Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Linux
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Zwei Probleme in Linux
ID: FEDORA-2016-96d276367e
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 24
Datum: Di, 8. November 2016, 07:31
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9084
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9083

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : kernel
Product     : Fedora 24
Version     : 4.8.6
Release     : 201.fc24
URL         : http://www.kernel.org/
Summary     : The Linux kernel
Description :
The kernel meta package

Update Information:

The 4.8.6 stable update contains a number of important fixes across the tree.
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1389259 - CVE-2016-9084 kernel: Integer overflow when using
 kzalloc in vfio driver
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1389259
  [ 2 ] Bug #1389258 - CVE-2016-9083 kernel: State machine confusion bug in
 vfio driver leading to memory corruption
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1389258
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade kernel' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
