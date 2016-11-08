|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in Chromium
|Name:
|Pufferüberlauf in Chromium
|ID:
|RHSA-2016:2672-01
|Distribution:
|Red Hat
|Plattformen:
|Red Hat Enterprise Linux Supplementary
|Datum:
|Di, 8. November 2016, 06:26
|Referenzen:
|https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5198
https://googlechromereleases.blogspot.com/2016/11/stable-channel-update-for-desktop.html
|
Originalnachricht
|
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1
=====================================================================
Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Important: chromium-browser security update
Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:2672-01
Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux Supplementary
Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2672.html
Issue date: 2016-11-07
CVE Names: CVE-2016-5198
=====================================================================
1. Summary:
An update for chromium-browser is now available for Red Hat Enterprise
Linux 6 Supplementary.
Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,
which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability
from the CVE link(s) in the References section.
2. Relevant releases/architectures:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop Supplementary (v. 6) - i386, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Supplementary (v. 6) - i386, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Supplementary (v. 6) - i386, x86_64
3. Description:
Chromium is an open-source web browser, powered by WebKit (Blink).
This update upgrades Chromium to version 54.0.2840.90.
Security Fix(es):
* A flaw was found in the processing of malformed web content. A web page
containing malicious content could cause Chromium to crash, execute
arbitrary code, or disclose sensitive information when visited by the
victim. (CVE-2016-5198)
4. Solution:
For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:
https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258
After installing the update, Chromium must be restarted for the changes to
take effect.
5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):
1391356 - CVE-2016-5198 chromium-browser: out of bounds memory access in v8
6. Package List:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop Supplementary (v. 6):
i386:
chromium-browser-54.0.2840.90-1.el6.i686.rpm
chromium-browser-debuginfo-54.0.2840.90-1.el6.i686.rpm
x86_64:
chromium-browser-54.0.2840.90-1.el6.x86_64.rpm
chromium-browser-debuginfo-54.0.2840.90-1.el6.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Supplementary (v. 6):
i386:
chromium-browser-54.0.2840.90-1.el6.i686.rpm
chromium-browser-debuginfo-54.0.2840.90-1.el6.i686.rpm
x86_64:
chromium-browser-54.0.2840.90-1.el6.x86_64.rpm
chromium-browser-debuginfo-54.0.2840.90-1.el6.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Supplementary (v. 6):
i386:
chromium-browser-54.0.2840.90-1.el6.i686.rpm
chromium-browser-debuginfo-54.0.2840.90-1.el6.i686.rpm
x86_64:
chromium-browser-54.0.2840.90-1.el6.x86_64.rpm
chromium-browser-debuginfo-54.0.2840.90-1.el6.x86_64.rpm
These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/
7. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5198
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important
https://googlechromereleases.blogspot.com/2016/11/stable-channel-update-for-desktop.html
8. Contact:
The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/
Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v1
iD8DBQFYINNyXlSAg2UNWIIRAklkAJ47jctfJcLtu8pbzUGTbClrevI6MQCeIli1
y6vmnB7KQ5vMd9H4F60s0Ec=
=t/v8
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
--
Enterprise-watch-list mailing list
Enterprise-watch-list@redhat.com
https://www.redhat.com/mailman/listinfo/enterprise-watch-list
|
|