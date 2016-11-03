|
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in fontconfig
|Name:
|Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in fontconfig
|ID:
|RHSA-2016:2601-02
|Distribution:
|Red Hat
|Plattformen:
|Red Hat Enterprise Linux
|Datum:
|Do, 3. November 2016, 22:19
|Referenzen:
|https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5384
https://access.redhat.com/documentation/en-US/Red_Hat_Enterprise_Linux/7/html/7.3_Release_Notes/index.html
|
Originalnachricht
|
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1
=====================================================================
Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Moderate: fontconfig security and bug fix update
Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:2601-02
Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2601.html
Issue date: 2016-11-03
CVE Names: CVE-2016-5384
=====================================================================
1. Summary:
An update for fontconfig is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.
Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which
gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from
the CVE link(s) in the References section.
2. Relevant releases/architectures:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7) - noarch, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7) - noarch, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7) - aarch64, ppc64, ppc64le, s390x, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7) - noarch
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7) - noarch
3. Description:
Fontconfig is designed to locate fonts within the system and select them
according to requirements specified by applications.
Security Fix(es):
* It was found that cache files were insufficiently validated in
fontconfig. A local attacker could create a specially crafted cache file to
trigger arbitrary free() calls, which in turn could lead to arbitrary code
execution. (CVE-2016-5384)
Red Hat would like to thank Tobias Stoeckmann for reporting this issue.
Additional Changes:
For detailed information on changes in this release, see the Red Hat
Enterprise Linux 7.3 Release Notes linked from the References section.
4. Solution:
For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:
https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258
5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):
1073460 - Make alias Consolas displaying DejaVu Sans Mono
1350891 - CVE-2016-5384 fontconfig: Possible double free due to insufficiently
validated cache files
6. Package List:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7):
Source:
fontconfig-2.10.95-10.el7.src.rpm
x86_64:
fontconfig-2.10.95-10.el7.i686.rpm
fontconfig-2.10.95-10.el7.x86_64.rpm
fontconfig-debuginfo-2.10.95-10.el7.i686.rpm
fontconfig-debuginfo-2.10.95-10.el7.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7):
noarch:
fontconfig-devel-doc-2.10.95-10.el7.noarch.rpm
x86_64:
fontconfig-debuginfo-2.10.95-10.el7.i686.rpm
fontconfig-debuginfo-2.10.95-10.el7.x86_64.rpm
fontconfig-devel-2.10.95-10.el7.i686.rpm
fontconfig-devel-2.10.95-10.el7.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode (v. 7):
Source:
fontconfig-2.10.95-10.el7.src.rpm
x86_64:
fontconfig-2.10.95-10.el7.i686.rpm
fontconfig-2.10.95-10.el7.x86_64.rpm
fontconfig-debuginfo-2.10.95-10.el7.i686.rpm
fontconfig-debuginfo-2.10.95-10.el7.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7):
noarch:
fontconfig-devel-doc-2.10.95-10.el7.noarch.rpm
x86_64:
fontconfig-debuginfo-2.10.95-10.el7.i686.rpm
fontconfig-debuginfo-2.10.95-10.el7.x86_64.rpm
fontconfig-devel-2.10.95-10.el7.i686.rpm
fontconfig-devel-2.10.95-10.el7.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7):
Source:
fontconfig-2.10.95-10.el7.src.rpm
aarch64:
fontconfig-2.10.95-10.el7.aarch64.rpm
fontconfig-debuginfo-2.10.95-10.el7.aarch64.rpm
fontconfig-devel-2.10.95-10.el7.aarch64.rpm
ppc64:
fontconfig-2.10.95-10.el7.ppc.rpm
fontconfig-2.10.95-10.el7.ppc64.rpm
fontconfig-debuginfo-2.10.95-10.el7.ppc.rpm
fontconfig-debuginfo-2.10.95-10.el7.ppc64.rpm
fontconfig-devel-2.10.95-10.el7.ppc.rpm
fontconfig-devel-2.10.95-10.el7.ppc64.rpm
ppc64le:
fontconfig-2.10.95-10.el7.ppc64le.rpm
fontconfig-debuginfo-2.10.95-10.el7.ppc64le.rpm
fontconfig-devel-2.10.95-10.el7.ppc64le.rpm
s390x:
fontconfig-2.10.95-10.el7.s390.rpm
fontconfig-2.10.95-10.el7.s390x.rpm
fontconfig-debuginfo-2.10.95-10.el7.s390.rpm
fontconfig-debuginfo-2.10.95-10.el7.s390x.rpm
fontconfig-devel-2.10.95-10.el7.s390.rpm
fontconfig-devel-2.10.95-10.el7.s390x.rpm
x86_64:
fontconfig-2.10.95-10.el7.i686.rpm
fontconfig-2.10.95-10.el7.x86_64.rpm
fontconfig-debuginfo-2.10.95-10.el7.i686.rpm
fontconfig-debuginfo-2.10.95-10.el7.x86_64.rpm
fontconfig-devel-2.10.95-10.el7.i686.rpm
fontconfig-devel-2.10.95-10.el7.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7):
noarch:
fontconfig-devel-doc-2.10.95-10.el7.noarch.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7):
Source:
fontconfig-2.10.95-10.el7.src.rpm
x86_64:
fontconfig-2.10.95-10.el7.i686.rpm
fontconfig-2.10.95-10.el7.x86_64.rpm
fontconfig-debuginfo-2.10.95-10.el7.i686.rpm
fontconfig-debuginfo-2.10.95-10.el7.x86_64.rpm
fontconfig-devel-2.10.95-10.el7.i686.rpm
fontconfig-devel-2.10.95-10.el7.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7):
noarch:
fontconfig-devel-doc-2.10.95-10.el7.noarch.rpm
These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/
7. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5384
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate
https://access.redhat.com/documentation/en-US/Red_Hat_Enterprise_Linux/7/html/7.3_Release_Notes/index.html
8. Contact:
The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/
Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.
|
|