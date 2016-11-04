Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in OpenOffice und LibreOffice

|
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201611-03
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Severity: Normal
Title: LibreOffice, OpenOffice: Multiple vulnerabilities
Date: November 04, 2016
Bugs: #565026, #587566
ID: 201611-03
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Synopsis
========
Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in both LibreOffice and
OpenOffice, the worst of which allows for the remote execution of
arbitrary code.
Background
==========
LibreOffice is a powerful office suite; its clean interface and
powerful tools let you unleash your creativity and grow your
productivity.
Apache OpenOffice is the leading open-source office software suite for
word processing, spreadsheets, presentations, graphics, databases and
more.
Affected packages
=================
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected
-------------------------------------------------------------------
1 app-office/libreoffice < 5.1.4.2 >= 5.1.4.2
2 app-office/libreoffice-bin
< 5.1.4.2 >= 5.1.4.2
3 app-office/openoffice-bin
< 4.1.2 >= 4.1.2
-------------------------------------------------------------------
3 affected packages
Description
===========
Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in both LibreOffice and
OpenOffice. Please review the referenced CVEâs for specific
information regarding each.
Impact
======
Remote attackers could obtain sensitive information, cause a Denial of
Service condition, or execute arbitrary code.
Workaround
==========
There is no known work around at this time.
Resolution
==========
All LibreOffice users should upgrade their respective packages to the
latest version:
<code>
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose
">=app-office/libreoffice-5.1.4.2"
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose
">=app-office/libreoffice-bin-debug-5.1.4.2" <code>
All OpenOffice users should upgrade to the latest version:
<code>
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose
">=app-office/openoffice-bin-4.1.2"<code>
References
==========
[ 1 ] CVE-2015-4551
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2015-4551
[ 2 ] CVE-2015-5212
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2015-5212
[ 3 ] CVE-2015-5213
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2015-5213
[ 4 ] CVE-2015-5214
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2015-5214
[ 5 ] CVE-2016-4324
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4324
Availability
============
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201611-03
Concerns?
=========
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
=======
Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
