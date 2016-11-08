|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in bubblewrap
|Name:
|Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in bubblewrap
|ID:
|FEDORA-2016-13fa288ddc
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 24
|Datum:
|Di, 8. November 2016, 06:28
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8659
|
Originalnachricht
|
Name : bubblewrap
Product : Fedora 24
Version : 0.1.3
Release : 2.fc24
URL : https://github.com/projectatomic/bubblewrap
Summary : Core execution tool for unprivileged containers
Description :
Bubblewrap (/usr/bin/bwrap) is a core execution engine for unprivileged
containers that works as a setuid binary on kernels without
user namespaces.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:
New upstream release. Note this is not a security issue on Fedora.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1384394 - CVE-2016-8659 bubblewrap: Privilege escalation via
PR_SET_DUMPABLE flag [fedora-all]
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1384394
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade bubblewrap' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
|
|