Login

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in International Components for Unicode (C/C++)
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Denial of Service in International Components for Unicode (C/C++)
ID: FEDORA-2016-a2b9adcd5c
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 24
Datum: Di, 8. November 2016, 06:33
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6293

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : icu
Product     : Fedora 24
Version     : 56.1
Release     : 5.fc24
URL         : http://www.icu-project.org/
Summary     : International Components for Unicode
Description :
Tools and utilities for developing with icu.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

Security fix for CVE-2016-6293
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1360339 - CVE-2016-6293 icu: Out-of-bounds access in
 uloc_acceptLanguageFromHTTP
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1360339
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade icu' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

4
Ring wird GNU-Pro­jekt und ver­öf­fent­licht zwei­te Be­ta­ver­si­on

0
VoCo­re2 Lite: Vier-Dol­lar-Rech­ner mit Linux

23
Oran­ge Pi PC 2 rech­net mit 64-Bit-Quad­core

0
Tho­mas-K­ren­n-Awar­d: Be­wer­bun­gen star­ten

0
frei­esMa­ga­zin 11/2016 er­schie­nen

20
Qt 5.8 Beta vor­ge­stellt

4
Ubu­ntu Snap­py Core 16 ver­öf­fent­licht

5
Benno MailAr­chiv 2.2.0 mit We­bApp 2 er­schie­nen

3
Red Hat En­ter­pri­se Linux 7.3 frei­ge­ge­ben

3
GS­trea­mer 1.10 er­schie­nen
 
Werbung