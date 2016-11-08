|
Sicherheit: Mangelnde Eingabeprüfung in mat
|Name:
|Mangelnde Eingabeprüfung in mat
|ID:
|DSA-3708-1
|Distribution:
|Debian
|Plattformen:
|Debian jessie
|Datum:
|Di, 8. November 2016, 06:27
|Referenzen:
|Keine Angabe
Originalnachricht
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA256
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3708-1 security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/ Moritz Muehlenhoff
November 07, 2016 https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Package : mat
CVE ID : not yet available
Debian Bug : 826101
Hartmut Goebel discovered that MAT, a toolkit to anonymise/remove
metadata from files did not remove metadata from images embededed in PDF
documents.
For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in
version 0.5.2-3+deb8u1. This update disables PDF support in MAT
entirely.
We recommend that you upgrade your mat packages.
Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/
Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
