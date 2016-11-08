Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in pacemaker

Login

ID: RHSA-2016:2675-01
Distribution: Red Hat
Plattformen: Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Datum: Di, 8. November 2016, 16:47
Referenzen: https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7035

Originalnachricht

 
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1

=====================================================================
                   Red Hat Security Advisory

Synopsis:          Important: pacemaker security update
Advisory ID:       RHSA-2016:2675-01
Product:           Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Advisory URL:      https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2675.html
Issue date:        2016-11-08
CVE Names:         CVE-2016-7035 
=====================================================================

1. Summary:

An update for pacemaker is now available for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.

Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Important. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score,
which gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability
from the CVE link(s) in the References section.

2. Relevant releases/architectures:

Red Hat Enterprise Linux High Availability (v. 6) - i386, x86_64
Red Hat Enterprise Linux Resilient Storage (v. 6) - i386, x86_64

3. Description:

The Pacemaker cluster resource manager is a collection of technologies
working together to provide data integrity and the ability to maintain
application availability in the event of a failure.

Security Fix(es):

* An authorization flaw was found in Pacemaker, where it did not properly
guard its IPC interface. An attacker with an unprivileged account on a
Pacemaker node could use this flaw to, for example, force the Local
Resource Manager daemon to execute a script as root and thereby gain root
access on the machine. (CVE-2016-7035)

This issue was discovered by Jan "poki" Pokorny (Red Hat) and Alain
 Moulle
(ATOS/BULL).

4. Solution:

For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:

https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258

5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):

1369732 - CVE-2016-7035 pacemaker: Privilege escalation due to improper
 guarding of IPC communication

6. Package List:

Red Hat Enterprise Linux High Availability (v. 6):

Source:
pacemaker-1.1.14-8.el6_8.2.src.rpm

i386:
pacemaker-1.1.14-8.el6_8.2.i686.rpm
pacemaker-cli-1.1.14-8.el6_8.2.i686.rpm
pacemaker-cluster-libs-1.1.14-8.el6_8.2.i686.rpm
pacemaker-cts-1.1.14-8.el6_8.2.i686.rpm
pacemaker-debuginfo-1.1.14-8.el6_8.2.i686.rpm
pacemaker-doc-1.1.14-8.el6_8.2.i686.rpm
pacemaker-libs-1.1.14-8.el6_8.2.i686.rpm
pacemaker-libs-devel-1.1.14-8.el6_8.2.i686.rpm
pacemaker-remote-1.1.14-8.el6_8.2.i686.rpm

x86_64:
pacemaker-1.1.14-8.el6_8.2.x86_64.rpm
pacemaker-cli-1.1.14-8.el6_8.2.x86_64.rpm
pacemaker-cluster-libs-1.1.14-8.el6_8.2.i686.rpm
pacemaker-cluster-libs-1.1.14-8.el6_8.2.x86_64.rpm
pacemaker-cts-1.1.14-8.el6_8.2.x86_64.rpm
pacemaker-debuginfo-1.1.14-8.el6_8.2.i686.rpm
pacemaker-debuginfo-1.1.14-8.el6_8.2.x86_64.rpm
pacemaker-doc-1.1.14-8.el6_8.2.x86_64.rpm
pacemaker-libs-1.1.14-8.el6_8.2.i686.rpm
pacemaker-libs-1.1.14-8.el6_8.2.x86_64.rpm
pacemaker-libs-devel-1.1.14-8.el6_8.2.i686.rpm
pacemaker-libs-devel-1.1.14-8.el6_8.2.x86_64.rpm
pacemaker-remote-1.1.14-8.el6_8.2.x86_64.rpm

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Resilient Storage (v. 6):

Source:
pacemaker-1.1.14-8.el6_8.2.src.rpm

i386:
pacemaker-1.1.14-8.el6_8.2.i686.rpm
pacemaker-cli-1.1.14-8.el6_8.2.i686.rpm
pacemaker-cluster-libs-1.1.14-8.el6_8.2.i686.rpm
pacemaker-cts-1.1.14-8.el6_8.2.i686.rpm
pacemaker-debuginfo-1.1.14-8.el6_8.2.i686.rpm
pacemaker-doc-1.1.14-8.el6_8.2.i686.rpm
pacemaker-libs-1.1.14-8.el6_8.2.i686.rpm
pacemaker-libs-devel-1.1.14-8.el6_8.2.i686.rpm
pacemaker-remote-1.1.14-8.el6_8.2.i686.rpm

x86_64:
pacemaker-1.1.14-8.el6_8.2.x86_64.rpm
pacemaker-cli-1.1.14-8.el6_8.2.x86_64.rpm
pacemaker-cluster-libs-1.1.14-8.el6_8.2.i686.rpm
pacemaker-cluster-libs-1.1.14-8.el6_8.2.x86_64.rpm
pacemaker-cts-1.1.14-8.el6_8.2.x86_64.rpm
pacemaker-debuginfo-1.1.14-8.el6_8.2.i686.rpm
pacemaker-debuginfo-1.1.14-8.el6_8.2.x86_64.rpm
pacemaker-doc-1.1.14-8.el6_8.2.x86_64.rpm
pacemaker-libs-1.1.14-8.el6_8.2.i686.rpm
pacemaker-libs-1.1.14-8.el6_8.2.x86_64.rpm
pacemaker-libs-devel-1.1.14-8.el6_8.2.i686.rpm
pacemaker-libs-devel-1.1.14-8.el6_8.2.x86_64.rpm
pacemaker-remote-1.1.14-8.el6_8.2.x86_64.rpm

These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security.  Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/

7. References:

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7035
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#important

8. Contact:

The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/

Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v1

iD8DBQFYIdG8XlSAg2UNWIIRAvbRAJ9KzQyVw3sR4cxpwuU2WVD6Vd//lQCfWAm+
JVLa5gTCTNzPdNOTAT4L4Y8=
=vZiQ
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

Pro-Linux @Facebook
