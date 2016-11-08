Login

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in BIND
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Denial of Service in BIND
ID: openSUSE-SU-2016:2738-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE openSUSE 13.2
Datum: Di, 8. November 2016, 06:26
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8864

Originalnachricht

 
   openSUSE Security Update: Security update for bind
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    openSUSE-SU-2016:2738-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1007829 
Cross-References:   CVE-2016-8864
Affected Products:
                    openSUSE 13.2
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that fixes one vulnerability is now available.

Description:

   This update for bind fixes the following issues:

   - A defect in BIND's handling of responses containing a DNAME answer had
     the potential to trigger assertion errors in the server remotely,
     thereby facilitating a denial-of-service attack. (CVE-2016-8864,
     bsc#1007829).


Patch Instructions:

   To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - openSUSE 13.2:

      zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1272=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - openSUSE 13.2 (i586 x86_64):

      bind-9.9.6P1-2.25.1
      bind-chrootenv-9.9.6P1-2.25.1
      bind-debuginfo-9.9.6P1-2.25.1
      bind-debugsource-9.9.6P1-2.25.1
      bind-devel-9.9.6P1-2.25.1
      bind-libs-9.9.6P1-2.25.1
      bind-libs-debuginfo-9.9.6P1-2.25.1
      bind-lwresd-9.9.6P1-2.25.1
      bind-lwresd-debuginfo-9.9.6P1-2.25.1
      bind-utils-9.9.6P1-2.25.1
      bind-utils-debuginfo-9.9.6P1-2.25.1

   - openSUSE 13.2 (noarch):

      bind-doc-9.9.6P1-2.25.1

   - openSUSE 13.2 (x86_64):

      bind-libs-32bit-9.9.6P1-2.25.1
      bind-libs-debuginfo-32bit-9.9.6P1-2.25.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8864.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1007829

-- 
To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org
For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

4
Ring wird GNU-Pro­jekt und ver­öf­fent­licht zwei­te Be­ta­ver­si­on

0
VoCo­re2 Lite: Vier-Dol­lar-Rech­ner mit Linux

23
Oran­ge Pi PC 2 rech­net mit 64-Bit-Quad­core

0
Tho­mas-K­ren­n-Awar­d: Be­wer­bun­gen star­ten

0
frei­esMa­ga­zin 11/2016 er­schie­nen

20
Qt 5.8 Beta vor­ge­stellt

4
Ubu­ntu Snap­py Core 16 ver­öf­fent­licht

5
Benno MailAr­chiv 2.2.0 mit We­bApp 2 er­schie­nen

3
Red Hat En­ter­pri­se Linux 7.3 frei­ge­ge­ben

3
GS­trea­mer 1.10 er­schie­nen
 
Werbung