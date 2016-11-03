Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in PHP

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Moderate: php security and bug fix update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:2598-02

Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux

Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2598.html

Issue date: 2016-11-03

CVE Names: CVE-2016-5399 CVE-2016-5766 CVE-2016-5767

CVE-2016-5768

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



An update for php is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which

gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from

the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7) - aarch64, ppc64, ppc64le, s390x, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7) - aarch64, ppc64, ppc64le,

s390x, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7) - x86_64



3. Description:



PHP is an HTML-embedded scripting language commonly used with the Apache

HTTP Server.



Security Fix(es):



* A flaw was found in the way certain error conditions were handled by

bzread() function in PHP. An attacker could use this flaw to upload a

specially crafted bz2 archive which, when parsed via the vulnerable

function, could cause the application to crash or execute arbitrary code

with the permissions of the user running the PHP application.

(CVE-2016-5399)



* An integer overflow flaw, leading to a heap-based buffer overflow was

found in the imagecreatefromgd2() function of PHP's gd extension. A remote

attacker could use this flaw to crash a PHP application or execute

arbitrary code with the privileges of the user running that PHP application

using gd via a specially crafted GD2 image. (CVE-2016-5766)



* An integer overflow flaw, leading to a heap-based buffer overflow was

found in the gdImagePaletteToTrueColor() function of PHP's gd extension. A

remote attacker could use this flaw to crash a PHP application or execute

arbitrary code with the privileges of the user running that PHP application

using gd via a specially crafted image buffer. (CVE-2016-5767)



* A double free flaw was found in the mb_ereg_replace_callback() function

of php which is used to perform regex search. This flaw could possibly

cause a PHP application to crash. (CVE-2016-5768)



Red Hat would like to thank Hans Jerry Illikainen for reporting

CVE-2016-5399.



Additional Changes:



For detailed information on changes in this release, see the Red Hat

Enterprise Linux 7.3 Release Notes linked from the References section.



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



After installing the updated packages, the httpd daemon must be restarted

for the update to take effect.



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1073388 - ext/openssl: default_md algo is MD5

1131979 - Segfault running ZendFramework test suite (php_wddx_serialize_var)

1289457 - httpd segfault in php_module_shutdown when opcache loaded twice

1291667 - No TLS1.1 or TLS1.2 support for php curl module

1297179 - PHP crashes with [core:notice] [pid 3864] AH00052: child pid 95199

exit signal Segmentation fault (11)

1344578 - Segmentation fault while header_register_callback

1351068 - CVE-2016-5766 gd: Integer Overflow in _gd2GetHeader() resulting in

heap overflow

1351069 - CVE-2016-5767 gd: Integer Overflow in gdImagePaletteToTrueColor()

resulting in heap overflow

1351168 - CVE-2016-5768 php: Double free in _php_mb_regex_ereg_replace_exec

1358395 - CVE-2016-5399 php: Improper error handling in bzread()



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5399

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5766

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5767

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5768

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate

https://access.redhat.com/documentation/en-US/Red_Hat_Enterprise_Linux/7/html/7.3_Release_Notes/index.html



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.

