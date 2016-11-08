Login

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in MariaDB
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in MariaDB
ID: openSUSE-SU-2016:2746-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE openSUSE 13.2
Datum: Di, 8. November 2016, 18:36
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-3615
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5440
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5612
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-3521
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6662
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5630
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-3477

Originalnachricht

 
   openSUSE Security Update: Security update for mariadb
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    openSUSE-SU-2016:2746-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1003800 #1005561 #1005570 #949520 #971456 
                    #983938 #984858 #986251 #989913 #989919 #989922 
                    #989926 #990890 #998309 
Cross-References:   CVE-2016-3477 CVE-2016-3521 CVE-2016-3615
                    CVE-2016-5440 CVE-2016-5612 CVE-2016-5630
                    CVE-2016-6662
Affected Products:
                    openSUSE 13.2
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that solves 7 vulnerabilities and has 7 fixes is
   now available.

Description:


   This update for mariadb to 10.0.27 fixes the following issues:

   * release notes:
     * https://kb.askmonty.org/en/mariadb-10027-release-notes
     * https://kb.askmonty.org/en/mariadb-10026-release-notes
   * changelog:
     * https://kb.askmonty.org/en/mariadb-10027-changelog
     * https://kb.askmonty.org/en/mariadb-10026-changelog
   * fixed CVE's 10.0.27: CVE-2016-5612, CVE-2016-5630, CVE-2016-6662
     10.0.26: CVE-2016-5440, CVE-2016-3615, CVE-2016-3521, CVE-2016-3477
   * fix: [boo#1005561], [boo#1005570], [boo#998309], [boo#989926],
     [boo#989922],  [boo#989919],  [boo#989913]
   - requires devel packages for aio and lzo2
   - remove mariadb-10.0.21-mysql-test_main_bootstrap.patch that is no longer
     needed [boo#984858]
   - append "--ignore-db-dir=lost+found" to the mysqld options in
     "mysql-systemd-helper" script if "lost+found" directory is
 found in
     $datadir [boo#986251]
   - remove syslog.target from *.service files [boo#983938]
   - add systemd to deps to build on leap and friends
   - replace '%{_libexecdir}/systemd/system' with %{_unitdir} macro
   - remove useless mysql@default.service [boo#971456]
   - make ORDER BY optimization functions take into account multiple
     equalities [boo#949520]
   - adjust mysql-test results in order to take account of a new option
     (orderby_uses_equalities) added by the optimizer patch [boo#1003800]
   - replace all occurrences of the string "@sysconfdir@" with
 "/etc" in
     mysql-community-server-5.1.46-logrotate.patch as it wasn't expanded
     properly [boo#990890]


Patch Instructions:

   To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - openSUSE 13.2:

      zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1274=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - openSUSE 13.2 (i586 x86_64):

      libmysqlclient-devel-10.0.27-2.27.1
      libmysqlclient18-10.0.27-2.27.1
      libmysqlclient18-debuginfo-10.0.27-2.27.1
      libmysqlclient_r18-10.0.27-2.27.1
      libmysqld-devel-10.0.27-2.27.1
      libmysqld18-10.0.27-2.27.1
      libmysqld18-debuginfo-10.0.27-2.27.1
      mariadb-10.0.27-2.27.1
      mariadb-bench-10.0.27-2.27.1
      mariadb-bench-debuginfo-10.0.27-2.27.1
      mariadb-client-10.0.27-2.27.1
      mariadb-client-debuginfo-10.0.27-2.27.1
      mariadb-debuginfo-10.0.27-2.27.1
      mariadb-debugsource-10.0.27-2.27.1
      mariadb-errormessages-10.0.27-2.27.1
      mariadb-test-10.0.27-2.27.1
      mariadb-test-debuginfo-10.0.27-2.27.1
      mariadb-tools-10.0.27-2.27.1
      mariadb-tools-debuginfo-10.0.27-2.27.1

   - openSUSE 13.2 (x86_64):

      libmysqlclient18-32bit-10.0.27-2.27.1
      libmysqlclient18-debuginfo-32bit-10.0.27-2.27.1
      libmysqlclient_r18-32bit-10.0.27-2.27.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-3477.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-3521.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-3615.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5440.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5612.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5630.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6662.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1003800
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005561
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005570
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/949520
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/971456
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/983938
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/984858
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/986251
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/989913
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/989919
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/989922
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/989926
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/990890
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/998309

-- 
To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org
For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

0
Linux Foun­da­ti­on ver­öf­fent­licht Clou­d-Leit­fa­den 2016

8
De­bi­an lei­tet den Free­ze für De­bi­an 9 »S­tret­ch« ein

19
Plus­te­k: Scan­ner-T­rei­ber sol­len ge­öff­net wer­den

1
Sys­te­mRes­cu­eCd 4.9.0 ver­öf­fent­licht

3
Trini­ty Desk­top En­vi­ron­ment R14.0.4 er­schie­nen

4
Ring wird GNU-Pro­jekt und ver­öf­fent­licht zwei­te Be­ta­ver­si­on

0
VoCo­re2 Lite: Vier-Dol­lar-Rech­ner mit Linux

30
Oran­ge Pi PC 2 rech­net mit 64-Bit-Quad­core

0
Tho­mas-K­ren­n-Awar­d: Be­wer­bun­gen star­ten

0
frei­esMa­ga­zin 11/2016 er­schie­nen
 
Werbung