Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in NVIDIA graphics drivers

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

--===============1103555761250801851==

Content-Type: multipart/signed; micalg=pgp-sha512;

protocol="application/pgp-signature";

boundary="D253N1wCrxNHI29bxswGa3MQdFCT7qxPp"



This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

--D253N1wCrxNHI29bxswGa3MQdFCT7qxPp

Content-Type: multipart/mixed;

boundary="WD46nTrMHkrh46JOav652qqnk6jstgx5H"

From: Marc Deslauriers <marc.deslauriers@canonical.com>

Reply-To: Ubuntu Security <security@ubuntu.com>

To: ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com

Message-ID: <589ed950-2dd9-b93f-c210-58b46493f2cc@canonical.com>

Subject: [USN-3122-1] NVIDIA graphics drivers vulnerabilities



--WD46nTrMHkrh46JOav652qqnk6jstgx5H

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3122-1

November 03, 2016



nvidia-graphics-drivers-304, nvidia-graphics-drivers-340,

nvidia-graphics-drivers-367 vulnerability

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS



Summary:



NVIDIA graphics drivers could be made to run programs as an administrator.



Software Description:

- nvidia-graphics-drivers-304: NVIDIA binary X.Org driver

- nvidia-graphics-drivers-340: NVIDIA binary X.Org driver

- nvidia-graphics-drivers-367: NVIDIA binary X.Org driver



Details:



It was discovered that the NVIDIA graphics drivers incorrectly sanitized

user mode inputs. A local attacker could use this issue to possibly gain

root privileges.



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:

nvidia-304 304.132-0ubuntu0.16.04.2

nvidia-304-updates 304.132-0ubuntu0.16.04.2

nvidia-331 340.98-0ubuntu0.16.04.1

nvidia-331-updates 340.98-0ubuntu0.16.04.1

nvidia-340 340.98-0ubuntu0.16.04.1

nvidia-340-updates 340.98-0ubuntu0.16.04.1

nvidia-361 367.57-0ubuntu0.16.04.1

nvidia-367 367.57-0ubuntu0.16.04.1

nvidia-current 304.132-0ubuntu0.16.04.2



Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:

nvidia-304 304.132-0ubuntu0.14.04.2

nvidia-304-updates 304.132-0ubuntu0.14.04.2

nvidia-331 340.98-0ubuntu0.14.04.1

nvidia-331-updates 340.98-0ubuntu0.14.04.1

nvidia-340 340.98-0ubuntu0.14.04.1

nvidia-340-updates 340.98-0ubuntu0.14.04.1

nvidia-352 367.57-0ubuntu0.14.04.1

nvidia-352-updates 367.57-0ubuntu0.14.04.1

nvidia-367 367.57-0ubuntu0.14.04.1

nvidia-current 304.132-0ubuntu0.14.04.2



Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:

nvidia-304 304.132-0ubuntu0.12.04.1

nvidia-304-updates 304.132-0ubuntu0.12.04.1

nvidia-331 340.98-0ubuntu0.12.04.1

nvidia-331-updates 340.98-0ubuntu0.12.04.1

nvidia-340 340.98-0ubuntu0.12.04.1

nvidia-340-updates 340.98-0ubuntu0.12.04.1

nvidia-current 304.132-0ubuntu0.12.04.1



After a standard system update you need to reboot your computer to make

all the necessary changes.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3122-1

CVE-2016-7382, CVE-2016-7389



Package Information:



https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/nvidia-graphics-drivers-304/304.132-0ubuntu0.16.04.2



https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/nvidia-graphics-drivers-340/340.98-0ubuntu0.16.04.1



https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/nvidia-graphics-drivers-367/367.57-0ubuntu0.16.04.1



https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/nvidia-graphics-drivers-304/304.132-0ubuntu0.14.04.2



https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/nvidia-graphics-drivers-340/340.98-0ubuntu0.14.04.1



https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/nvidia-graphics-drivers-367/367.57-0ubuntu0.14.04.1



https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/nvidia-graphics-drivers-304/304.132-0ubuntu0.12.04.1



https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/nvidia-graphics-drivers-340/340.98-0ubuntu0.12.04.1







--WD46nTrMHkrh46JOav652qqnk6jstgx5H--



--D253N1wCrxNHI29bxswGa3MQdFCT7qxPp

Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"

Content-Description: OpenPGP digital signature

Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="signature.asc"



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v2



iQIcBAEBCgAGBQJYG13qAAoJEGVp2FWnRL6TvdkP/ioGZ0CcpbPsnnQvPvgAT0ET

/ub7g9a4IoBjdqxNgS85Ua6uBj9tJAFrqjPlfAjtN426LH2wY+6dtGaj0qQ4NEM8

nsjg+e+YTAiYdkQ1BVwb3PE2XzQtakZrVpHi4XbhUXy2rhmhezEh3ut3MPYAfXDY

QilbDgZ1niF0NtOTuH1enbmCpUrhloSv8Bq+RDYzMtBjvIbstAitqc9EL95hdh7P

PaaO74pAYyFGM+t/OS9yrIOueveSnKNTwWJkCLSNbDEVceuzKuAvJ3DFMu0tOv/t

Brr5ZTtX0Q/FG1oP0xwqWc5f0ucg86Wrr+mONSjmB9A8ComUke9oAAuE8GusTaOT

5b5HMsibL5aa9ikSjeh38AbCcBPnxUyX1SkYtg68pBFm5BppdY9S2HjCM8ORA7sB

8gj2V9tJFvrdgsVtWuacXkw221bzYc5vT5+R9MVqU8kqYPiO/11fw7bM7YIx9Mff

CxQuysz9VIx++sbXO4qv4LjWvdxNJaDkSV6PFz4UsvTw92heq+t9lXFm+x6TVJpP

5aPPayPB+anoKHin53Z7vaz0fwiz3vY4k5RoaKp7h2OaSXCHHJbmqAfhGBQfqX2e

Bd4WfI4Q0NRNsFyNJ3SPdn0MMPIrz0oFrr9pXF3StXhdEjKRqlx7GItK2TsJ7xmA

el0Q25FXbmgONmVvlSaW

=JvHH

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----



--D253N1wCrxNHI29bxswGa3MQdFCT7qxPp--





--===============1103555761250801851==

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit

Content-Disposition: inline



--

ubuntu-security-announce mailing list

ubuntu-security-announce@lists.ubuntu.com

Modify settings or unsubscribe at: https://lists.ubuntu.com/mailman/listinfo/ubuntu-security-announce



--===============1103555761250801851==--

