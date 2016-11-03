Sicherheit: Denial of Service in systemd

|
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1
=====================================================================
Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Moderate: systemd security and bug fix update
Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:2610-01
Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2610.html
Issue date: 2016-11-03
CVE Names: CVE-2016-7795
=====================================================================
1. Summary:
An update for systemd is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.
Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which
gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from
the CVE link(s) in the References section.
2. Relevant releases/architectures:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7) - aarch64, ppc64, ppc64le, s390x, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7) - aarch64, ppc64, ppc64le,
s390x, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) - x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7) - x86_64
3. Description:
The systemd packages contain systemd, a system and service manager for
Linux, compatible with the SysV and LSB init scripts. It provides
aggressive parallelism capabilities, uses socket and D-Bus activation for
starting services, offers on-demand starting of daemons, and keeps track of
processes using Linux cgroups. In addition, it supports snapshotting and
restoring of the system state, maintains mount and automount points, and
implements an elaborate transactional dependency-based service control
logic. It can also work as a drop-in replacement for sysvinit.
Security Fix(es):
* A flaw was found in the way systemd handled empty notification messages.
A local attacker could use this flaw to make systemd freeze its execution,
preventing further management of system services, system shutdown, or
zombie process collection via systemd. (CVE-2016-7795)
Bug Fix(es):
* Previously, the udev device manager automatically enabled all memory
banks on IBM z System installations. As a consequence, hot plug memory was
enabled automatically, which was incorrect. With this update, system
architecture checks have been added to the udev rules to address the
problem. As a result, hot plug memory is no longer automatically enabled.
(BZ#1381123)
4. Solution:
For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:
https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258
5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):
1380286 - CVE-2016-7795 systemd: Assertion failure when PID 1 receives a
zero-length message over notify socket
1380686 - systemctl show changes
1381123 - s390x standby memory automatically onlined after boot [rhel-7.3.z]
6. Package List:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7):
Source:
systemd-219-30.el7_3.3.src.rpm
x86_64:
libgudev1-219-30.el7_3.3.i686.rpm
libgudev1-219-30.el7_3.3.x86_64.rpm
systemd-219-30.el7_3.3.x86_64.rpm
systemd-debuginfo-219-30.el7_3.3.i686.rpm
systemd-debuginfo-219-30.el7_3.3.x86_64.rpm
systemd-libs-219-30.el7_3.3.i686.rpm
systemd-libs-219-30.el7_3.3.x86_64.rpm
systemd-python-219-30.el7_3.3.x86_64.rpm
systemd-sysv-219-30.el7_3.3.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7):
x86_64:
libgudev1-devel-219-30.el7_3.3.i686.rpm
libgudev1-devel-219-30.el7_3.3.x86_64.rpm
systemd-debuginfo-219-30.el7_3.3.i686.rpm
systemd-debuginfo-219-30.el7_3.3.x86_64.rpm
systemd-devel-219-30.el7_3.3.i686.rpm
systemd-devel-219-30.el7_3.3.x86_64.rpm
systemd-journal-gateway-219-30.el7_3.3.x86_64.rpm
systemd-networkd-219-30.el7_3.3.x86_64.rpm
systemd-resolved-219-30.el7_3.3.i686.rpm
systemd-resolved-219-30.el7_3.3.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode (v. 7):
Source:
systemd-219-30.el7_3.3.src.rpm
x86_64:
libgudev1-219-30.el7_3.3.i686.rpm
libgudev1-219-30.el7_3.3.x86_64.rpm
systemd-219-30.el7_3.3.x86_64.rpm
systemd-debuginfo-219-30.el7_3.3.i686.rpm
systemd-debuginfo-219-30.el7_3.3.x86_64.rpm
systemd-libs-219-30.el7_3.3.i686.rpm
systemd-libs-219-30.el7_3.3.x86_64.rpm
systemd-python-219-30.el7_3.3.x86_64.rpm
systemd-sysv-219-30.el7_3.3.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7):
x86_64:
libgudev1-devel-219-30.el7_3.3.i686.rpm
libgudev1-devel-219-30.el7_3.3.x86_64.rpm
systemd-debuginfo-219-30.el7_3.3.i686.rpm
systemd-debuginfo-219-30.el7_3.3.x86_64.rpm
systemd-devel-219-30.el7_3.3.i686.rpm
systemd-devel-219-30.el7_3.3.x86_64.rpm
systemd-journal-gateway-219-30.el7_3.3.x86_64.rpm
systemd-networkd-219-30.el7_3.3.x86_64.rpm
systemd-resolved-219-30.el7_3.3.i686.rpm
systemd-resolved-219-30.el7_3.3.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7):
Source:
systemd-219-30.el7_3.3.src.rpm
aarch64:
libgudev1-219-30.el7_3.3.aarch64.rpm
libgudev1-devel-219-30.el7_3.3.aarch64.rpm
systemd-219-30.el7_3.3.aarch64.rpm
systemd-debuginfo-219-30.el7_3.3.aarch64.rpm
systemd-devel-219-30.el7_3.3.aarch64.rpm
systemd-libs-219-30.el7_3.3.aarch64.rpm
systemd-python-219-30.el7_3.3.aarch64.rpm
systemd-sysv-219-30.el7_3.3.aarch64.rpm
ppc64:
libgudev1-219-30.el7_3.3.ppc.rpm
libgudev1-219-30.el7_3.3.ppc64.rpm
libgudev1-devel-219-30.el7_3.3.ppc.rpm
libgudev1-devel-219-30.el7_3.3.ppc64.rpm
systemd-219-30.el7_3.3.ppc64.rpm
systemd-debuginfo-219-30.el7_3.3.ppc.rpm
systemd-debuginfo-219-30.el7_3.3.ppc64.rpm
systemd-devel-219-30.el7_3.3.ppc.rpm
systemd-devel-219-30.el7_3.3.ppc64.rpm
systemd-libs-219-30.el7_3.3.ppc.rpm
systemd-libs-219-30.el7_3.3.ppc64.rpm
systemd-python-219-30.el7_3.3.ppc64.rpm
systemd-sysv-219-30.el7_3.3.ppc64.rpm
ppc64le:
libgudev1-219-30.el7_3.3.ppc64le.rpm
libgudev1-devel-219-30.el7_3.3.ppc64le.rpm
systemd-219-30.el7_3.3.ppc64le.rpm
systemd-debuginfo-219-30.el7_3.3.ppc64le.rpm
systemd-devel-219-30.el7_3.3.ppc64le.rpm
systemd-libs-219-30.el7_3.3.ppc64le.rpm
systemd-python-219-30.el7_3.3.ppc64le.rpm
systemd-sysv-219-30.el7_3.3.ppc64le.rpm
s390x:
libgudev1-219-30.el7_3.3.s390.rpm
libgudev1-219-30.el7_3.3.s390x.rpm
libgudev1-devel-219-30.el7_3.3.s390.rpm
libgudev1-devel-219-30.el7_3.3.s390x.rpm
systemd-219-30.el7_3.3.s390x.rpm
systemd-debuginfo-219-30.el7_3.3.s390.rpm
systemd-debuginfo-219-30.el7_3.3.s390x.rpm
systemd-devel-219-30.el7_3.3.s390.rpm
systemd-devel-219-30.el7_3.3.s390x.rpm
systemd-libs-219-30.el7_3.3.s390.rpm
systemd-libs-219-30.el7_3.3.s390x.rpm
systemd-python-219-30.el7_3.3.s390x.rpm
systemd-sysv-219-30.el7_3.3.s390x.rpm
x86_64:
libgudev1-219-30.el7_3.3.i686.rpm
libgudev1-219-30.el7_3.3.x86_64.rpm
libgudev1-devel-219-30.el7_3.3.i686.rpm
libgudev1-devel-219-30.el7_3.3.x86_64.rpm
systemd-219-30.el7_3.3.x86_64.rpm
systemd-debuginfo-219-30.el7_3.3.i686.rpm
systemd-debuginfo-219-30.el7_3.3.x86_64.rpm
systemd-devel-219-30.el7_3.3.i686.rpm
systemd-devel-219-30.el7_3.3.x86_64.rpm
systemd-libs-219-30.el7_3.3.i686.rpm
systemd-libs-219-30.el7_3.3.x86_64.rpm
systemd-python-219-30.el7_3.3.x86_64.rpm
systemd-sysv-219-30.el7_3.3.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7):
aarch64:
systemd-debuginfo-219-30.el7_3.3.aarch64.rpm
systemd-journal-gateway-219-30.el7_3.3.aarch64.rpm
systemd-networkd-219-30.el7_3.3.aarch64.rpm
systemd-resolved-219-30.el7_3.3.aarch64.rpm
ppc64:
systemd-debuginfo-219-30.el7_3.3.ppc.rpm
systemd-debuginfo-219-30.el7_3.3.ppc64.rpm
systemd-journal-gateway-219-30.el7_3.3.ppc64.rpm
systemd-networkd-219-30.el7_3.3.ppc64.rpm
systemd-resolved-219-30.el7_3.3.ppc.rpm
systemd-resolved-219-30.el7_3.3.ppc64.rpm
ppc64le:
systemd-debuginfo-219-30.el7_3.3.ppc64le.rpm
systemd-journal-gateway-219-30.el7_3.3.ppc64le.rpm
systemd-networkd-219-30.el7_3.3.ppc64le.rpm
systemd-resolved-219-30.el7_3.3.ppc64le.rpm
s390x:
systemd-debuginfo-219-30.el7_3.3.s390.rpm
systemd-debuginfo-219-30.el7_3.3.s390x.rpm
systemd-journal-gateway-219-30.el7_3.3.s390x.rpm
systemd-networkd-219-30.el7_3.3.s390x.rpm
systemd-resolved-219-30.el7_3.3.s390.rpm
systemd-resolved-219-30.el7_3.3.s390x.rpm
x86_64:
systemd-debuginfo-219-30.el7_3.3.i686.rpm
systemd-debuginfo-219-30.el7_3.3.x86_64.rpm
systemd-journal-gateway-219-30.el7_3.3.x86_64.rpm
systemd-networkd-219-30.el7_3.3.x86_64.rpm
systemd-resolved-219-30.el7_3.3.i686.rpm
systemd-resolved-219-30.el7_3.3.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7):
Source:
systemd-219-30.el7_3.3.src.rpm
x86_64:
libgudev1-219-30.el7_3.3.i686.rpm
libgudev1-219-30.el7_3.3.x86_64.rpm
libgudev1-devel-219-30.el7_3.3.i686.rpm
libgudev1-devel-219-30.el7_3.3.x86_64.rpm
systemd-219-30.el7_3.3.x86_64.rpm
systemd-debuginfo-219-30.el7_3.3.i686.rpm
systemd-debuginfo-219-30.el7_3.3.x86_64.rpm
systemd-devel-219-30.el7_3.3.i686.rpm
systemd-devel-219-30.el7_3.3.x86_64.rpm
systemd-libs-219-30.el7_3.3.i686.rpm
systemd-libs-219-30.el7_3.3.x86_64.rpm
systemd-python-219-30.el7_3.3.x86_64.rpm
systemd-sysv-219-30.el7_3.3.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7):
x86_64:
systemd-debuginfo-219-30.el7_3.3.i686.rpm
systemd-debuginfo-219-30.el7_3.3.x86_64.rpm
systemd-journal-gateway-219-30.el7_3.3.x86_64.rpm
systemd-networkd-219-30.el7_3.3.x86_64.rpm
systemd-resolved-219-30.el7_3.3.i686.rpm
systemd-resolved-219-30.el7_3.3.x86_64.rpm
These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/
7. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7795
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate
8. Contact:
The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/
Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v1
iD8DBQFYG1lwXlSAg2UNWIIRAu1uAJ94YzlIt/Ic4TpWKGbb2fv9bbQyWwCgxRZ/
qEBFoS+xi4rq4q87eYDSpjU=
=1lbt
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
--
Enterprise-watch-list mailing list
Enterprise-watch-list@redhat.com
https://www.redhat.com/mailman/listinfo/enterprise-watch-list