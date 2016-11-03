Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in fontconfig

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Moderate: fontconfig security and bug fix update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:2601-02

Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux

Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2601.html

Issue date: 2016-11-03

CVE Names: CVE-2016-5384

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



An update for fontconfig is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which

gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from

the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7) - noarch, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7) - noarch, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7) - aarch64, ppc64, ppc64le, s390x, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7) - noarch

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7) - noarch



3. Description:



Fontconfig is designed to locate fonts within the system and select them

according to requirements specified by applications.



Security Fix(es):



* It was found that cache files were insufficiently validated in

fontconfig. A local attacker could create a specially crafted cache file to

trigger arbitrary free() calls, which in turn could lead to arbitrary code

execution. (CVE-2016-5384)



Red Hat would like to thank Tobias Stoeckmann for reporting this issue.



Additional Changes:



For detailed information on changes in this release, see the Red Hat

Enterprise Linux 7.3 Release Notes linked from the References section.



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1073460 - Make alias Consolas displaying DejaVu Sans Mono

1350891 - CVE-2016-5384 fontconfig: Possible double free due to insufficiently

validated cache files



6. Package List:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7):



Source:

fontconfig-2.10.95-10.el7.src.rpm



x86_64:

fontconfig-2.10.95-10.el7.i686.rpm

fontconfig-2.10.95-10.el7.x86_64.rpm

fontconfig-debuginfo-2.10.95-10.el7.i686.rpm

fontconfig-debuginfo-2.10.95-10.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7):



noarch:

fontconfig-devel-doc-2.10.95-10.el7.noarch.rpm



x86_64:

fontconfig-debuginfo-2.10.95-10.el7.i686.rpm

fontconfig-debuginfo-2.10.95-10.el7.x86_64.rpm

fontconfig-devel-2.10.95-10.el7.i686.rpm

fontconfig-devel-2.10.95-10.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode (v. 7):



Source:

fontconfig-2.10.95-10.el7.src.rpm



x86_64:

fontconfig-2.10.95-10.el7.i686.rpm

fontconfig-2.10.95-10.el7.x86_64.rpm

fontconfig-debuginfo-2.10.95-10.el7.i686.rpm

fontconfig-debuginfo-2.10.95-10.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7):



noarch:

fontconfig-devel-doc-2.10.95-10.el7.noarch.rpm



x86_64:

fontconfig-debuginfo-2.10.95-10.el7.i686.rpm

fontconfig-debuginfo-2.10.95-10.el7.x86_64.rpm

fontconfig-devel-2.10.95-10.el7.i686.rpm

fontconfig-devel-2.10.95-10.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7):



Source:

fontconfig-2.10.95-10.el7.src.rpm



aarch64:

fontconfig-2.10.95-10.el7.aarch64.rpm

fontconfig-debuginfo-2.10.95-10.el7.aarch64.rpm

fontconfig-devel-2.10.95-10.el7.aarch64.rpm



ppc64:

fontconfig-2.10.95-10.el7.ppc.rpm

fontconfig-2.10.95-10.el7.ppc64.rpm

fontconfig-debuginfo-2.10.95-10.el7.ppc.rpm

fontconfig-debuginfo-2.10.95-10.el7.ppc64.rpm

fontconfig-devel-2.10.95-10.el7.ppc.rpm

fontconfig-devel-2.10.95-10.el7.ppc64.rpm



ppc64le:

fontconfig-2.10.95-10.el7.ppc64le.rpm

fontconfig-debuginfo-2.10.95-10.el7.ppc64le.rpm

fontconfig-devel-2.10.95-10.el7.ppc64le.rpm



s390x:

fontconfig-2.10.95-10.el7.s390.rpm

fontconfig-2.10.95-10.el7.s390x.rpm

fontconfig-debuginfo-2.10.95-10.el7.s390.rpm

fontconfig-debuginfo-2.10.95-10.el7.s390x.rpm

fontconfig-devel-2.10.95-10.el7.s390.rpm

fontconfig-devel-2.10.95-10.el7.s390x.rpm



x86_64:

fontconfig-2.10.95-10.el7.i686.rpm

fontconfig-2.10.95-10.el7.x86_64.rpm

fontconfig-debuginfo-2.10.95-10.el7.i686.rpm

fontconfig-debuginfo-2.10.95-10.el7.x86_64.rpm

fontconfig-devel-2.10.95-10.el7.i686.rpm

fontconfig-devel-2.10.95-10.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7):



noarch:

fontconfig-devel-doc-2.10.95-10.el7.noarch.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7):



Source:

fontconfig-2.10.95-10.el7.src.rpm



x86_64:

fontconfig-2.10.95-10.el7.i686.rpm

fontconfig-2.10.95-10.el7.x86_64.rpm

fontconfig-debuginfo-2.10.95-10.el7.i686.rpm

fontconfig-debuginfo-2.10.95-10.el7.x86_64.rpm

fontconfig-devel-2.10.95-10.el7.i686.rpm

fontconfig-devel-2.10.95-10.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7):



noarch:

fontconfig-devel-doc-2.10.95-10.el7.noarch.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5384

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate

https://access.redhat.com/documentation/en-US/Red_Hat_Enterprise_Linux/7/html/7.3_Release_Notes/index.html



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.

