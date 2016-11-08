|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in MariaDB
Originalnachricht
|
openSUSE Security Update: Security update for mariadb
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2016:2746-1
Rating: important
References: #1003800 #1005561 #1005570 #949520 #971456
#983938 #984858 #986251 #989913 #989919 #989922
#989926 #990890 #998309
Cross-References: CVE-2016-3477 CVE-2016-3521 CVE-2016-3615
CVE-2016-5440 CVE-2016-5612 CVE-2016-5630
CVE-2016-6662
Affected Products:
openSUSE 13.2
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that solves 7 vulnerabilities and has 7 fixes is
now available.
Description:
This update for mariadb to 10.0.27 fixes the following issues:
* release notes:
* https://kb.askmonty.org/en/mariadb-10027-release-notes
* https://kb.askmonty.org/en/mariadb-10026-release-notes
* changelog:
* https://kb.askmonty.org/en/mariadb-10027-changelog
* https://kb.askmonty.org/en/mariadb-10026-changelog
* fixed CVE's 10.0.27: CVE-2016-5612, CVE-2016-5630, CVE-2016-6662
10.0.26: CVE-2016-5440, CVE-2016-3615, CVE-2016-3521, CVE-2016-3477
* fix: [boo#1005561], [boo#1005570], [boo#998309], [boo#989926],
[boo#989922], [boo#989919], [boo#989913]
- requires devel packages for aio and lzo2
- remove mariadb-10.0.21-mysql-test_main_bootstrap.patch that is no longer
needed [boo#984858]
- append "--ignore-db-dir=lost+found" to the mysqld options in
"mysql-systemd-helper" script if "lost+found" directory is
found in
$datadir [boo#986251]
- remove syslog.target from *.service files [boo#983938]
- add systemd to deps to build on leap and friends
- replace '%{_libexecdir}/systemd/system' with %{_unitdir} macro
- remove useless mysql@default.service [boo#971456]
- make ORDER BY optimization functions take into account multiple
equalities [boo#949520]
- adjust mysql-test results in order to take account of a new option
(orderby_uses_equalities) added by the optimizer patch [boo#1003800]
- replace all occurrences of the string "@sysconfdir@" with
"/etc" in
mysql-community-server-5.1.46-logrotate.patch as it wasn't expanded
properly [boo#990890]
Patch Instructions:
To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- openSUSE 13.2:
zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1274=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- openSUSE 13.2 (i586 x86_64):
libmysqlclient-devel-10.0.27-2.27.1
libmysqlclient18-10.0.27-2.27.1
libmysqlclient18-debuginfo-10.0.27-2.27.1
libmysqlclient_r18-10.0.27-2.27.1
libmysqld-devel-10.0.27-2.27.1
libmysqld18-10.0.27-2.27.1
libmysqld18-debuginfo-10.0.27-2.27.1
mariadb-10.0.27-2.27.1
mariadb-bench-10.0.27-2.27.1
mariadb-bench-debuginfo-10.0.27-2.27.1
mariadb-client-10.0.27-2.27.1
mariadb-client-debuginfo-10.0.27-2.27.1
mariadb-debuginfo-10.0.27-2.27.1
mariadb-debugsource-10.0.27-2.27.1
mariadb-errormessages-10.0.27-2.27.1
mariadb-test-10.0.27-2.27.1
mariadb-test-debuginfo-10.0.27-2.27.1
mariadb-tools-10.0.27-2.27.1
mariadb-tools-debuginfo-10.0.27-2.27.1
- openSUSE 13.2 (x86_64):
libmysqlclient18-32bit-10.0.27-2.27.1
libmysqlclient18-debuginfo-32bit-10.0.27-2.27.1
libmysqlclient_r18-32bit-10.0.27-2.27.1
References:
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-3477.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-3521.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-3615.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5440.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5612.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5630.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6662.html
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1003800
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005561
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005570
https://bugzilla.suse.com/949520
https://bugzilla.suse.com/971456
https://bugzilla.suse.com/983938
https://bugzilla.suse.com/984858
https://bugzilla.suse.com/986251
https://bugzilla.suse.com/989913
https://bugzilla.suse.com/989919
https://bugzilla.suse.com/989922
https://bugzilla.suse.com/989926
https://bugzilla.suse.com/990890
https://bugzilla.suse.com/998309
--
|
|