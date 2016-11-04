Login

Sicherheit: Zahlenüberläufe in libwebp
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Zahlenüberläufe in libwebp
ID: FEDORA-2016-160ec6525e
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 24
Datum: Fr, 4. November 2016, 07:40
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9085

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : libwebp
Product     : Fedora 24
Version     : 0.5.1
Release     : 2.fc24
URL         : http://webmproject.org/
Summary     : Library and tools for the WebP graphics format
Description :
WebP is an image format that does lossy compression of digital
photographic images. WebP consists of a codec based on VP8, and a
container based on RIFF. Webmasters, web developers and browser
developers can use WebP to compress, archive and distribute digital
images more efficiently.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

This update backports an upstream patch to fix multiple integer overflows
(CVE-2016-9085).
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1389338 - CVE-2016-9085 libwebp: Several integer overflows
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1389338
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade libwebp' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
