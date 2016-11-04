Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in OpenOffice und LibreOffice

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201611-03

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

https://security.gentoo.org/

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: LibreOffice, OpenOffice: Multiple vulnerabilities

Date: November 04, 2016

Bugs: #565026, #587566

ID: 201611-03



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in both LibreOffice and

OpenOffice, the worst of which allows for the remote execution of

arbitrary code.



Background

==========



LibreOffice is a powerful office suite; its clean interface and

powerful tools let you unleash your creativity and grow your

productivity.



Apache OpenOffice is the leading open-source office software suite for

word processing, spreadsheets, presentations, graphics, databases and

more.



Affected packages

=================



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 app-office/libreoffice < 5.1.4.2 >= 5.1.4.2

2 app-office/libreoffice-bin

< 5.1.4.2 >= 5.1.4.2

3 app-office/openoffice-bin

< 4.1.2 >= 4.1.2

-------------------------------------------------------------------

3 affected packages



Description

===========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in both LibreOffice and

OpenOffice. Please review the referenced CVEâs for specific

information regarding each.



Impact

======



Remote attackers could obtain sensitive information, cause a Denial of

Service condition, or execute arbitrary code.



Workaround

==========



There is no known work around at this time.



Resolution

==========



All LibreOffice users should upgrade their respective packages to the

latest version:



<code>

# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose

">=app-office/libreoffice-5.1.4.2"

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose

">=app-office/libreoffice-bin-debug-5.1.4.2" <code>



All OpenOffice users should upgrade to the latest version:



<code>

# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose

">=app-office/openoffice-bin-4.1.2"<code>



References

==========



[ 1 ] CVE-2015-4551

http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2015-4551

[ 2 ] CVE-2015-5212

http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2015-5212

[ 3 ] CVE-2015-5213

http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2015-5213

[ 4 ] CVE-2015-5214

http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2015-5214

[ 5 ] CVE-2016-4324

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4324



Availability

============



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201611-03



Concerns?

=========



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

=======



Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





