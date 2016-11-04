Login

Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in curl
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in curl
ID: DSA-3705-1
Distribution: Debian
Plattformen: Debian sid, Debian jessie
Datum: Fr, 4. November 2016, 07:38
Package        : curl
CVE ID         : CVE-2016-8615 CVE-2016-8616 CVE-2016-8617 CVE-2016-8618
                 CVE-2016-8619 CVE-2016-8620 CVE-2016-8621 CVE-2016-8622
                 CVE-2016-8623 CVE-2016-8624

Several vulnerabilities were discovered in cURL, an URL transfer library:

CVE-2016-8615

    It was discovered that a malicious HTTP server could inject new
    cookies for arbitrary domains into a cookie jar.

CVE-2016-8616

    It was discovered that when re-using a connection, curl was doing case
    insensitive comparisons of user name and password with the existing
    connections.

CVE-2016-8617

    It was discovered that on systems with 32-bit addresses in userspace
    (e.g. x86, ARM, x32), the output buffer size value calculated in the
    base64 encode function would wrap around if input size was at least
    1GB of data, causing an undersized output buffer to be allocated.

CVE-2016-8618

    It was discovered that the curl_maprintf() function could be tricked
    into doing a double-free due to an unsafe size_t multiplication on
    systems using 32 bit size_t variables.

CVE-2016-8619

    It was discovered that that the Kerberos implementation could be
    tricked into doing a double-free when reading one of the length fields
    from a socket.

CVE-2016-8620

    It was discovered that the curl tool's "globbing" feature could
 write
    to invalid memory areas when parsing invalid ranges.

CVE-2016-8621

    It was discovered that the function curl_getdate could read out of
    bounds when parsing invalid date strings.

CVE-2016-8622

    It was discovered that the URL percent-encoding decode function would
    return a signed 32bit integer variable as length, even though it
    allocated a destination buffer larger than 2GB, which would lead to
    a out-of-bounds write.

CVE-2016-8623

    It was discovered that libcurl could access an already-freed memory
    area due to concurrent access to shared cookies. This could lead to
    a denial of service or disclosure of sensitive information.

CVE-2016-8624

    It was discovered that curl wouldn't parse the authority component of
    a URL correctly when the host name part ends with a '#' character,
    and could be tricked into connecting to a different host.

For the stable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed in
version 7.38.0-4+deb8u5.

For the unstable distribution (sid), these problems have been fixed in
version 7.51.0-1.

We recommend that you upgrade your curl packages.

Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/

Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
