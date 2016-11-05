Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in Chromium

openSUSE Security Update: Security update for chromium

Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2016:2733-1

Rating: important

References: #1008274

Cross-References: CVE-2016-5198

Affected Products:

openSUSE Leap 42.1

openSUSE 13.2

An update that fixes one vulnerability is now available.



Description:



This update to Chromium 54.0.2840.90: fixes the following security issues:



- CVE-2016-5198: out of bounds memory access in v8 (boo#1008274)





Patch Instructions:



To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- openSUSE Leap 42.1:



zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1266=1



- openSUSE 13.2:



zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1266=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- openSUSE Leap 42.1 (x86_64):



chromedriver-54.0.2840.90-85.1

chromedriver-debuginfo-54.0.2840.90-85.1

chromium-54.0.2840.90-85.1

chromium-debuginfo-54.0.2840.90-85.1

chromium-debugsource-54.0.2840.90-85.1

chromium-ffmpegsumo-54.0.2840.90-85.1

chromium-ffmpegsumo-debuginfo-54.0.2840.90-85.1



- openSUSE 13.2 (i586 x86_64):



chromedriver-54.0.2840.90-134.1

chromedriver-debuginfo-54.0.2840.90-134.1

chromium-54.0.2840.90-134.1

chromium-debuginfo-54.0.2840.90-134.1

chromium-debugsource-54.0.2840.90-134.1

chromium-ffmpegsumo-54.0.2840.90-134.1

chromium-ffmpegsumo-debuginfo-54.0.2840.90-134.1





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5198.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1008274



