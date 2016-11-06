Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in curl

Name : curl

Product : Fedora 24

Version : 7.47.1

Release : 9.fc24

URL : http://curl.haxx.se/

Summary : A utility for getting files from remote servers (FTP, HTTP, and

others)

Description :

curl is a command line tool for transferring data with URL syntax, supporting

FTP, FTPS, HTTP, HTTPS, SCP, SFTP, TFTP, TELNET, DICT, LDAP, LDAPS, FILE, IMAP,

SMTP, POP3 and RTSP. curl supports SSL certificates, HTTP POST, HTTP PUT, FTP

uploading, HTTP form based upload, proxies, cookies, user+password

authentication (Basic, Digest, NTLM, Negotiate, kerberos...), file transfer

resume, proxy tunneling and a busload of other useful tricks.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

Update Information:



- fix cookie injection for other servers (CVE-2016-8615) - compare user/passwd

case-sensitively while reusing connections (CVE-2016-8616) - base64: check for

integer overflow on large input (CVE-2016-8617) - fix double-free in krb5 code

(CVE-2016-8619) - fix double-free in curl_maprintf() (CVE-2016-8618) - fix glob

parser write/read out of bounds (CVE-2016-8620) - fix out-of-bounds read in

curl_getdate() (CVE-2016-8621) - fix URL unescape heap overflow via integer

truncation (CVE-2016-8622) - fix use-after-free via shared cookies

(CVE-2016-8623) - urlparse: accept '#' as end of host name

(CVE-2016-8624)

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1390894 - CVE-2016-8615 CVE-2016-8616 CVE-2016-8617 CVE-2016-8618

CVE-2016-8619 CVE-2016-8620 CVE-2016-8621 CVE-2016-8622 CVE-2016-8623 CVE-2016-8624 curl: various flaws [fedora-all]

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1390894

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-



This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade curl' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

_______________________________________________

package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org

To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org

