Sicherheit: Mangelnde Eingabeprüfung in mat

Debian Security Advisory DSA-3708-1

https://www.debian.org/security/ Moritz Muehlenhoff

November 07, 2016

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------



Package : mat

CVE ID : not yet available

Debian Bug : 826101



Hartmut Goebel discovered that MAT, a toolkit to anonymise/remove

metadata from files did not remove metadata from images embededed in PDF

documents.



For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in

version 0.5.2-3+deb8u1. This update disables PDF support in MAT

entirely.



We recommend that you upgrade your mat packages.



Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply

these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be

found at: https://www.debian.org/security/



Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org

