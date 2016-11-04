|
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in BIND
|Denial of Service in BIND
|SSA:2016-308-02
|Slackware
|Slackware -current, Slackware 13.0, Slackware x86_64 13.0, Slackware x86_64 -current, Slackware x86_64 13.1, Slackware 13.1, Slackware x86_64 13.37, Slackware 13.37, Slackware 14.0, Slackware x86_64 14.0, Slackware 14.1, Slackware x86_64 14.1, Slackware 14.2, Slackware x86_64 14.2
|Fr, 4. November 2016, 07:41
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8864
Originalnachricht
[slackware-security] bind (SSA:2016-308-02)
New bind packages are available for Slackware 13.0, 13.1, 13.37, 14.0, 14.1,
14.2, and -current to fix a security issue.
Here are the details from the Slackware 14.2 ChangeLog:
+--------------------------+
patches/packages/bind-9.10.4_P4-i586-1_slack14.2.txz: Upgraded.
This update fixes a denial-of-service vulnerability. A defect in BIND's
handling of responses containing a DNAME answer can cause a resolver to exit
after encountering an assertion failure in db.c or resolver.c. A server
encountering either of these error conditions will stop, resulting in denial
of service to clients. The risk to authoritative servers is minimal;
recursive servers are chiefly at risk.
For more information, see:
https://kb.isc.org/article/AA-01434
https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8864
(* Security fix *)
+--------------------------+
Where to find the new packages:
+-----------------------------+
Thanks to the friendly folks at the OSU Open Source Lab
(http://osuosl.org) for donating FTP and rsync hosting
to the Slackware project! :-)
Also see the "Get Slack" section on http://slackware.com for
additional mirror sites near you.
Updated package for Slackware 13.0:
bind-9.9.9_P4-i486-1_slack13.0.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 13.0:
bind-9.9.9_P4-x86_64-1_slack13.0.txz
Updated package for Slackware 13.1:
bind-9.9.9_P4-i486-1_slack13.1.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 13.1:
bind-9.9.9_P4-x86_64-1_slack13.1.txz
Updated package for Slackware 13.37:
bind-9.9.9_P4-i486-1_slack13.37.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 13.37:
bind-9.9.9_P4-x86_64-1_slack13.37.txz
Updated package for Slackware 14.0:
bind-9.9.9_P4-i486-1_slack14.0.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.0:
bind-9.9.9_P4-x86_64-1_slack14.0.txz
Updated package for Slackware 14.1:
bind-9.9.9_P4-i486-1_slack14.1.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.1:
bind-9.9.9_P4-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz
Updated package for Slackware 14.2:
bind-9.10.4_P4-i586-1_slack14.2.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.2:
bind-9.10.4_P4-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz
Updated package for Slackware -current:
bind-9.10.4_P4-i586-1.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 -current:
bind-9.10.4_P4-x86_64-1.txz
MD5 signatures:
+-------------+
Slackware 13.0 package:
6c5680df55c73a3ed8872388d7d4ce19 bind-9.9.9_P4-i486-1_slack13.0.txz
Slackware x86_64 13.0 package:
6f31d0fa31c0897a7fd6aecb0c7b24c5 bind-9.9.9_P4-x86_64-1_slack13.0.txz
Slackware 13.1 package:
b9676fa27af03e39528bfe94d17bb574 bind-9.9.9_P4-i486-1_slack13.1.txz
Slackware x86_64 13.1 package:
ccc88b401af52b08059cc8e3d23a61fe bind-9.9.9_P4-x86_64-1_slack13.1.txz
Slackware 13.37 package:
42dd3b43b2c6a9861ba0f4fc14cb0570 bind-9.9.9_P4-i486-1_slack13.37.txz
Slackware x86_64 13.37 package:
c022504429f61d9cd7aed1898b0f8ecf bind-9.9.9_P4-x86_64-1_slack13.37.txz
Slackware 14.0 package:
83c516eee6f7358e05a33b10ee845575 bind-9.9.9_P4-i486-1_slack14.0.txz
Slackware x86_64 14.0 package:
65fd4ccbbe74a16ba10857445e905477 bind-9.9.9_P4-x86_64-1_slack14.0.txz
Slackware 14.1 package:
a0297c32ef1fe877f88dded1fb1b7606 bind-9.9.9_P4-i486-1_slack14.1.txz
Slackware x86_64 14.1 package:
2d8ec39c6160ca81c1c14cef5de8291f bind-9.9.9_P4-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz
Slackware 14.2 package:
61121f87e562e79d357d93da92170140 bind-9.10.4_P4-i586-1_slack14.2.txz
Slackware x86_64 14.2 package:
118b85c324ca6a3bc959f0a87c7f8272 bind-9.10.4_P4-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz
Slackware -current package:
1ebffc3c7f1f5d229469a0bebd9ce94a n/bind-9.10.4_P4-i586-1.txz
Slackware x86_64 -current package:
1bd818469fb848bcf489bdf90d4ea960 n/bind-9.10.4_P4-x86_64-1.txz
Installation instructions:
+------------------------+
Upgrade the package as root:
# upgradepkg bind-9.10.4_P4-i586-1_slack14.2.txz
Then, restart the name server:
# /etc/rc.d/rc.bind restart
+-----+
Slackware Linux Security Team
http://slackware.com/gpg-key
security@slackware.com
