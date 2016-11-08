|
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in BIND
|Name:
|Denial of Service in BIND
|ID:
|openSUSE-SU-2016:2739-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.1
|Datum:
|Di, 8. November 2016, 06:27
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8864
|
Originalnachricht
|
openSUSE Security Update: Security update for bind
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2016:2739-1
Rating: important
References: #1007829 #965748
Cross-References: CVE-2016-8864
Affected Products:
openSUSE Leap 42.1
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that solves one vulnerability and has one errata
is now available.
Description:
This update for bind fixes the following issues:
- A defect in BIND's handling of responses containing a DNAME answer had
the potential to trigger assertion errors in the server remotely,
thereby facilitating a denial-of-service attack. (CVE-2016-8864,
bsc#1007829).
- Fix BIND to return a valid hostname in response to ldapdump queries.
(bsc#965748)
This update was imported from the SUSE:SLE-12-SP1:Update update project.
Patch Instructions:
To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- openSUSE Leap 42.1:
zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1273=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- openSUSE Leap 42.1 (i586 x86_64):
bind-9.9.9P1-42.1
bind-chrootenv-9.9.9P1-42.1
bind-debuginfo-9.9.9P1-42.1
bind-debugsource-9.9.9P1-42.1
bind-devel-9.9.9P1-42.1
bind-libs-9.9.9P1-42.1
bind-libs-debuginfo-9.9.9P1-42.1
bind-lwresd-9.9.9P1-42.1
bind-lwresd-debuginfo-9.9.9P1-42.1
bind-utils-9.9.9P1-42.1
bind-utils-debuginfo-9.9.9P1-42.1
- openSUSE Leap 42.1 (x86_64):
bind-libs-32bit-9.9.9P1-42.1
bind-libs-debuginfo-32bit-9.9.9P1-42.1
- openSUSE Leap 42.1 (noarch):
bind-doc-9.9.9P1-42.1
References:
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8864.html
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1007829
https://bugzilla.suse.com/965748
--
|
|