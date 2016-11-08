|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in pacemaker
|Name:
|Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in pacemaker
|ID:
|RHSA-2016:2675-01
|Distribution:
|Red Hat
|Plattformen:
|Red Hat Enterprise Linux
|Datum:
|Di, 8. November 2016, 16:47
|Referenzen:
|https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7035
|
Originalnachricht
|
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1
=====================================================================
Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Important: pacemaker security update
Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:2675-01
Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2675.html
Issue date: 2016-11-08
CVE Names: CVE-2016-7035
=====================================================================
1. Summary:
An update for pacemaker is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.
Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,
which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability
from the CVE link(s) in the References section.
2. Relevant releases/architectures:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux High Availability (v. 6) - i386, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Resilient Storage (v. 6) - i386, x86_64
3. Description:
The Pacemaker cluster resource manager is a collection of technologies
working together to provide data integrity and the ability to maintain
application availability in the event of a failure.
Security Fix(es):
* An authorization flaw was found in Pacemaker, where it did not properly
guard its IPC interface. An attacker with an unprivileged account on a
Pacemaker node could use this flaw to, for example, force the Local
Resource Manager daemon to execute a script as root and thereby gain root
access on the machine. (CVE-2016-7035)
This issue was discovered by Jan "poki" Pokorny (Red Hat) and Alain
Moulle
(ATOS/BULL).
4. Solution:
For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:
https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258
5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):
1369732 - CVE-2016-7035 pacemaker: Privilege escalation due to improper
guarding of IPC communication
6. Package List:
Red Hat Enterprise Linux High Availability (v. 6):
Source:
pacemaker-1.1.14-8.el6_8.2.src.rpm
i386:
pacemaker-1.1.14-8.el6_8.2.i686.rpm
pacemaker-cli-1.1.14-8.el6_8.2.i686.rpm
pacemaker-cluster-libs-1.1.14-8.el6_8.2.i686.rpm
pacemaker-cts-1.1.14-8.el6_8.2.i686.rpm
pacemaker-debuginfo-1.1.14-8.el6_8.2.i686.rpm
pacemaker-doc-1.1.14-8.el6_8.2.i686.rpm
pacemaker-libs-1.1.14-8.el6_8.2.i686.rpm
pacemaker-libs-devel-1.1.14-8.el6_8.2.i686.rpm
pacemaker-remote-1.1.14-8.el6_8.2.i686.rpm
x86_64:
pacemaker-1.1.14-8.el6_8.2.x86_64.rpm
pacemaker-cli-1.1.14-8.el6_8.2.x86_64.rpm
pacemaker-cluster-libs-1.1.14-8.el6_8.2.i686.rpm
pacemaker-cluster-libs-1.1.14-8.el6_8.2.x86_64.rpm
pacemaker-cts-1.1.14-8.el6_8.2.x86_64.rpm
pacemaker-debuginfo-1.1.14-8.el6_8.2.i686.rpm
pacemaker-debuginfo-1.1.14-8.el6_8.2.x86_64.rpm
pacemaker-doc-1.1.14-8.el6_8.2.x86_64.rpm
pacemaker-libs-1.1.14-8.el6_8.2.i686.rpm
pacemaker-libs-1.1.14-8.el6_8.2.x86_64.rpm
pacemaker-libs-devel-1.1.14-8.el6_8.2.i686.rpm
pacemaker-libs-devel-1.1.14-8.el6_8.2.x86_64.rpm
pacemaker-remote-1.1.14-8.el6_8.2.x86_64.rpm
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Resilient Storage (v. 6):
Source:
pacemaker-1.1.14-8.el6_8.2.src.rpm
i386:
pacemaker-1.1.14-8.el6_8.2.i686.rpm
pacemaker-cli-1.1.14-8.el6_8.2.i686.rpm
pacemaker-cluster-libs-1.1.14-8.el6_8.2.i686.rpm
pacemaker-cts-1.1.14-8.el6_8.2.i686.rpm
pacemaker-debuginfo-1.1.14-8.el6_8.2.i686.rpm
pacemaker-doc-1.1.14-8.el6_8.2.i686.rpm
pacemaker-libs-1.1.14-8.el6_8.2.i686.rpm
pacemaker-libs-devel-1.1.14-8.el6_8.2.i686.rpm
pacemaker-remote-1.1.14-8.el6_8.2.i686.rpm
x86_64:
pacemaker-1.1.14-8.el6_8.2.x86_64.rpm
pacemaker-cli-1.1.14-8.el6_8.2.x86_64.rpm
pacemaker-cluster-libs-1.1.14-8.el6_8.2.i686.rpm
pacemaker-cluster-libs-1.1.14-8.el6_8.2.x86_64.rpm
pacemaker-cts-1.1.14-8.el6_8.2.x86_64.rpm
pacemaker-debuginfo-1.1.14-8.el6_8.2.i686.rpm
pacemaker-debuginfo-1.1.14-8.el6_8.2.x86_64.rpm
pacemaker-doc-1.1.14-8.el6_8.2.x86_64.rpm
pacemaker-libs-1.1.14-8.el6_8.2.i686.rpm
pacemaker-libs-1.1.14-8.el6_8.2.x86_64.rpm
pacemaker-libs-devel-1.1.14-8.el6_8.2.i686.rpm
pacemaker-libs-devel-1.1.14-8.el6_8.2.x86_64.rpm
pacemaker-remote-1.1.14-8.el6_8.2.x86_64.rpm
These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/
7. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7035
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important
8. Contact:
The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/
Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v1
iD8DBQFYIdG8XlSAg2UNWIIRAvbRAJ9KzQyVw3sR4cxpwuU2WVD6Vd//lQCfWAm+
JVLa5gTCTNzPdNOTAT4L4Y8=
=vZiQ
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
--
Enterprise-watch-list mailing list
Enterprise-watch-list@redhat.com
https://www.redhat.com/mailman/listinfo/enterprise-watch-list
|
|