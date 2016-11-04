|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in IBM JDK for Linux
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in IBM JDK for Linux
|ID:
|SUSE-SU-2016:2726-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1
|Datum:
|Fr, 4. November 2016, 19:32
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-3485
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-3598
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-3511
|
Originalnachricht
|
SUSE Security Update: Security update for java-1_8_0-ibm
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2016:2726-1
Rating: important
References: #992537
Cross-References: CVE-2016-3485 CVE-2016-3511 CVE-2016-3598
Affected Products:
SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that fixes three vulnerabilities is now available.
Description:
IBM Java 8 was updated to version 8.0-3.10 to fix the following security
issues:
- CVE-2016-3485: Unspecified vulnerability allowed local users to affect
integrity via vectors related to Networking
- CVE-2016-3511: Unspecified vulnerability allowed local users to affect
confidentiality, integrity, and availability via vectors related to
Deployment
- CVE-2016-3598: Unspecified vulnerability allowed remote attackers to
affect confidentiality, integrity, and availability via vectors related
to Libraries
Please see https://www.ibm.com/developerworks/java/jdk/alerts/ for more
information.
- Add hwkeytool binary for zSeries.
Patch Instructions:
To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP1-2016-1606=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP1-2016-1606=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1 (ppc64le s390x
x86_64):
java-1_8_0-ibm-devel-1.8.0_sr3.10-15.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1 (ppc64le s390x x86_64):
java-1_8_0-ibm-1.8.0_sr3.10-15.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1 (x86_64):
java-1_8_0-ibm-alsa-1.8.0_sr3.10-15.1
java-1_8_0-ibm-plugin-1.8.0_sr3.10-15.1
References:
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-3485.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-3511.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-3598.html
https://bugzilla.suse.com/992537
--
|
|