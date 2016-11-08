Sicherheit: Denial of Service in BIND

openSUSE Security Update: Security update for bind

Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2016:2738-1

Rating: important

References: #1007829

Cross-References: CVE-2016-8864

Affected Products:

openSUSE 13.2

An update that fixes one vulnerability is now available.



Description:



This update for bind fixes the following issues:



- A defect in BIND's handling of responses containing a DNAME answer had

the potential to trigger assertion errors in the server remotely,

thereby facilitating a denial-of-service attack. (CVE-2016-8864,

bsc#1007829).





Patch Instructions:



To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- openSUSE 13.2:



zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1272=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- openSUSE 13.2 (i586 x86_64):



bind-9.9.6P1-2.25.1

bind-chrootenv-9.9.6P1-2.25.1

bind-debuginfo-9.9.6P1-2.25.1

bind-debugsource-9.9.6P1-2.25.1

bind-devel-9.9.6P1-2.25.1

bind-libs-9.9.6P1-2.25.1

bind-libs-debuginfo-9.9.6P1-2.25.1

bind-lwresd-9.9.6P1-2.25.1

bind-lwresd-debuginfo-9.9.6P1-2.25.1

bind-utils-9.9.6P1-2.25.1

bind-utils-debuginfo-9.9.6P1-2.25.1



- openSUSE 13.2 (noarch):



bind-doc-9.9.6P1-2.25.1



- openSUSE 13.2 (x86_64):



bind-libs-32bit-9.9.6P1-2.25.1

bind-libs-debuginfo-32bit-9.9.6P1-2.25.1





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8864.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1007829



