.el7.ppc64le.rpm
libblkid-devel-2.23.2-33.el7.ppc64le.rpm
libmount-2.23.2-33.el7.ppc64le.rpm
libuuid-2.23.2-33.el7.ppc64le.rpm
libuuid-devel-2.23.2-33.el7.ppc64le.rpm
util-linux-2.23.2-33.el7.ppc64le.rpm
util-linux-debuginfo-2.23.2-33.el7.ppc64le.rpm
uuidd-2.23.2-33.el7.ppc64le.rpm

s390x:
libblkid-2.23.2-33.el7.s390.rpm
libblkid-2.23.2-33.el7.s390x.rpm
libblkid-devel-2.23.2-33.el7.s390.rpm
libblkid-devel-2.23.2-33.el7.s390x.rpm
libmount-2.23.2-33.el7.s390.rpm
libmount-2.23.2-33.el7.s390x.rpm
libuuid-2.23.2-33.el7.s390.rpm
libuuid-2.23.2-33.el7.s390x.rpm
libuuid-devel-2.23.2-33.el7.s390.rpm
libuuid-devel-2.23.2-33.el7.s390x.rpm
util-linux-2.23.2-33.el7.s390.rpm
util-linux-2.23.2-33.el7.s390x.rpm
util-linux-debuginfo-2.23.2-33.el7.s390.rpm
util-linux-debuginfo-2.23.2-33.el7.s390x.rpm
uuidd-2.23.2-33.el7.s390x.rpm

x86_64:
libblkid-2.23.2-33.el7.i686.rpm
libblkid-2.23.2-33.el7.x86_64.rpm
libblkid-devel-2.23.2-33.el7.i686.rpm
libblkid-devel-2.23.2-33.el7.x86_64.rpm
libmount-2.23.2-33.el7.i686.rpm
libmount-2.23.2-33.el7.x86_64.rpm
libuuid-2.23.2-33.el7.i686.rpm
libuuid-2.23.2-33.el7.x86_64.rpm
libuuid-devel-2.23.2-33.el7.i686.rpm
libuuid-devel-2.23.2-33.el7.x86_64.rpm
util-linux-2.23.2-33.el7.i686.rpm
util-linux-2.23.2-33.el7.x86_64.rpm
util-linux-debuginfo-2.23.2-33.el7.i686.rpm
util-linux-debuginfo-2.23.2-33.el7.x86_64.rpm
uuidd-2.23.2-33.el7.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7):

aarch64:
libmount-devel-2.23.2-33.el7.aarch64.rpm
util-linux-debuginfo-2.23.2-33.el7.aarch64.rpm

ppc64:
libmount-devel-2.23.2-33.el7.ppc.rpm
libmount-devel-2.23.2-33.el7.ppc64.rpm
util-linux-debuginfo-2.23.2-33.el7.ppc.rpm
util-linux-debuginfo-2.23.2-33.el7.ppc64.rpm

ppc64le:
libmount-devel-2.23.2-33.el7.ppc64le.rpm
util-linux-debuginfo-2.23.2-33.el7.ppc64le.rpm

s390x:
libmount-devel-2.23.2-33.el7.s390.rpm
libmount-devel-2.23.2-33.el7.s390x.rpm
util-linux-debuginfo-2.23.2-33.el7.s390.rpm
util-linux-debuginfo-2.23.2-33.el7.s390x.rpm

x86_64:
libmount-devel-2.23.2-33.el7.i686.rpm
libmount-devel-2.23.2-33.el7.x86_64.rpm
util-linux-debuginfo-2.23.2-33.el7.i686.rpm
util-linux-debuginfo-2.23.2-33.el7.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7):

Source:
util-linux-2.23.2-33.el7.src.rpm

x86_64:
libblkid-2.23.2-33.el7.i686.rpm
libblkid-2.23.2-33.el7.x86_64.rpm
libblkid-devel-2.23.2-33.el7.i686.rpm
libblkid-devel-2.23.2-33.el7.x86_64.rpm
libmount-2.23.2-33.el7.i686.rpm
libmount-2.23.2-33.el7.x86_64.rpm
libuuid-2.23.2-33.el7.i686.rpm
libuuid-2.23.2-33.el7.x86_64.rpm
libuuid-devel-2.23.2-33.el7.i686.rpm
libuuid-devel-2.23.2-33.el7.x86_64.rpm
util-linux-2.23.2-33.el7.i686.rpm
util-linux-2.23.2-33.el7.x86_64.rpm
util-linux-debuginfo-2.23.2-33.el7.i686.rpm
util-linux-debuginfo-2.23.2-33.el7.x86_64.rpm
uuidd-2.23.2-33.el7.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7):

x86_64:
libmount-devel-2.23.2-33.el7.i686.rpm
libmount-devel-2.23.2-33.el7.x86_64.rpm
util-linux-debuginfo-2.23.2-33.el7.i686.rpm
util-linux-debuginfo-2.23.2-33.el7.x86_64.rpm

These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security.  Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/

7. References:

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5011
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#low
https://access.redhat.com/documentation/en-US/Red_Hat_Enterprise_Linux/7/html/7.3_Release_Notes/index.html

8. Contact:

The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/

Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.
