Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Oracle JDK

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201611-04
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Severity: Normal
Title: Oracle JRE/JDK: Multiple vulnerabilities
Date: November 04, 2016
Bugs: #597516
ID: 201611-04
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Synopsis
========
Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in Oracle's JRE and JDK
software suites allowing remote attackers to remotely execute arbitrary
code, obtain information, and cause Denial of Service.
Background
==========
Java Platform, Standard Edition (Java SE) lets you develop and deploy
Java applications on desktops and servers, as well as in todayâs
demanding embedded environments. Java offers the rich user interface,
performance, versatility, portability, and security that todayâs
applications require.
Affected packages
=================
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected
-------------------------------------------------------------------
1 dev-java/oracle-jre-bin < 1.8.0.111 >= 1.8.0.111
2 dev-java/oracle-jdk-bin < 1.8.0.111 >= 1.8.0.111
-------------------------------------------------------------------
2 affected packages
Description
===========
Multiple vulnerabilities exist in both Oracleâs JRE and JDK. Please
review the referenced CVEâs for additional information.
Impact
======
Remote attackers could gain access to information, remotely execute
arbitrary code, or cause Denial of Service.
Workaround
==========
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
==========
All Oracle JRE Users users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot -v ">=dev-java/oracle-jre-bin-1.8.0.111"
All Oracle JDK Users users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot -v ">=dev-java/oracle-jdk-bin-1.8.0.111"
References
==========
[ 1 ] CVE-2016-5542
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5542
[ 2 ] CVE-2016-5554
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5554
[ 3 ] CVE-2016-5556
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5556
[ 4 ] CVE-2016-5568
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5568
[ 5 ] CVE-2016-5573
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5573
[ 6 ] CVE-2016-5582
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5582
[ 7 ] CVE-2016-5597
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5597
Availability
============
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201611-04
Concerns?
=========
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
=======
Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
