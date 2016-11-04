Login

Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Oracle JDK
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Oracle JDK
ID: 201611-04
Distribution: Gentoo
Plattformen: Keine Angabe
Datum: Fr, 4. November 2016, 10:35
Referenzen: http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5582
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5554
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5556
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5573
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5542
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5597
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5568

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201611-04
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: Normal
    Title: Oracle JRE/JDK: Multiple vulnerabilities
     Date: November 04, 2016
     Bugs: #597516
       ID: 201611-04

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in Oracle's JRE and JDK
software suites allowing remote attackers to remotely execute arbitrary
code, obtain information, and cause Denial of Service.

Background
==========

Java Platform, Standard Edition (Java SE) lets you develop and deploy
Java applications on desktops and servers, as well as in todayâs
demanding embedded environments. Java offers the rich user interface,
performance, versatility, portability, and security that todayâs
applications require.

Affected packages
=================

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  dev-java/oracle-jre-bin    < 1.8.0.111              >= 1.8.0.111 
  2  dev-java/oracle-jdk-bin    < 1.8.0.111              >= 1.8.0.111 
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     2 affected packages

Description
===========

Multiple vulnerabilities exist in both Oracleâs JRE and JDK. Please
review the referenced CVEâs for additional information.

Impact
======

Remote attackers could gain access to information, remotely execute
arbitrary code, or cause Denial of Service.

Workaround
==========

There is no known workaround at this time.

Resolution
==========

All Oracle JRE Users users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot -v ">=dev-java/oracle-jre-bin-1.8.0.111"

All Oracle JDK Users users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot -v ">=dev-java/oracle-jdk-bin-1.8.0.111"

References
==========

[ 1 ] CVE-2016-5542
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5542
[ 2 ] CVE-2016-5554
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5554
[ 3 ] CVE-2016-5556
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5556
[ 4 ] CVE-2016-5568
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5568
[ 5 ] CVE-2016-5573
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5573
[ 6 ] CVE-2016-5582
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5582
[ 7 ] CVE-2016-5597
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5597

Availability
============

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201611-04

Concerns?
=========

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
=======

Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5


