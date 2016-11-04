Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in IBM JDK for Linux

SUSE Security Update: Security update for java-1_8_0-ibm

______________________________________________________________________________



Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2016:2726-1

Rating: important

References: #992537

Cross-References: CVE-2016-3485 CVE-2016-3511 CVE-2016-3598



Affected Products:

SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1

______________________________________________________________________________



An update that fixes three vulnerabilities is now available.



Description:



IBM Java 8 was updated to version 8.0-3.10 to fix the following security

issues:



- CVE-2016-3485: Unspecified vulnerability allowed local users to affect

integrity via vectors related to Networking

- CVE-2016-3511: Unspecified vulnerability allowed local users to affect

confidentiality, integrity, and availability via vectors related to

Deployment

- CVE-2016-3598: Unspecified vulnerability allowed remote attackers to

affect confidentiality, integrity, and availability via vectors related

to Libraries



Please see https://www.ibm.com/developerworks/java/jdk/alerts/ for more

information.



- Add hwkeytool binary for zSeries.





Patch Instructions:



To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP1-2016-1606=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP1-2016-1606=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1 (ppc64le s390x

x86_64):



java-1_8_0-ibm-devel-1.8.0_sr3.10-15.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1 (ppc64le s390x x86_64):



java-1_8_0-ibm-1.8.0_sr3.10-15.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1 (x86_64):



java-1_8_0-ibm-alsa-1.8.0_sr3.10-15.1

java-1_8_0-ibm-plugin-1.8.0_sr3.10-15.1





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-3485.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-3511.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-3598.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/992537



--

To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org

For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org

