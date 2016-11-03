Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in Docker

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Moderate: docker security and bug fix update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:2634-01

Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux Extras

Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2634.html

Issue date: 2016-11-03

CVE Names: CVE-2016-3697

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



An update for docker is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7

Extras.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which

gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from

the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7 Extras - x86_64



3. Description:



Docker is an open-source engine that automates the deployment of any

application as a lightweight, portable, self-sufficient container that will

run virtually anywhere.



Security Fix(es):



* It was found that Docker would launch containers under the specified UID

instead of a username. An attacker able to launch a container could use

this flaw to escalate their privileges to root within the launched

container. (CVE-2016-3697)



This issue was discovered by Mrunal Patel (Red Hat).



Bug Fix(es):



* This update also provides various bug fixes and enhancements. Users are

advised to upgrade to these updated packages.



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1303123 - docker requires an updated selinux-policy-targeted for interfaces it

uses to be mainstream

1329450 - CVE-2016-3697 docker: privilege escalation via confusion of usernames

and UIDs

1330141 - openonload applications fail inside containers

1335951 - heavy logging leads to Docker daemon OOM-ing

1336857 - SELinux context not set properly when building vagrant box

1346185 - Installing Extras 7.2 on RHEL 7.3 nightly causes wrong SELinux domain

for the docker daemon and containers

1357121 - [extras-rhel-7.3.0] Docker ps -a shows dead pods that can't be

removed

1358819 - docker is prevented from running container by selinux

1362611 - Cannot start container. oci-register-machine failed, permission

denied

1370935 - docker-selinux broken in 7.3

1374265 - [extras-rhel-7.3.0] docker-py 1.7.2 hangs when trying to access ctr

stats against docker 1.10

1385641 - sssd process are running in docker_t context instead of spc_t context



6. Package List:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7 Extras:



Source:

docker-1.10.3-57.el7.src.rpm



x86_64:

docker-1.10.3-57.el7.x86_64.rpm

docker-common-1.10.3-57.el7.x86_64.rpm

docker-logrotate-1.10.3-57.el7.x86_64.rpm

docker-lvm-plugin-1.10.3-57.el7.x86_64.rpm

docker-novolume-plugin-1.10.3-57.el7.x86_64.rpm

docker-rhel-push-plugin-1.10.3-57.el7.x86_64.rpm

docker-selinux-1.10.3-57.el7.x86_64.rpm

docker-v1.10-migrator-1.10.3-57.el7.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7 Extras:



Source:

docker-1.10.3-55.el7.src.rpm



x86_64:

docker-1.10.3-55.el7.x86_64.rpm

docker-common-1.10.3-55.el7.x86_64.rpm

docker-logrotate-1.10.3-55.el7.x86_64.rpm

docker-lvm-plugin-1.10.3-55.el7.x86_64.rpm

docker-novolume-plugin-1.10.3-55.el7.x86_64.rpm

docker-rhel-push-plugin-1.10.3-55.el7.x86_64.rpm

docker-selinux-1.10.3-55.el7.x86_64.rpm

docker-v1.10-migrator-1.10.3-55.el7.x86_64.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-3697

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.

