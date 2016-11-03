Sicherheit: Denial of Service in BIND

SUSE Security Update: Security update for bind

______________________________________________________________________________



Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2016:2697-2

Rating: important

References: #1007829 #965748

Cross-References: CVE-2016-8864

Affected Products:

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2

______________________________________________________________________________



An update that solves one vulnerability and has one errata

is now available.



Description:





This update for bind fixes the following issues:



- A defect in BIND's handling of responses containing a DNAME answer had

the potential to trigger assertion errors in the server remotely,

thereby facilitating a denial-of-service attack. (CVE-2016-8864,

bsc#1007829).



- Fix BIND to return a valid hostname in response to ldapdump queries.

(bsc#965748)





Patch Instructions:



To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-RPI-12-SP2-2016-1588=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2 (aarch64):



bind-9.9.9P1-49.1

bind-chrootenv-9.9.9P1-49.1

bind-debuginfo-9.9.9P1-49.1

bind-debugsource-9.9.9P1-49.1

bind-libs-9.9.9P1-49.1

bind-libs-debuginfo-9.9.9P1-49.1

bind-utils-9.9.9P1-49.1

bind-utils-debuginfo-9.9.9P1-49.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2 (noarch):



bind-doc-9.9.9P1-49.1





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8864.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1007829

https://bugzilla.suse.com/965748



--

To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org

For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org

