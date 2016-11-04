Login

Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in OpenOffice und LibreOffice
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in OpenOffice und LibreOffice
ID: 201611-03
Distribution: Gentoo
Plattformen: Keine Angabe
Datum: Fr, 4. November 2016, 10:33
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201611-03
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: Normal
    Title: LibreOffice, OpenOffice: Multiple vulnerabilities
     Date: November 04, 2016
     Bugs: #565026, #587566
       ID: 201611-03

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in both LibreOffice and
OpenOffice, the worst of which allows for the remote execution of
arbitrary code.

Background
==========

LibreOffice is a powerful office suite; its clean interface and
powerful tools let you unleash your creativity and grow your
productivity.

Apache OpenOffice is the leading open-source office software suite for
word processing, spreadsheets, presentations, graphics, databases and
more.

Affected packages
=================

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  app-office/libreoffice      < 5.1.4.2                 >= 5.1.4.2 
  2  app-office/libreoffice-bin
                                 < 5.1.4.2                 >= 5.1.4.2 
  3  app-office/openoffice-bin
                                  < 4.1.2                    >= 4.1.2 
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     3 affected packages

Description
===========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in both LibreOffice and
OpenOffice.  Please review the referenced CVEâs for specific
information regarding each.

Impact
======

Remote attackers could obtain sensitive information, cause a Denial of
Service condition, or execute arbitrary code.

Workaround
==========

There is no known work around at this time.

Resolution
==========

All LibreOffice users should upgrade their respective packages to the
latest version:

<code>
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose
 ">=app-office/libreoffice-5.1.4.2"
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose
">=app-office/libreoffice-bin-debug-5.1.4.2" <code>

All OpenOffice users should upgrade to the latest version:

<code>
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose
">=app-office/openoffice-bin-4.1.2"<code>

References
==========

[ 1 ] CVE-2015-4551
      http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2015-4551
[ 2 ] CVE-2015-5212
      http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2015-5212
[ 3 ] CVE-2015-5213
      http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2015-5213
[ 4 ] CVE-2015-5214
      http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2015-5214
[ 5 ] CVE-2016-4324
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4324

Availability
============

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201611-03

Concerns?
=========

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
=======

Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5


