Sicherheit: Denial of Service in systemd

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Moderate: systemd security and bug fix update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:2610-01

Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux

Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2610.html

Issue date: 2016-11-03

CVE Names: CVE-2016-7795

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



An update for systemd is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which

gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from

the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7) - aarch64, ppc64, ppc64le, s390x, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7) - aarch64, ppc64, ppc64le,

s390x, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7) - x86_64



3. Description:



The systemd packages contain systemd, a system and service manager for

Linux, compatible with the SysV and LSB init scripts. It provides

aggressive parallelism capabilities, uses socket and D-Bus activation for

starting services, offers on-demand starting of daemons, and keeps track of

processes using Linux cgroups. In addition, it supports snapshotting and

restoring of the system state, maintains mount and automount points, and

implements an elaborate transactional dependency-based service control

logic. It can also work as a drop-in replacement for sysvinit.



Security Fix(es):



* A flaw was found in the way systemd handled empty notification messages.

A local attacker could use this flaw to make systemd freeze its execution,

preventing further management of system services, system shutdown, or

zombie process collection via systemd. (CVE-2016-7795)



Bug Fix(es):



* Previously, the udev device manager automatically enabled all memory

banks on IBM z System installations. As a consequence, hot plug memory was

enabled automatically, which was incorrect. With this update, system

architecture checks have been added to the udev rules to address the

problem. As a result, hot plug memory is no longer automatically enabled.

(BZ#1381123)



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1380286 - CVE-2016-7795 systemd: Assertion failure when PID 1 receives a

zero-length message over notify socket

1380686 - systemctl show changes

1381123 - s390x standby memory automatically onlined after boot [rhel-7.3.z]



6. Package List:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7):



Source:

systemd-219-30.el7_3.3.src.rpm



x86_64:

libgudev1-219-30.el7_3.3.i686.rpm

libgudev1-219-30.el7_3.3.x86_64.rpm

systemd-219-30.el7_3.3.x86_64.rpm

systemd-debuginfo-219-30.el7_3.3.i686.rpm

systemd-debuginfo-219-30.el7_3.3.x86_64.rpm

systemd-libs-219-30.el7_3.3.i686.rpm

systemd-libs-219-30.el7_3.3.x86_64.rpm

systemd-python-219-30.el7_3.3.x86_64.rpm

systemd-sysv-219-30.el7_3.3.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7):



x86_64:

libgudev1-devel-219-30.el7_3.3.i686.rpm

libgudev1-devel-219-30.el7_3.3.x86_64.rpm

systemd-debuginfo-219-30.el7_3.3.i686.rpm

systemd-debuginfo-219-30.el7_3.3.x86_64.rpm

systemd-devel-219-30.el7_3.3.i686.rpm

systemd-devel-219-30.el7_3.3.x86_64.rpm

systemd-journal-gateway-219-30.el7_3.3.x86_64.rpm

systemd-networkd-219-30.el7_3.3.x86_64.rpm

systemd-resolved-219-30.el7_3.3.i686.rpm

systemd-resolved-219-30.el7_3.3.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode (v. 7):



Source:

systemd-219-30.el7_3.3.src.rpm



x86_64:

libgudev1-219-30.el7_3.3.i686.rpm

libgudev1-219-30.el7_3.3.x86_64.rpm

systemd-219-30.el7_3.3.x86_64.rpm

systemd-debuginfo-219-30.el7_3.3.i686.rpm

systemd-debuginfo-219-30.el7_3.3.x86_64.rpm

systemd-libs-219-30.el7_3.3.i686.rpm

systemd-libs-219-30.el7_3.3.x86_64.rpm

systemd-python-219-30.el7_3.3.x86_64.rpm

systemd-sysv-219-30.el7_3.3.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7):



x86_64:

libgudev1-devel-219-30.el7_3.3.i686.rpm

libgudev1-devel-219-30.el7_3.3.x86_64.rpm

systemd-debuginfo-219-30.el7_3.3.i686.rpm

systemd-debuginfo-219-30.el7_3.3.x86_64.rpm

systemd-devel-219-30.el7_3.3.i686.rpm

systemd-devel-219-30.el7_3.3.x86_64.rpm

systemd-journal-gateway-219-30.el7_3.3.x86_64.rpm

systemd-networkd-219-30.el7_3.3.x86_64.rpm

systemd-resolved-219-30.el7_3.3.i686.rpm

systemd-resolved-219-30.el7_3.3.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7):



Source:

systemd-219-30.el7_3.3.src.rpm



aarch64:

libgudev1-219-30.el7_3.3.aarch64.rpm

libgudev1-devel-219-30.el7_3.3.aarch64.rpm

systemd-219-30.el7_3.3.aarch64.rpm

systemd-debuginfo-219-30.el7_3.3.aarch64.rpm

systemd-devel-219-30.el7_3.3.aarch64.rpm

systemd-libs-219-30.el7_3.3.aarch64.rpm

systemd-python-219-30.el7_3.3.aarch64.rpm

systemd-sysv-219-30.el7_3.3.aarch64.rpm



ppc64:

libgudev1-219-30.el7_3.3.ppc.rpm

libgudev1-219-30.el7_3.3.ppc64.rpm

libgudev1-devel-219-30.el7_3.3.ppc.rpm

libgudev1-devel-219-30.el7_3.3.ppc64.rpm

systemd-219-30.el7_3.3.ppc64.rpm

systemd-debuginfo-219-30.el7_3.3.ppc.rpm

systemd-debuginfo-219-30.el7_3.3.ppc64.rpm

systemd-devel-219-30.el7_3.3.ppc.rpm

systemd-devel-219-30.el7_3.3.ppc64.rpm

systemd-libs-219-30.el7_3.3.ppc.rpm

systemd-libs-219-30.el7_3.3.ppc64.rpm

systemd-python-219-30.el7_3.3.ppc64.rpm

systemd-sysv-219-30.el7_3.3.ppc64.rpm



ppc64le:

libgudev1-219-30.el7_3.3.ppc64le.rpm

libgudev1-devel-219-30.el7_3.3.ppc64le.rpm

systemd-219-30.el7_3.3.ppc64le.rpm

systemd-debuginfo-219-30.el7_3.3.ppc64le.rpm

systemd-devel-219-30.el7_3.3.ppc64le.rpm

systemd-libs-219-30.el7_3.3.ppc64le.rpm

systemd-python-219-30.el7_3.3.ppc64le.rpm

systemd-sysv-219-30.el7_3.3.ppc64le.rpm



s390x:

libgudev1-219-30.el7_3.3.s390.rpm

libgudev1-219-30.el7_3.3.s390x.rpm

libgudev1-devel-219-30.el7_3.3.s390.rpm

libgudev1-devel-219-30.el7_3.3.s390x.rpm

systemd-219-30.el7_3.3.s390x.rpm

systemd-debuginfo-219-30.el7_3.3.s390.rpm

systemd-debuginfo-219-30.el7_3.3.s390x.rpm

systemd-devel-219-30.el7_3.3.s390.rpm

systemd-devel-219-30.el7_3.3.s390x.rpm

systemd-libs-219-30.el7_3.3.s390.rpm

systemd-libs-219-30.el7_3.3.s390x.rpm

systemd-python-219-30.el7_3.3.s390x.rpm

systemd-sysv-219-30.el7_3.3.s390x.rpm



x86_64:

libgudev1-219-30.el7_3.3.i686.rpm

libgudev1-219-30.el7_3.3.x86_64.rpm

libgudev1-devel-219-30.el7_3.3.i686.rpm

libgudev1-devel-219-30.el7_3.3.x86_64.rpm

systemd-219-30.el7_3.3.x86_64.rpm

systemd-debuginfo-219-30.el7_3.3.i686.rpm

systemd-debuginfo-219-30.el7_3.3.x86_64.rpm

systemd-devel-219-30.el7_3.3.i686.rpm

systemd-devel-219-30.el7_3.3.x86_64.rpm

systemd-libs-219-30.el7_3.3.i686.rpm

systemd-libs-219-30.el7_3.3.x86_64.rpm

systemd-python-219-30.el7_3.3.x86_64.rpm

systemd-sysv-219-30.el7_3.3.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7):



aarch64:

systemd-debuginfo-219-30.el7_3.3.aarch64.rpm

systemd-journal-gateway-219-30.el7_3.3.aarch64.rpm

systemd-networkd-219-30.el7_3.3.aarch64.rpm

systemd-resolved-219-30.el7_3.3.aarch64.rpm



ppc64:

systemd-debuginfo-219-30.el7_3.3.ppc.rpm

systemd-debuginfo-219-30.el7_3.3.ppc64.rpm

systemd-journal-gateway-219-30.el7_3.3.ppc64.rpm

systemd-networkd-219-30.el7_3.3.ppc64.rpm

systemd-resolved-219-30.el7_3.3.ppc.rpm

systemd-resolved-219-30.el7_3.3.ppc64.rpm



ppc64le:

systemd-debuginfo-219-30.el7_3.3.ppc64le.rpm

systemd-journal-gateway-219-30.el7_3.3.ppc64le.rpm

systemd-networkd-219-30.el7_3.3.ppc64le.rpm

systemd-resolved-219-30.el7_3.3.ppc64le.rpm



s390x:

systemd-debuginfo-219-30.el7_3.3.s390.rpm

systemd-debuginfo-219-30.el7_3.3.s390x.rpm

systemd-journal-gateway-219-30.el7_3.3.s390x.rpm

systemd-networkd-219-30.el7_3.3.s390x.rpm

systemd-resolved-219-30.el7_3.3.s390.rpm

systemd-resolved-219-30.el7_3.3.s390x.rpm



x86_64:

systemd-debuginfo-219-30.el7_3.3.i686.rpm

systemd-debuginfo-219-30.el7_3.3.x86_64.rpm

systemd-journal-gateway-219-30.el7_3.3.x86_64.rpm

systemd-networkd-219-30.el7_3.3.x86_64.rpm

systemd-resolved-219-30.el7_3.3.i686.rpm

systemd-resolved-219-30.el7_3.3.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7):



Source:

systemd-219-30.el7_3.3.src.rpm



x86_64:

libgudev1-219-30.el7_3.3.i686.rpm

libgudev1-219-30.el7_3.3.x86_64.rpm

libgudev1-devel-219-30.el7_3.3.i686.rpm

libgudev1-devel-219-30.el7_3.3.x86_64.rpm

systemd-219-30.el7_3.3.x86_64.rpm

systemd-debuginfo-219-30.el7_3.3.i686.rpm

systemd-debuginfo-219-30.el7_3.3.x86_64.rpm

systemd-devel-219-30.el7_3.3.i686.rpm

systemd-devel-219-30.el7_3.3.x86_64.rpm

systemd-libs-219-30.el7_3.3.i686.rpm

systemd-libs-219-30.el7_3.3.x86_64.rpm

systemd-python-219-30.el7_3.3.x86_64.rpm

systemd-sysv-219-30.el7_3.3.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7):



x86_64:

systemd-debuginfo-219-30.el7_3.3.i686.rpm

systemd-debuginfo-219-30.el7_3.3.x86_64.rpm

systemd-journal-gateway-219-30.el7_3.3.x86_64.rpm

systemd-networkd-219-30.el7_3.3.x86_64.rpm

systemd-resolved-219-30.el7_3.3.i686.rpm

systemd-resolved-219-30.el7_3.3.x86_64.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7795

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.

