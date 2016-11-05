Login

Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in Chromium
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5198

Originalnachricht

 
   openSUSE Security Update: Security update for chromium
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    openSUSE-SU-2016:2733-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1008274 
Cross-References:   CVE-2016-5198
Affected Products:
                    openSUSE Leap 42.1
                    openSUSE 13.2
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that fixes one vulnerability is now available.

Description:

   This update to Chromium 54.0.2840.90: fixes the following security issues:

   - CVE-2016-5198: out of bounds memory access in v8 (boo#1008274)


Patch Instructions:

   To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.1:

      zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1266=1

   - openSUSE 13.2:

      zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1266=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.1 (x86_64):

      chromedriver-54.0.2840.90-85.1
      chromedriver-debuginfo-54.0.2840.90-85.1
      chromium-54.0.2840.90-85.1
      chromium-debuginfo-54.0.2840.90-85.1
      chromium-debugsource-54.0.2840.90-85.1
      chromium-ffmpegsumo-54.0.2840.90-85.1
      chromium-ffmpegsumo-debuginfo-54.0.2840.90-85.1

   - openSUSE 13.2 (i586 x86_64):

      chromedriver-54.0.2840.90-134.1
      chromedriver-debuginfo-54.0.2840.90-134.1
      chromium-54.0.2840.90-134.1
      chromium-debuginfo-54.0.2840.90-134.1
      chromium-debugsource-54.0.2840.90-134.1
      chromium-ffmpegsumo-54.0.2840.90-134.1
      chromium-ffmpegsumo-debuginfo-54.0.2840.90-134.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5198.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1008274

