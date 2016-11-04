Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Oracle JDK

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201611-04

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

https://security.gentoo.org/

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: Oracle JRE/JDK: Multiple vulnerabilities

Date: November 04, 2016

Bugs: #597516

ID: 201611-04



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in Oracle's JRE and JDK

software suites allowing remote attackers to remotely execute arbitrary

code, obtain information, and cause Denial of Service.



Background

==========



Java Platform, Standard Edition (Java SE) lets you develop and deploy

Java applications on desktops and servers, as well as in todayâs

demanding embedded environments. Java offers the rich user interface,

performance, versatility, portability, and security that todayâs

applications require.



Affected packages

=================



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 dev-java/oracle-jre-bin < 1.8.0.111 >= 1.8.0.111

2 dev-java/oracle-jdk-bin < 1.8.0.111 >= 1.8.0.111

-------------------------------------------------------------------

2 affected packages



Description

===========



Multiple vulnerabilities exist in both Oracleâs JRE and JDK. Please

review the referenced CVEâs for additional information.



Impact

======



Remote attackers could gain access to information, remotely execute

arbitrary code, or cause Denial of Service.



Workaround

==========



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

==========



All Oracle JRE Users users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot -v ">=dev-java/oracle-jre-bin-1.8.0.111"



All Oracle JDK Users users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot -v ">=dev-java/oracle-jdk-bin-1.8.0.111"



References

==========



[ 1 ] CVE-2016-5542

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5542

[ 2 ] CVE-2016-5554

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5554

[ 3 ] CVE-2016-5556

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5556

[ 4 ] CVE-2016-5568

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5568

[ 5 ] CVE-2016-5573

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5573

[ 6 ] CVE-2016-5582

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5582

[ 7 ] CVE-2016-5597

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5597



Availability

============



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201611-04



Concerns?

=========



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

=======



Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





--fudLLC30mSutN0ARdLLXNb08R110uwjVR--



