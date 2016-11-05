|
Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in Chromium
|Name:
|Pufferüberlauf in Chromium
|ID:
|openSUSE-SU-2016:2732-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE Package Hub for SUSE Linux Enterprise 12
|Datum:
|Sa, 5. November 2016, 00:07
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5198
|
Originalnachricht
|
openSUSE Security Update: Security update for chromium
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2016:2732-1
Rating: important
References: #1008274
Cross-References: CVE-2016-5198
Affected Products:
SUSE Package Hub for SUSE Linux Enterprise 12
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that fixes one vulnerability is now available.
Description:
This update to Chromium 54.0.2840.90: fixes the following security issues:
- CVE-2016-5198: out of bounds memory access in v8 (boo#1008274)
Patch Instructions:
To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- SUSE Package Hub for SUSE Linux Enterprise 12:
zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1266=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- SUSE Package Hub for SUSE Linux Enterprise 12 (x86_64):
chromedriver-54.0.2840.90-112.1
chromedriver-debuginfo-54.0.2840.90-112.1
chromium-54.0.2840.90-112.1
chromium-debuginfo-54.0.2840.90-112.1
chromium-debugsource-54.0.2840.90-112.1
chromium-ffmpegsumo-54.0.2840.90-112.1
chromium-ffmpegsumo-debuginfo-54.0.2840.90-112.1
References:
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5198.html
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1008274
--
|
|