Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in MariaDB

openSUSE Security Update: Security update for mariadb

______________________________________________________________________________



Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2016:2746-1

Rating: important

References: #1003800 #1005561 #1005570 #949520 #971456

#983938 #984858 #986251 #989913 #989919 #989922

#989926 #990890 #998309

Cross-References: CVE-2016-3477 CVE-2016-3521 CVE-2016-3615

CVE-2016-5440 CVE-2016-5612 CVE-2016-5630

CVE-2016-6662

Affected Products:

openSUSE 13.2

______________________________________________________________________________



An update that solves 7 vulnerabilities and has 7 fixes is

now available.



Description:





This update for mariadb to 10.0.27 fixes the following issues:



* release notes:

* https://kb.askmonty.org/en/mariadb-10027-release-notes

* https://kb.askmonty.org/en/mariadb-10026-release-notes

* changelog:

* https://kb.askmonty.org/en/mariadb-10027-changelog

* https://kb.askmonty.org/en/mariadb-10026-changelog

* fixed CVE's 10.0.27: CVE-2016-5612, CVE-2016-5630, CVE-2016-6662

10.0.26: CVE-2016-5440, CVE-2016-3615, CVE-2016-3521, CVE-2016-3477

* fix: [boo#1005561], [boo#1005570], [boo#998309], [boo#989926],

[boo#989922], [boo#989919], [boo#989913]

- requires devel packages for aio and lzo2

- remove mariadb-10.0.21-mysql-test_main_bootstrap.patch that is no longer

needed [boo#984858]

- append "--ignore-db-dir=lost+found" to the mysqld options in

"mysql-systemd-helper" script if "lost+found" directory is

found in

$datadir [boo#986251]

- remove syslog.target from *.service files [boo#983938]

- add systemd to deps to build on leap and friends

- replace '%{_libexecdir}/systemd/system' with %{_unitdir} macro

- remove useless mysql@default.service [boo#971456]

- make ORDER BY optimization functions take into account multiple

equalities [boo#949520]

- adjust mysql-test results in order to take account of a new option

(orderby_uses_equalities) added by the optimizer patch [boo#1003800]

- replace all occurrences of the string "@sysconfdir@" with

"/etc" in

mysql-community-server-5.1.46-logrotate.patch as it wasn't expanded

properly [boo#990890]





Patch Instructions:



To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- openSUSE 13.2:



zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1274=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- openSUSE 13.2 (i586 x86_64):



libmysqlclient-devel-10.0.27-2.27.1

libmysqlclient18-10.0.27-2.27.1

libmysqlclient18-debuginfo-10.0.27-2.27.1

libmysqlclient_r18-10.0.27-2.27.1

libmysqld-devel-10.0.27-2.27.1

libmysqld18-10.0.27-2.27.1

libmysqld18-debuginfo-10.0.27-2.27.1

mariadb-10.0.27-2.27.1

mariadb-bench-10.0.27-2.27.1

mariadb-bench-debuginfo-10.0.27-2.27.1

mariadb-client-10.0.27-2.27.1

mariadb-client-debuginfo-10.0.27-2.27.1

mariadb-debuginfo-10.0.27-2.27.1

mariadb-debugsource-10.0.27-2.27.1

mariadb-errormessages-10.0.27-2.27.1

mariadb-test-10.0.27-2.27.1

mariadb-test-debuginfo-10.0.27-2.27.1

mariadb-tools-10.0.27-2.27.1

mariadb-tools-debuginfo-10.0.27-2.27.1



- openSUSE 13.2 (x86_64):



libmysqlclient18-32bit-10.0.27-2.27.1

libmysqlclient18-debuginfo-32bit-10.0.27-2.27.1

libmysqlclient_r18-32bit-10.0.27-2.27.1





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-3477.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-3521.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-3615.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5440.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5612.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5630.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6662.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1003800

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005561

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005570

https://bugzilla.suse.com/949520

https://bugzilla.suse.com/971456

https://bugzilla.suse.com/983938

https://bugzilla.suse.com/984858

https://bugzilla.suse.com/986251

https://bugzilla.suse.com/989913

https://bugzilla.suse.com/989919

https://bugzilla.suse.com/989922

https://bugzilla.suse.com/989926

https://bugzilla.suse.com/990890

https://bugzilla.suse.com/998309



--

To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org

For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org

