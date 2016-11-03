|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in Docker
|Name:
|Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in Docker
|ID:
|RHSA-2016:2634-01
|Distribution:
|Red Hat
|Plattformen:
|Red Hat Enterprise Linux Extras
|Datum:
|Do, 3. November 2016, 22:28
|Referenzen:
|https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-3697
|
Originalnachricht
|
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1
=====================================================================
Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Moderate: docker security and bug fix update
Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:2634-01
Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux Extras
Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2634.html
Issue date: 2016-11-03
CVE Names: CVE-2016-3697
=====================================================================
1. Summary:
An update for docker is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7
Extras.
Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which
gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from
the CVE link(s) in the References section.
2. Relevant releases/architectures:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7 Extras - x86_64
3. Description:
Docker is an open-source engine that automates the deployment of any
application as a lightweight, portable, self-sufficient container that will
run virtually anywhere.
Security Fix(es):
* It was found that Docker would launch containers under the specified UID
instead of a username. An attacker able to launch a container could use
this flaw to escalate their privileges to root within the launched
container. (CVE-2016-3697)
This issue was discovered by Mrunal Patel (Red Hat).
Bug Fix(es):
* This update also provides various bug fixes and enhancements. Users are
advised to upgrade to these updated packages.
4. Solution:
For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:
https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258
5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):
1303123 - docker requires an updated selinux-policy-targeted for interfaces it
uses to be mainstream
1329450 - CVE-2016-3697 docker: privilege escalation via confusion of usernames
and UIDs
1330141 - openonload applications fail inside containers
1335951 - heavy logging leads to Docker daemon OOM-ing
1336857 - SELinux context not set properly when building vagrant box
1346185 - Installing Extras 7.2 on RHEL 7.3 nightly causes wrong SELinux domain
for the docker daemon and containers
1357121 - [extras-rhel-7.3.0] Docker ps -a shows dead pods that can't be
removed
1358819 - docker is prevented from running container by selinux
1362611 - Cannot start container. oci-register-machine failed, permission
denied
1370935 - docker-selinux broken in 7.3
1374265 - [extras-rhel-7.3.0] docker-py 1.7.2 hangs when trying to access ctr
stats against docker 1.10
1385641 - sssd process are running in docker_t context instead of spc_t context
6. Package List:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7 Extras:
Source:
docker-1.10.3-57.el7.src.rpm
x86_64:
docker-1.10.3-57.el7.x86_64.rpm
docker-common-1.10.3-57.el7.x86_64.rpm
docker-logrotate-1.10.3-57.el7.x86_64.rpm
docker-lvm-plugin-1.10.3-57.el7.x86_64.rpm
docker-novolume-plugin-1.10.3-57.el7.x86_64.rpm
docker-rhel-push-plugin-1.10.3-57.el7.x86_64.rpm
docker-selinux-1.10.3-57.el7.x86_64.rpm
docker-v1.10-migrator-1.10.3-57.el7.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7 Extras:
Source:
docker-1.10.3-55.el7.src.rpm
x86_64:
docker-1.10.3-55.el7.x86_64.rpm
docker-common-1.10.3-55.el7.x86_64.rpm
docker-logrotate-1.10.3-55.el7.x86_64.rpm
docker-lvm-plugin-1.10.3-55.el7.x86_64.rpm
docker-novolume-plugin-1.10.3-55.el7.x86_64.rpm
docker-rhel-push-plugin-1.10.3-55.el7.x86_64.rpm
docker-selinux-1.10.3-55.el7.x86_64.rpm
docker-v1.10-migrator-1.10.3-55.el7.x86_64.rpm
These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/
7. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-3697
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate
8. Contact:
The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/
Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v1
iD8DBQFYG4NoXlSAg2UNWIIRAqwxAKCajwmDakCg7En6nrw1X2QaeHNRJACeOc36
iYcBamalXwL9Geo+R7q+mh0=
=b0sZ
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
--
Enterprise-watch-list mailing list
Enterprise-watch-list@redhat.com
https://www.redhat.com/mailman/listinfo/enterprise-watch-list
|
|