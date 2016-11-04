Login

Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in kdepimlibs
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in kdepimlibs
ID: FEDORA-2016-c9d15bbcbb
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 24
Datum: Fr, 4. November 2016, 07:46
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7966
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7967
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7968

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : kdepimlibs
Product     : Fedora 24
Version     : 4.14.10
Release     : 15.fc24
URL         : https://quickgit.kde.org/?p=kdepimlibs.git
Summary     : KDE PIM Libraries
Description :
Personal Information Management (PIM) libraries for KDE 4.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

the new package fixes the CVE-2016-7966. for more info please take a look at
https://www.kde.org/info/security/advisory-20161006-1.txt
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1382298 - CVE-2016-7966 CVE-2016-7967 CVE-2016-7968 kdepim4:
 various flaws [fedora-all]
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1382298
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade kdepimlibs' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
