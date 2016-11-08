Login

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in Chromium
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Pufferüberlauf in Chromium
ID: RHSA-2016:2672-01
Distribution: Red Hat
Plattformen: Red Hat Enterprise Linux Supplementary
Datum: Di, 8. November 2016, 06:26
Referenzen: https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5198
https://googlechromereleases.blogspot.com/2016/11/stable-channel-update-for-desktop.html

Originalnachricht

 
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1

=====================================================================
                   Red Hat Security Advisory

Synopsis:          Important: chromium-browser security update
Advisory ID:       RHSA-2016:2672-01
Product:           Red Hat Enterprise Linux Supplementary
Advisory URL:      https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2672.html
Issue date:        2016-11-07
CVE Names:         CVE-2016-5198 
=====================================================================

1. Summary:

An update for chromium-browser is now available for Red Hat Enterprise
Linux 6 Supplementary.

Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,
which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability
from the CVE link(s) in the References section.

2. Relevant releases/architectures:

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop Supplementary (v. 6) - i386, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Supplementary (v. 6) - i386, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Supplementary (v. 6) - i386, x86_64

3. Description:

Chromium is an open-source web browser, powered by WebKit (Blink).

This update upgrades Chromium to version 54.0.2840.90.

Security Fix(es):

* A flaw was found in the processing of malformed web content. A web page
containing malicious content could cause Chromium to crash, execute
arbitrary code, or disclose sensitive information when visited by the
victim. (CVE-2016-5198)

4. Solution:

For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:

https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258

After installing the update, Chromium must be restarted for the changes to
take effect.

5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):

1391356 - CVE-2016-5198 chromium-browser: out of bounds memory access in v8

6. Package List:

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop Supplementary (v. 6):

i386:
chromium-browser-54.0.2840.90-1.el6.i686.rpm
chromium-browser-debuginfo-54.0.2840.90-1.el6.i686.rpm

x86_64:
chromium-browser-54.0.2840.90-1.el6.x86_64.rpm
chromium-browser-debuginfo-54.0.2840.90-1.el6.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Supplementary (v. 6):

i386:
chromium-browser-54.0.2840.90-1.el6.i686.rpm
chromium-browser-debuginfo-54.0.2840.90-1.el6.i686.rpm

x86_64:
chromium-browser-54.0.2840.90-1.el6.x86_64.rpm
chromium-browser-debuginfo-54.0.2840.90-1.el6.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Supplementary (v. 6):

i386:
chromium-browser-54.0.2840.90-1.el6.i686.rpm
chromium-browser-debuginfo-54.0.2840.90-1.el6.i686.rpm

x86_64:
chromium-browser-54.0.2840.90-1.el6.x86_64.rpm
chromium-browser-debuginfo-54.0.2840.90-1.el6.x86_64.rpm

These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security.  Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/

7. References:

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5198
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important
https://googlechromereleases.blogspot.com/2016/11/stable-channel-update-for-desktop.html

8. Contact:

The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/

Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v1

iD8DBQFYINNyXlSAg2UNWIIRAklkAJ47jctfJcLtu8pbzUGTbClrevI6MQCeIli1
y6vmnB7KQ5vMd9H4F60s0Ec=
=t/v8
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----


-- 
Enterprise-watch-list mailing list
Enterprise-watch-list@redhat.com
https://www.redhat.com/mailman/listinfo/enterprise-watch-list
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

4
Ring wird GNU-Pro­jekt und ver­öf­fent­licht zwei­te Be­ta­ver­si­on

0
VoCo­re2 Lite: Vier-Dol­lar-Rech­ner mit Linux

23
Oran­ge Pi PC 2 rech­net mit 64-Bit-Quad­core

0
Tho­mas-K­ren­n-Awar­d: Be­wer­bun­gen star­ten

0
frei­esMa­ga­zin 11/2016 er­schie­nen

20
Qt 5.8 Beta vor­ge­stellt

4
Ubu­ntu Snap­py Core 16 ver­öf­fent­licht

5
Benno MailAr­chiv 2.2.0 mit We­bApp 2 er­schie­nen

3
Red Hat En­ter­pri­se Linux 7.3 frei­ge­ge­ben

3
GS­trea­mer 1.10 er­schie­nen
 
Werbung