|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Mozilla Firefox
|Name:
|Zwei Probleme in Mozilla Firefox
|ID:
|openSUSE-SU-2016:2735-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE openSUSE 13.1
|Datum:
|Sa, 5. November 2016, 19:24
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5287
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5288
|
Originalnachricht
|
openSUSE Security Update: Security update for Mozilla Firefox
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2016:2735-1
Rating: important
References: #1006475 #1006476
Cross-References: CVE-2016-5287 CVE-2016-5288
Affected Products:
openSUSE 13.1
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that fixes two vulnerabilities is now available.
Description:
Mozilla Firefox was updated to 49.0.2 to fix two security issues and some
bugs.
The following vulnerabilities were fixed:
* CVE-2016-5287: Crash in nsTArray_base (bsc#1006475)
* CVE-2016-5288: Web content can read cache entries (bsc#1006476)
The following changes and fixes are included:
* Asynchronous rendering of the Flash plugins is now enabled by default
* Change D3D9 default fallback preference to prevent graphical artifacts
* Network issue prevents some users from seeing the Firefox UI on
startup
* Web compatibility issue with file uploads
* Web compatibility issue with Array.prototype.values
* Diagnostic information on timing for tab switching
* Fix a Canvas filters graphics issue affecting HTML5 apps
Patch Instructions:
To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- openSUSE 13.1:
zypper in -t patch 2016-1271=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- openSUSE 13.1 (i586 x86_64):
MozillaFirefox-49.0.2-128.1
MozillaFirefox-branding-upstream-49.0.2-128.1
MozillaFirefox-buildsymbols-49.0.2-128.1
MozillaFirefox-debuginfo-49.0.2-128.1
MozillaFirefox-debugsource-49.0.2-128.1
MozillaFirefox-devel-49.0.2-128.1
MozillaFirefox-translations-common-49.0.2-128.1
MozillaFirefox-translations-other-49.0.2-128.1
References:
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5287.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5288.html
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1006475
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1006476
--
To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org
For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org
|
|