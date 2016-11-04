Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in curl

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Debian Security Advisory DSA-3705-1

https://www.debian.org/security/ Alessandro Ghedini

November 03, 2016

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------



Package : curl

CVE ID : CVE-2016-8615 CVE-2016-8616 CVE-2016-8617 CVE-2016-8618

CVE-2016-8619 CVE-2016-8620 CVE-2016-8621 CVE-2016-8622

CVE-2016-8623 CVE-2016-8624



Several vulnerabilities were discovered in cURL, an URL transfer library:



CVE-2016-8615



It was discovered that a malicious HTTP server could inject new

cookies for arbitrary domains into a cookie jar.



CVE-2016-8616



It was discovered that when re-using a connection, curl was doing case

insensitive comparisons of user name and password with the existing

connections.



CVE-2016-8617



It was discovered that on systems with 32-bit addresses in userspace

(e.g. x86, ARM, x32), the output buffer size value calculated in the

base64 encode function would wrap around if input size was at least

1GB of data, causing an undersized output buffer to be allocated.



CVE-2016-8618



It was discovered that the curl_maprintf() function could be tricked

into doing a double-free due to an unsafe size_t multiplication on

systems using 32 bit size_t variables.



CVE-2016-8619



It was discovered that that the Kerberos implementation could be

tricked into doing a double-free when reading one of the length fields

from a socket.



CVE-2016-8620



It was discovered that the curl tool's "globbing" feature could

write

to invalid memory areas when parsing invalid ranges.



CVE-2016-8621



It was discovered that the function curl_getdate could read out of

bounds when parsing invalid date strings.



CVE-2016-8622



It was discovered that the URL percent-encoding decode function would

return a signed 32bit integer variable as length, even though it

allocated a destination buffer larger than 2GB, which would lead to

a out-of-bounds write.



CVE-2016-8623



It was discovered that libcurl could access an already-freed memory

area due to concurrent access to shared cookies. This could lead to

a denial of service or disclosure of sensitive information.



CVE-2016-8624



It was discovered that curl wouldn't parse the authority component of

a URL correctly when the host name part ends with a '#' character,

and could be tricked into connecting to a different host.



For the stable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed in

version 7.38.0-4+deb8u5.



For the unstable distribution (sid), these problems have been fixed in

version 7.51.0-1.



We recommend that you upgrade your curl packages.



We recommend that you upgrade your curl packages.

these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be

found at: https://www.debian.org/security/



Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org

