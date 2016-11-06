Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in curl

|
Name : curl
Product : Fedora 24
Version : 7.47.1
Release : 9.fc24
URL : http://curl.haxx.se/
Summary : A utility for getting files from remote servers (FTP, HTTP, and
others)
Description :
curl is a command line tool for transferring data with URL syntax, supporting
FTP, FTPS, HTTP, HTTPS, SCP, SFTP, TFTP, TELNET, DICT, LDAP, LDAPS, FILE, IMAP,
SMTP, POP3 and RTSP. curl supports SSL certificates, HTTP POST, HTTP PUT, FTP
uploading, HTTP form based upload, proxies, cookies, user+password
authentication (Basic, Digest, NTLM, Negotiate, kerberos...), file transfer
resume, proxy tunneling and a busload of other useful tricks.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:
- fix cookie injection for other servers (CVE-2016-8615) - compare user/passwd
case-sensitively while reusing connections (CVE-2016-8616) - base64: check for
integer overflow on large input (CVE-2016-8617) - fix double-free in krb5 code
(CVE-2016-8619) - fix double-free in curl_maprintf() (CVE-2016-8618) - fix glob
parser write/read out of bounds (CVE-2016-8620) - fix out-of-bounds read in
curl_getdate() (CVE-2016-8621) - fix URL unescape heap overflow via integer
truncation (CVE-2016-8622) - fix use-after-free via shared cookies
(CVE-2016-8623) - urlparse: accept '#' as end of host name
(CVE-2016-8624)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1390894 - CVE-2016-8615 CVE-2016-8616 CVE-2016-8617 CVE-2016-8618
CVE-2016-8619 CVE-2016-8620 CVE-2016-8621 CVE-2016-8622 CVE-2016-8623 CVE-2016-8624 curl: various flaws [fedora-all]
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1390894
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade curl' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org