Sicherheit: Denial of Service in International Components for Unicode (C/C++)

Name : icu

Product : Fedora 24

Version : 56.1

Release : 5.fc24

URL : http://www.icu-project.org/

Summary : International Components for Unicode

Description :

Tools and utilities for developing with icu.



Update Information:



Security fix for CVE-2016-6293

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1360339 - CVE-2016-6293 icu: Out-of-bounds access in

uloc_acceptLanguageFromHTTP

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1360339

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade icu' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

