Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in IBM JDK for Linux
ID: SUSE-SU-2016:2726-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1
Datum: Fr, 4. November 2016, 19:32
   SUSE Security Update: Security update for java-1_8_0-ibm
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    SUSE-SU-2016:2726-1
Rating:             important
References:         #992537 
Cross-References:   CVE-2016-3485 CVE-2016-3511 CVE-2016-3598
                   
Affected Products:
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that fixes three vulnerabilities is now available.

Description:

   IBM Java 8 was updated to version 8.0-3.10 to fix the following security
   issues:

   - CVE-2016-3485: Unspecified vulnerability allowed local users to affect
     integrity via vectors related to Networking
   - CVE-2016-3511: Unspecified vulnerability allowed local users to affect
     confidentiality, integrity, and availability via vectors related to
     Deployment
   - CVE-2016-3598: Unspecified vulnerability allowed remote attackers to
     affect confidentiality, integrity, and availability via vectors related
     to Libraries

   Please see https://www.ibm.com/developerworks/java/jdk/alerts/ for more
   information.

   - Add hwkeytool binary for zSeries.


Patch Instructions:

   To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP1-2016-1606=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP1-2016-1606=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1 (ppc64le s390x
 x86_64):

      java-1_8_0-ibm-devel-1.8.0_sr3.10-15.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1 (ppc64le s390x x86_64):

      java-1_8_0-ibm-1.8.0_sr3.10-15.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1 (x86_64):

      java-1_8_0-ibm-alsa-1.8.0_sr3.10-15.1
      java-1_8_0-ibm-plugin-1.8.0_sr3.10-15.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-3485.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-3511.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-3598.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/992537

