Sicherheit: Denial of Service in BIND
Name: Denial of Service in BIND
ID: SUSE-SU-2016:2697-2
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2
Datum: Do, 3. November 2016, 22:20
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8864

Originalnachricht

 
   SUSE Security Update: Security update for bind
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    SUSE-SU-2016:2697-2
Rating:             important
References:         #1007829 #965748 
Cross-References:   CVE-2016-8864
Affected Products:
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that solves one vulnerability and has one errata
   is now available.

Description:


   This update for bind fixes the following issues:

   - A defect in BIND's handling of responses containing a DNAME answer had
     the potential to trigger assertion errors in the server remotely,
     thereby facilitating a denial-of-service attack. (CVE-2016-8864,
     bsc#1007829).

   - Fix BIND to return a valid hostname in response to ldapdump queries.
     (bsc#965748)


Patch Instructions:

   To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-RPI-12-SP2-2016-1588=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2 (aarch64):

      bind-9.9.9P1-49.1
      bind-chrootenv-9.9.9P1-49.1
      bind-debuginfo-9.9.9P1-49.1
      bind-debugsource-9.9.9P1-49.1
      bind-libs-9.9.9P1-49.1
      bind-libs-debuginfo-9.9.9P1-49.1
      bind-utils-9.9.9P1-49.1
      bind-utils-debuginfo-9.9.9P1-49.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2 (noarch):

      bind-doc-9.9.9P1-49.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8864.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1007829
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/965748

Werbung