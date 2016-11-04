Sicherheit: Denial of Service in BIND



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA1



[slackware-security] bind (SSA:2016-308-02)



New bind packages are available for Slackware 13.0, 13.1, 13.37, 14.0, 14.1,

14.2, and -current to fix a security issue.





Here are the details from the Slackware 14.2 ChangeLog:

+--------------------------+

patches/packages/bind-9.10.4_P4-i586-1_slack14.2.txz: Upgraded.

This update fixes a denial-of-service vulnerability. A defect in BIND's

handling of responses containing a DNAME answer can cause a resolver to exit

after encountering an assertion failure in db.c or resolver.c. A server

encountering either of these error conditions will stop, resulting in denial

of service to clients. The risk to authoritative servers is minimal;

recursive servers are chiefly at risk.

For more information, see:

https://kb.isc.org/article/AA-01434

https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8864

(* Security fix *)

+--------------------------+





Where to find the new packages:

+-----------------------------+



Thanks to the friendly folks at the OSU Open Source Lab

(http://osuosl.org) for donating FTP and rsync hosting

to the Slackware project! :-)



Also see the "Get Slack" section on http://slackware.com for

additional mirror sites near you.



Updated package for Slackware 13.0:

bind-9.9.9_P4-i486-1_slack13.0.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 13.0:

bind-9.9.9_P4-x86_64-1_slack13.0.txz



Updated package for Slackware 13.1:

bind-9.9.9_P4-i486-1_slack13.1.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 13.1:

bind-9.9.9_P4-x86_64-1_slack13.1.txz



Updated package for Slackware 13.37:

bind-9.9.9_P4-i486-1_slack13.37.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 13.37:

bind-9.9.9_P4-x86_64-1_slack13.37.txz



Updated package for Slackware 14.0:

bind-9.9.9_P4-i486-1_slack14.0.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.0:

bind-9.9.9_P4-x86_64-1_slack14.0.txz



Updated package for Slackware 14.1:

bind-9.9.9_P4-i486-1_slack14.1.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.1:

bind-9.9.9_P4-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz



Updated package for Slackware 14.2:

bind-9.10.4_P4-i586-1_slack14.2.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.2:

bind-9.10.4_P4-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz



Updated package for Slackware -current:

bind-9.10.4_P4-i586-1.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 -current:

bind-9.10.4_P4-x86_64-1.txz





MD5 signatures:

+-------------+



Slackware 13.0 package:

6c5680df55c73a3ed8872388d7d4ce19 bind-9.9.9_P4-i486-1_slack13.0.txz



Slackware x86_64 13.0 package:

6f31d0fa31c0897a7fd6aecb0c7b24c5 bind-9.9.9_P4-x86_64-1_slack13.0.txz



Slackware 13.1 package:

b9676fa27af03e39528bfe94d17bb574 bind-9.9.9_P4-i486-1_slack13.1.txz



Slackware x86_64 13.1 package:

ccc88b401af52b08059cc8e3d23a61fe bind-9.9.9_P4-x86_64-1_slack13.1.txz



Slackware 13.37 package:

42dd3b43b2c6a9861ba0f4fc14cb0570 bind-9.9.9_P4-i486-1_slack13.37.txz



Slackware x86_64 13.37 package:

c022504429f61d9cd7aed1898b0f8ecf bind-9.9.9_P4-x86_64-1_slack13.37.txz



Slackware 14.0 package:

83c516eee6f7358e05a33b10ee845575 bind-9.9.9_P4-i486-1_slack14.0.txz



Slackware x86_64 14.0 package:

65fd4ccbbe74a16ba10857445e905477 bind-9.9.9_P4-x86_64-1_slack14.0.txz



Slackware 14.1 package:

a0297c32ef1fe877f88dded1fb1b7606 bind-9.9.9_P4-i486-1_slack14.1.txz



Slackware x86_64 14.1 package:

2d8ec39c6160ca81c1c14cef5de8291f bind-9.9.9_P4-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz



Slackware 14.2 package:

61121f87e562e79d357d93da92170140 bind-9.10.4_P4-i586-1_slack14.2.txz



Slackware x86_64 14.2 package:

118b85c324ca6a3bc959f0a87c7f8272 bind-9.10.4_P4-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz



Slackware -current package:

1ebffc3c7f1f5d229469a0bebd9ce94a n/bind-9.10.4_P4-i586-1.txz



Slackware x86_64 -current package:

1bd818469fb848bcf489bdf90d4ea960 n/bind-9.10.4_P4-x86_64-1.txz





Installation instructions:

+------------------------+



Upgrade the package as root:

# upgradepkg bind-9.10.4_P4-i586-1_slack14.2.txz



Then, restart the name server:

# /etc/rc.d/rc.bind restart





+-----+



Slackware Linux Security Team

http://slackware.com/gpg-key

security@slackware.com



+------------------------------------------------------------------------+

| To leave the slackware-security mailing list: |

+------------------------------------------------------------------------+

| Send an email to majordomo@slackware.com with this text in the body of |

| the email message: |

| |

| unsubscribe slackware-security |

| |

| You will get a confirmation message back containing instructions to |

| complete the process. Please do not reply to this email address. |

+------------------------------------------------------------------------+

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----



iEYEARECAAYFAlgcAYAACgkQakRjwEAQIjN+BwCffWE8AO0K3MStSx4IDmpr+87m

/4IAn3eEGTxIsVoy+NZBsNjHJWw1TRQd

=2V3G

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

