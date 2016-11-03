Sicherheit: Denial of Service in util-linux

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA1



=====================================================================

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Low: util-linux security, bug fix, and enhancement update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:2605-02

Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux

Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2605.html

Issue date: 2016-11-03

CVE Names: CVE-2016-5011

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



An update for util-linux is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Low. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which

gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from

the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7) - aarch64, ppc64, ppc64le, s390x, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7) - aarch64, ppc64, ppc64le,

s390x, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7) - x86_64



3. Description:



The util-linux packages contain a large variety of low-level system

utilities that are necessary for a Linux system to function. Among others,

these include the fdisk configuration tool and the login program.



Security Fix(es):



* It was found that util-linux's libblkid library did not properly handle

Extended Boot Record (EBR) partitions when reading MS-DOS partition tables.

An attacker with physical USB access to a protected machine could insert a

storage device with a specially crafted partition table that could, for

example, trigger an infinite loop in systemd-udevd, resulting in a denial

of service on that machine. (CVE-2016-5011)



Red Hat would like to thank Michael Gruhn for reporting this issue.

Upstream acknowledges Christian Moch as the original reporter.



Additional Changes:



For detailed information on changes in this release, see the Red Hat

Enterprise Linux 7.3 Release Notes linked from the References section.



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1007734 - blkid shows devices as /dev/block/$MAJOR:$MINOR

1029385 - lack of non-ascii support

1248003 - mount only parses <param>=<value> lines from fstab

fs_spec field available from blkid block device

1271850 - mount -a doesn't catch a typo in /etc/fstab and a typo in

/etc/fstab can make a system not reboot properly

1290689 - util-linux: /bin/login does not retry getpwnam_r with larger buffers,

leading to login failure

1291554 - lslogins crash when executed with buggy username

1296366 - Bash completion for more(1) handles file names with spaces

incorrectly

1296521 - RHEL7: update audit event in hwclock

1301091 - [libblkid] Failed to get offset of the xfs_external_log signature

1304426 - [rfe] /bin/su should be improved to reduce stack use

1327886 - Backport blkdiscard's "-z" flag to RHEL

1335671 - extra quotes around UUID confuses findfs in RHEL (but not in Fedora)

1344482 - util-linux fails valid_pmbr() size checks if device is > 2.14TB,

Device label type: dos instead of gpt

1349536 - Extended partition loop in MBR partition table leads to DOS

1349741 - CVE-2016-5011 util-linux: Extended partition loop in MBR partition

table leads to DOS



6. Package List:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7):



Source:

util-linux-2.23.2-33.el7.src.rpm



x86_64:

libblkid-2.23.2-33.el7.i686.rpm

libblkid-2.23.2-33.el7.x86_64.rpm

libmount-2.23.2-33.el7.i686.rpm

libmount-2.23.2-33.el7.x86_64.rpm

libuuid-2.23.2-33.el7.i686.rpm

libuuid-2.23.2-33.el7.x86_64.rpm

util-linux-2.23.2-33.el7.x86_64.rpm

util-linux-debuginfo-2.23.2-33.el7.i686.rpm

util-linux-debuginfo-2.23.2-33.el7.x86_64.rpm

uuidd-2.23.2-33.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7):



x86_64:

libblkid-devel-2.23.2-33.el7.i686.rpm

libblkid-devel-2.23.2-33.el7.x86_64.rpm

libmount-devel-2.23.2-33.el7.i686.rpm

libmount-devel-2.23.2-33.el7.x86_64.rpm

libuuid-devel-2.23.2-33.el7.i686.rpm

libuuid-devel-2.23.2-33.el7.x86_64.rpm

util-linux-debuginfo-2.23.2-33.el7.i686.rpm

util-linux-debuginfo-2.23.2-33.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode (v. 7):



Source:

util-linux-2.23.2-33.el7.src.rpm



x86_64:

libblkid-2.23.2-33.el7.i686.rpm

libblkid-2.23.2-33.el7.x86_64.rpm

libmount-2.23.2-33.el7.i686.rpm

libmount-2.23.2-33.el7.x86_64.rpm

libuuid-2.23.2-33.el7.i686.rpm

libuuid-2.23.2-33.el7.x86_64.rpm

util-linux-2.23.2-33.el7.i686.rpm

util-linux-2.23.2-33.el7.x86_64.rpm

util-linux-debuginfo-2.23.2-33.el7.i686.rpm

util-linux-debuginfo-2.23.2-33.el7.x86_64.rpm

uuidd-2.23.2-33.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7):



x86_64:

libblkid-devel-2.23.2-33.el7.i686.rpm

libblkid-devel-2.23.2-33.el7.x86_64.rpm

libmount-devel-2.23.2-33.el7.i686.rpm

libmount-devel-2.23.2-33.el7.x86_64.rpm

libuuid-devel-2.23.2-33.el7.i686.rpm

libuuid-devel-2.23.2-33.el7.x86_64.rpm

util-linux-debuginfo-2.23.2-33.el7.i686.rpm

util-linux-debuginfo-2.23.2-33.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7):



Source:

util-linux-2.23.2-33.el7.src.rpm



aarch64:

libblkid-2.23.2-33.el7.aarch64.rpm

libblkid-devel-2.23.2-33.el7.aarch64.rpm

libmount-2.23.2-33.el7.aarch64.rpm

libuuid-2.23.2-33.el7.aarch64.rpm

libuuid-devel-2.23.2-33.el7.aarch64.rpm

util-linux-2.23.2-33.el7.aarch64.rpm

util-linux-debuginfo-2.23.2-33.el7.aarch64.rpm

uuidd-2.23.2-33.el7.aarch64.rpm



ppc64:

libblkid-2.23.2-33.el7.ppc.rpm

libblkid-2.23.2-33.el7.ppc64.rpm

libblkid-devel-2.23.2-33.el7.ppc.rpm

libblkid-devel-2.23.2-33.el7.ppc64.rpm

libmount-2.23.2-33.el7.ppc.rpm

libmount-2.23.2-33.el7.ppc64.rpm

libuuid-2.23.2-33.el7.ppc.rpm

libuuid-2.23.2-33.el7.ppc64.rpm

libuuid-devel-2.23.2-33.el7.ppc.rpm

libuuid-devel-2.23.2-33.el7.ppc64.rpm

util-linux-2.23.2-33.el7.ppc.rpm

util-linux-2.23.2-33.el7.ppc64.rpm

util-linux-debuginfo-2.23.2-33.el7.ppc.rpm

util-linux-debuginfo-2.23.2-33.el7.ppc64.rpm

uuidd-2.23.2-33.el7.ppc64.rpm



ppc64le:

libblkid-2.23.2-33.el7.ppc64le.rpm

libblkid-devel-2.23.2-33.el7.ppc64le.rpm

libmount-2.23.2-33.el7.ppc64le.rpm

libuuid-2.23.2-33.el7.ppc64le.rpm

libuuid-devel-2.23.2-33.el7.ppc64le.rpm

util-linux-2.23.2-33.el7.ppc64le.rpm

util-linux-debuginfo-2.23.2-33.el7.ppc64le.rpm

uuidd-2.23.2-33.el7.ppc64le.rpm



s390x:

libblkid-2.23.2-33.el7.s390.rpm

libblkid-2.23.2-33.el7.s390x.rpm

libblkid-devel-2.23.2-33.el7.s390.rpm

libblkid-devel-2.23.2-33.el7.s390x.rpm

libmount-2.23.2-33.el7.s390.rpm

libmount-2.23.2-33.el7.s390x.rpm

libuuid-2.23.2-33.el7.s390.rpm

libuuid-2.23.2-33.el7.s390x.rpm

libuuid-devel-2.23.2-33.el7.s390.rpm

libuuid-devel-2.23.2-33.el7.s390x.rpm

util-linux-2.23.2-33.el7.s390.rpm

util-linux-2.23.2-33.el7.s390x.rpm

util-linux-debuginfo-2.23.2-33.el7.s390.rpm

util-linux-debuginfo-2.23.2-33.el7.s390x.rpm

uuidd-2.23.2-33.el7.s390x.rpm



x86_64:

libblkid-2.23.2-33.el7.i686.rpm

libblkid-2.23.2-33.el7.x86_64.rpm

libblkid-devel-2.23.2-33.el7.i686.rpm

libblkid-devel-2.23.2-33.el7.x86_64.rpm

libmount-2.23.2-33.el7.i686.rpm

libmount-2.23.2-33.el7.x86_64.rpm

libuuid-2.23.2-33.el7.i686.rpm

libuuid-2.23.2-33.el7.x86_64.rpm

libuuid-devel-2.23.2-33.el7.i686.rpm

libuuid-devel-2.23.2-33.el7.x86_64.rpm

util-linux-2.23.2-33.el7.i686.rpm

util-linux-2.23.2-33.el7.x86_64.rpm

util-linux-debuginfo-2.23.2-33.el7.i686.rpm

util-linux-debuginfo-2.23.2-33.el7.x86_64.rpm

uuidd-2.23.2-33.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7):



aarch64:

libmount-devel-2.23.2-33.el7.aarch64.rpm

util-linux-debuginfo-2.23.2-33.el7.aarch64.rpm



ppc64:

libmount-devel-2.23.2-33.el7.ppc.rpm

libmount-devel-2.23.2-33.el7.ppc64.rpm

util-linux-debuginfo-2.23.2-33.el7.ppc.rpm

util-linux-debuginfo-2.23.2-33.el7.ppc64.rpm



ppc64le:

libmount-devel-2.23.2-33.el7.ppc64le.rpm

util-linux-debuginfo-2.23.2-33.el7.ppc64le.rpm



s390x:

libmount-devel-2.23.2-33.el7.s390.rpm

libmount-devel-2.23.2-33.el7.s390x.rpm

util-linux-debuginfo-2.23.2-33.el7.s390.rpm

util-linux-debuginfo-2.23.2-33.el7.s390x.rpm



x86_64:

libmount-devel-2.23.2-33.el7.i686.rpm

libmount-devel-2.23.2-33.el7.x86_64.rpm

util-linux-debuginfo-2.23.2-33.el7.i686.rpm

util-linux-debuginfo-2.23.2-33.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7):



Source:

util-linux-2.23.2-33.el7.src.rpm



x86_64:

libblkid-2.23.2-33.el7.i686.rpm

libblkid-2.23.2-33.el7.x86_64.rpm

libblkid-devel-2.23.2-33.el7.i686.rpm

libblkid-devel-2.23.2-33.el7.x86_64.rpm

libmount-2.23.2-33.el7.i686.rpm

libmount-2.23.2-33.el7.x86_64.rpm

libuuid-2.23.2-33.el7.i686.rpm

libuuid-2.23.2-33.el7.x86_64.rpm

libuuid-devel-2.23.2-33.el7.i686.rpm

libuuid-devel-2.23.2-33.el7.x86_64.rpm

util-linux-2.23.2-33.el7.i686.rpm

util-linux-2.23.2-33.el7.x86_64.rpm

util-linux-debuginfo-2.23.2-33.el7.i686.rpm

util-linux-debuginfo-2.23.2-33.el7.x86_64.rpm

uuidd-2.23.2-33.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7):



x86_64:

libmount-devel-2.23.2-33.el7.i686.rpm

libmount-devel-2.23.2-33.el7.x86_64.rpm

util-linux-debuginfo-2.23.2-33.el7.i686.rpm

util-linux-debuginfo-2.23.2-33.el7.x86_64.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5011

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#low

https://access.redhat.com/documentation/en-US/Red_Hat_Enterprise_Linux/7/html/7.3_Release_Notes/index.html



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v1



iD8DBQFYGv2cXlSAg2UNWIIRAp+JAJ955gZCCvcoWkTjA+fTL4gipWn5JACgxRhc

GQN8GLnlKZIjTiThhNyMtx0=

=Y+JX

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----





--

Enterprise-watch-list mailing list

Enterprise-watch-list@redhat.com

https://www.redhat.com/mailman/listinfo/enterprise-watch-list

