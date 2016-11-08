Sicherheit: Denial of Service in BIND

openSUSE Security Update: Security update for bind

Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2016:2739-1

Rating: important

References: #1007829 #965748

Cross-References: CVE-2016-8864

Affected Products:

openSUSE Leap 42.1

An update that solves one vulnerability and has one errata

is now available.



Description:



This update for bind fixes the following issues:



- A defect in BIND's handling of responses containing a DNAME answer had

the potential to trigger assertion errors in the server remotely,

thereby facilitating a denial-of-service attack. (CVE-2016-8864,

bsc#1007829).



- Fix BIND to return a valid hostname in response to ldapdump queries.

(bsc#965748)



This update was imported from the SUSE:SLE-12-SP1:Update update project.





Patch Instructions:



To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- openSUSE Leap 42.1:



zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1273=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- openSUSE Leap 42.1 (i586 x86_64):



bind-9.9.9P1-42.1

bind-chrootenv-9.9.9P1-42.1

bind-debuginfo-9.9.9P1-42.1

bind-debugsource-9.9.9P1-42.1

bind-devel-9.9.9P1-42.1

bind-libs-9.9.9P1-42.1

bind-libs-debuginfo-9.9.9P1-42.1

bind-lwresd-9.9.9P1-42.1

bind-lwresd-debuginfo-9.9.9P1-42.1

bind-utils-9.9.9P1-42.1

bind-utils-debuginfo-9.9.9P1-42.1



- openSUSE Leap 42.1 (x86_64):



bind-libs-32bit-9.9.9P1-42.1

bind-libs-debuginfo-32bit-9.9.9P1-42.1



- openSUSE Leap 42.1 (noarch):



bind-doc-9.9.9P1-42.1





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8864.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1007829

https://bugzilla.suse.com/965748



