Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in pacemaker
|Name:
|Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in pacemaker
|ID:
|FEDORA-2016-242ff9a2fa
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 24
|Datum:
|So, 6. November 2016, 11:53
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7035
Originalnachricht
Name : pacemaker
Product : Fedora 24
Version : 1.1.15
Release : 2.fc24
URL : http://www.clusterlabs.org
Summary : Scalable High-Availability cluster resource manager
Description :
Pacemaker is an advanced, scalable High-Availability cluster resource
manager for Corosync, CMAN and/or Linux-HA.
It supports more than 16 node clusters with significant capabilities
for managing resources and dependencies.
It will run scripts at initialization, when machines go up or down,
when related resources fail and can be configured to periodically check
resource health.
Available rpmbuild rebuild options:
--with(out) : doc coverage profiling upstart_job
Update Information:
Security fix for CVE-2016-7035 (improper IPC guarding)
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1369732 - CVE-2016-7035 pacemaker: Privilege escalation due to
improper guarding of IPC communication
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1369732
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade pacemaker' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
