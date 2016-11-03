Login

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in Docker
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in Docker
ID: RHSA-2016:2634-01
Distribution: Red Hat
Plattformen: Red Hat Enterprise Linux Extras
Datum: Do, 3. November 2016, 22:28
Referenzen: https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-3697

Originalnachricht

 
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1

=====================================================================
                   Red Hat Security Advisory

Synopsis:          Moderate: docker security and bug fix update
Advisory ID:       RHSA-2016:2634-01
Product:           Red Hat Enterprise Linux Extras
Advisory URL:      https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2634.html
Issue date:        2016-11-03
CVE Names:         CVE-2016-3697 
=====================================================================

1. Summary:

An update for docker is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7
Extras.

Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which
gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from
the CVE link(s) in the References section.

2. Relevant releases/architectures:

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7 Extras - x86_64

3. Description:

Docker is an open-source engine that automates the deployment of any
application as a lightweight, portable, self-sufficient container that will
run virtually anywhere.

Security Fix(es):

* It was found that Docker would launch containers under the specified UID
instead of a username. An attacker able to launch a container could use
this flaw to escalate their privileges to root within the launched
container. (CVE-2016-3697)

This issue was discovered by Mrunal Patel (Red Hat).

Bug Fix(es):

* This update also provides various bug fixes and enhancements. Users are
advised to upgrade to these updated packages.

4. Solution:

For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:

https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258

5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):

1303123 - docker requires an updated selinux-policy-targeted for interfaces it
 uses to be mainstream
1329450 - CVE-2016-3697 docker: privilege escalation via confusion of usernames
 and UIDs
1330141 - openonload applications fail inside containers
1335951 - heavy logging leads to Docker daemon OOM-ing
1336857 - SELinux context not set properly when building vagrant box
1346185 - Installing Extras 7.2 on RHEL 7.3 nightly causes wrong SELinux domain
 for the docker daemon and containers
1357121 - [extras-rhel-7.3.0] Docker ps -a shows dead pods that can't be
 removed
1358819 - docker is prevented from running container by selinux
1362611 - Cannot start container.  oci-register-machine failed, permission
 denied
1370935 - docker-selinux broken in 7.3
1374265 - [extras-rhel-7.3.0] docker-py 1.7.2 hangs when trying to access ctr
 stats against docker 1.10
1385641 - sssd process are running in docker_t context instead of spc_t context

6. Package List:

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7 Extras:

Source:
docker-1.10.3-57.el7.src.rpm

x86_64:
docker-1.10.3-57.el7.x86_64.rpm
docker-common-1.10.3-57.el7.x86_64.rpm
docker-logrotate-1.10.3-57.el7.x86_64.rpm
docker-lvm-plugin-1.10.3-57.el7.x86_64.rpm
docker-novolume-plugin-1.10.3-57.el7.x86_64.rpm
docker-rhel-push-plugin-1.10.3-57.el7.x86_64.rpm
docker-selinux-1.10.3-57.el7.x86_64.rpm
docker-v1.10-migrator-1.10.3-57.el7.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7 Extras:

Source:
docker-1.10.3-55.el7.src.rpm

x86_64:
docker-1.10.3-55.el7.x86_64.rpm
docker-common-1.10.3-55.el7.x86_64.rpm
docker-logrotate-1.10.3-55.el7.x86_64.rpm
docker-lvm-plugin-1.10.3-55.el7.x86_64.rpm
docker-novolume-plugin-1.10.3-55.el7.x86_64.rpm
docker-rhel-push-plugin-1.10.3-55.el7.x86_64.rpm
docker-selinux-1.10.3-55.el7.x86_64.rpm
docker-v1.10-migrator-1.10.3-55.el7.x86_64.rpm

These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security.  Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/

7. References:

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-3697
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate

8. Contact:

The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/

Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v1

iD8DBQFYG4NoXlSAg2UNWIIRAqwxAKCajwmDakCg7En6nrw1X2QaeHNRJACeOc36
iYcBamalXwL9Geo+R7q+mh0=
=b0sZ
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----


-- 
Enterprise-watch-list mailing list
Enterprise-watch-list@redhat.com
https://www.redhat.com/mailman/listinfo/enterprise-watch-list
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

2
GS­trea­mer 1.10 er­schie­nen

1
Mesa 13.0 bringt OpenGL 4.5 und Vul­kan

5
Fe­do­ra 25 ist am 15. No­vem­ber zur Ver­öf­fent­li­chung vor­ge­se­hen

4
IPFi­re 2.19 cacht DNS mit Un­bound

2
Of­fice in der Clou­d: CODE 2.0 frei­ge­ge­ben

6
Linux Mint 18.1 »Se­ren­a« an­ge­kün­digt

0
Slo­wa­ki­sche Re­pu­blik öff­net sich wei­ter für Open Sour­ce

4
m23 16.3 frei­ge­ge­ben

29
Emi­li­a-Ro­ma­gna be­en­det den Ein­satz von OpenOf­fice

7
FreeDOS be­rei­tet neue Ver­öf­fent­li­chung vor
 
Werbung