Sicherheit: Denial of Service in BIND
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Denial of Service in BIND
ID: SSA:2016-308-02
Distribution: Slackware
Plattformen: Slackware -current, Slackware 13.0, Slackware x86_64 13.0, Slackware x86_64 -current, Slackware x86_64 13.1, Slackware 13.1, Slackware x86_64 13.37, Slackware 13.37, Slackware 14.0, Slackware x86_64 14.0, Slackware 14.1, Slackware x86_64 14.1, Slackware 14.2, Slackware x86_64 14.2
Datum: Fr, 4. November 2016, 07:41
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8864

Originalnachricht

 

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1

[slackware-security]  bind (SSA:2016-308-02)

New bind packages are available for Slackware 13.0, 13.1, 13.37, 14.0, 14.1,
14.2, and -current to fix a security issue.


Here are the details from the Slackware 14.2 ChangeLog:
+--------------------------+
patches/packages/bind-9.10.4_P4-i586-1_slack14.2.txz:  Upgraded.
  This update fixes a denial-of-service vulnerability.  A defect in BIND's
  handling of responses containing a DNAME answer can cause a resolver to exit
  after encountering an assertion failure in db.c or resolver.c.  A server
  encountering either of these error conditions will stop, resulting in denial
  of service to clients.  The risk to authoritative servers is minimal;
  recursive servers are chiefly at risk.
  For more information, see:
    https://kb.isc.org/article/AA-01434
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8864
  (* Security fix *)
+--------------------------+


Where to find the new packages:
+-----------------------------+

Thanks to the friendly folks at the OSU Open Source Lab
(http://osuosl.org) for donating FTP and rsync hosting
to the Slackware project!  :-)

Also see the "Get Slack" section on http://slackware.com for
additional mirror sites near you.

Updated package for Slackware 13.0:
bind-9.9.9_P4-i486-1_slack13.0.txz

Updated package for Slackware x86_64 13.0:
bind-9.9.9_P4-x86_64-1_slack13.0.txz

Updated package for Slackware 13.1:
bind-9.9.9_P4-i486-1_slack13.1.txz

Updated package for Slackware x86_64 13.1:
bind-9.9.9_P4-x86_64-1_slack13.1.txz

Updated package for Slackware 13.37:
bind-9.9.9_P4-i486-1_slack13.37.txz

Updated package for Slackware x86_64 13.37:
bind-9.9.9_P4-x86_64-1_slack13.37.txz

Updated package for Slackware 14.0:
bind-9.9.9_P4-i486-1_slack14.0.txz

Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.0:
bind-9.9.9_P4-x86_64-1_slack14.0.txz

Updated package for Slackware 14.1:
bind-9.9.9_P4-i486-1_slack14.1.txz

Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.1:
bind-9.9.9_P4-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz

Updated package for Slackware 14.2:
bind-9.10.4_P4-i586-1_slack14.2.txz

Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.2:
bind-9.10.4_P4-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz

Updated package for Slackware -current:
bind-9.10.4_P4-i586-1.txz

Updated package for Slackware x86_64 -current:
bind-9.10.4_P4-x86_64-1.txz


MD5 signatures:
+-------------+

Slackware 13.0 package:
6c5680df55c73a3ed8872388d7d4ce19  bind-9.9.9_P4-i486-1_slack13.0.txz

Slackware x86_64 13.0 package:
6f31d0fa31c0897a7fd6aecb0c7b24c5  bind-9.9.9_P4-x86_64-1_slack13.0.txz

Slackware 13.1 package:
b9676fa27af03e39528bfe94d17bb574  bind-9.9.9_P4-i486-1_slack13.1.txz

Slackware x86_64 13.1 package:
ccc88b401af52b08059cc8e3d23a61fe  bind-9.9.9_P4-x86_64-1_slack13.1.txz

Slackware 13.37 package:
42dd3b43b2c6a9861ba0f4fc14cb0570  bind-9.9.9_P4-i486-1_slack13.37.txz

Slackware x86_64 13.37 package:
c022504429f61d9cd7aed1898b0f8ecf  bind-9.9.9_P4-x86_64-1_slack13.37.txz

Slackware 14.0 package:
83c516eee6f7358e05a33b10ee845575  bind-9.9.9_P4-i486-1_slack14.0.txz

Slackware x86_64 14.0 package:
65fd4ccbbe74a16ba10857445e905477  bind-9.9.9_P4-x86_64-1_slack14.0.txz

Slackware 14.1 package:
a0297c32ef1fe877f88dded1fb1b7606  bind-9.9.9_P4-i486-1_slack14.1.txz

Slackware x86_64 14.1 package:
2d8ec39c6160ca81c1c14cef5de8291f  bind-9.9.9_P4-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz

Slackware 14.2 package:
61121f87e562e79d357d93da92170140  bind-9.10.4_P4-i586-1_slack14.2.txz

Slackware x86_64 14.2 package:
118b85c324ca6a3bc959f0a87c7f8272  bind-9.10.4_P4-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz

Slackware -current package:
1ebffc3c7f1f5d229469a0bebd9ce94a  n/bind-9.10.4_P4-i586-1.txz

Slackware x86_64 -current package:
1bd818469fb848bcf489bdf90d4ea960  n/bind-9.10.4_P4-x86_64-1.txz


Installation instructions:
+------------------------+

Upgrade the package as root:
# upgradepkg bind-9.10.4_P4-i586-1_slack14.2.txz

Then, restart the name server:
# /etc/rc.d/rc.bind restart


+-----+

Slackware Linux Security Team
http://slackware.com/gpg-key
security@slackware.com

+------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| To leave the slackware-security mailing list:                          |
+------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| Send an email to majordomo@slackware.com with this text in the body of |
| the email message:                                                     |
|                                                                        |
|   unsubscribe slackware-security                                       |
|                                                                        |
| You will get a confirmation message back containing instructions to    |
| complete the process.  Please do not reply to this email address.      |
+------------------------------------------------------------------------+
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

iEYEARECAAYFAlgcAYAACgkQakRjwEAQIjN+BwCffWE8AO0K3MStSx4IDmpr+87m
/4IAn3eEGTxIsVoy+NZBsNjHJWw1TRQd
=2V3G
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
