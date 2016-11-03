Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in pacemaker

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Important: pacemaker security and bug fix update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:2614-01

Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux

Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2614.html

Issue date: 2016-11-03

CVE Names: CVE-2016-7035

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



An update for pacemaker is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,

which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability

from the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server High Availability (v. 7) - s390x, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Resilient Storage (v. 7) - s390x, x86_64



3. Description:



The Pacemaker cluster resource manager is a collection of technologies

working together to provide data integrity and the ability to maintain

application availability in the event of a failure.



Security Fix(es):



* An authorization flaw was found in Pacemaker, where it did not properly

guard its IPC interface. An attacker with an unprivileged account on a

Pacemaker node could use this flaw to, for example, force the Local

Resource Manager daemon to execute a script as root and thereby gain root

access on the machine. (CVE-2016-7035)



This issue was discovered by Jan "poki" Pokorny (Red Hat) and Alain

Moulle

(ATOS/BULL).



Bug Fix(es):



* The version of Pacemaker in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.3 incorporated an

increase in the version number of the remote node protocol. Consequently,

cluster nodes running Pacemaker in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.3 and remote

nodes running earlier versions of Red Hat Enterprise Linux were not able to

communicate with each other unless special precautions were taken. This

update preserves the rolling upgrade capability. (BZ#1389023)



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1369732 - CVE-2016-7035 pacemaker: Privilege escalation due to improper

guarding of IPC communication

1389023 - Repair rolling upgrades from 7.2 -> 7.3



6. Package List:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server High Availability (v. 7):



Source:

pacemaker-1.1.15-11.el7_3.2.src.rpm



s390x:

pacemaker-1.1.15-11.el7_3.2.s390x.rpm

pacemaker-cli-1.1.15-11.el7_3.2.s390x.rpm

pacemaker-cluster-libs-1.1.15-11.el7_3.2.s390x.rpm

pacemaker-cts-1.1.15-11.el7_3.2.s390x.rpm

pacemaker-debuginfo-1.1.15-11.el7_3.2.s390x.rpm

pacemaker-doc-1.1.15-11.el7_3.2.s390x.rpm

pacemaker-libs-1.1.15-11.el7_3.2.s390x.rpm

pacemaker-libs-devel-1.1.15-11.el7_3.2.s390x.rpm

pacemaker-nagios-plugins-metadata-1.1.15-11.el7_3.2.s390x.rpm

pacemaker-remote-1.1.15-11.el7_3.2.s390x.rpm



x86_64:

pacemaker-1.1.15-11.el7_3.2.x86_64.rpm

pacemaker-cli-1.1.15-11.el7_3.2.x86_64.rpm

pacemaker-cluster-libs-1.1.15-11.el7_3.2.i686.rpm

pacemaker-cluster-libs-1.1.15-11.el7_3.2.x86_64.rpm

pacemaker-cts-1.1.15-11.el7_3.2.x86_64.rpm

pacemaker-debuginfo-1.1.15-11.el7_3.2.i686.rpm

pacemaker-debuginfo-1.1.15-11.el7_3.2.x86_64.rpm

pacemaker-doc-1.1.15-11.el7_3.2.x86_64.rpm

pacemaker-libs-1.1.15-11.el7_3.2.i686.rpm

pacemaker-libs-1.1.15-11.el7_3.2.x86_64.rpm

pacemaker-libs-devel-1.1.15-11.el7_3.2.i686.rpm

pacemaker-libs-devel-1.1.15-11.el7_3.2.x86_64.rpm

pacemaker-nagios-plugins-metadata-1.1.15-11.el7_3.2.x86_64.rpm

pacemaker-remote-1.1.15-11.el7_3.2.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Resilient Storage (v. 7):



Source:

pacemaker-1.1.15-11.el7_3.2.src.rpm



s390x:

pacemaker-1.1.15-11.el7_3.2.s390x.rpm

pacemaker-cli-1.1.15-11.el7_3.2.s390x.rpm

pacemaker-cluster-libs-1.1.15-11.el7_3.2.s390x.rpm

pacemaker-cts-1.1.15-11.el7_3.2.s390x.rpm

pacemaker-debuginfo-1.1.15-11.el7_3.2.s390x.rpm

pacemaker-doc-1.1.15-11.el7_3.2.s390x.rpm

pacemaker-libs-1.1.15-11.el7_3.2.s390x.rpm

pacemaker-libs-devel-1.1.15-11.el7_3.2.s390x.rpm

pacemaker-nagios-plugins-metadata-1.1.15-11.el7_3.2.s390x.rpm

pacemaker-remote-1.1.15-11.el7_3.2.s390x.rpm



x86_64:

pacemaker-1.1.15-11.el7_3.2.x86_64.rpm

pacemaker-cli-1.1.15-11.el7_3.2.x86_64.rpm

pacemaker-cluster-libs-1.1.15-11.el7_3.2.i686.rpm

pacemaker-cluster-libs-1.1.15-11.el7_3.2.x86_64.rpm

pacemaker-cts-1.1.15-11.el7_3.2.x86_64.rpm

pacemaker-debuginfo-1.1.15-11.el7_3.2.i686.rpm

pacemaker-debuginfo-1.1.15-11.el7_3.2.x86_64.rpm

pacemaker-doc-1.1.15-11.el7_3.2.x86_64.rpm

pacemaker-libs-1.1.15-11.el7_3.2.i686.rpm

pacemaker-libs-1.1.15-11.el7_3.2.x86_64.rpm

pacemaker-libs-devel-1.1.15-11.el7_3.2.i686.rpm

pacemaker-libs-devel-1.1.15-11.el7_3.2.x86_64.rpm

pacemaker-nagios-plugins-metadata-1.1.15-11.el7_3.2.x86_64.rpm

pacemaker-remote-1.1.15-11.el7_3.2.x86_64.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7035

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.

