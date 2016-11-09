|
Sicherheit: Preisgabe von Informationen in The XSLT C library for GNOME
|Name:
|Preisgabe von Informationen in The XSLT C library for GNOME
|ID:
|DSA-3709-1
|Distribution:
|Debian
|Plattformen:
|Debian sid, Debian jessie, Debian stretch
|Datum:
|Mi, 9. November 2016, 08:10
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-4738
|
Originalnachricht
|
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3709-1 security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/ Salvatore Bonaccorso
November 08, 2016 https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Package : libxslt
CVE ID : CVE-2016-4738
Debian Bug : 842570
Nick Wellnhofer discovered that the xsltFormatNumberConversion function
in libxslt, an XSLT processing runtime library, does not properly check
for a zero byte terminating the pattern string. This flaw can be
exploited to leak a couple of bytes after the buffer that holds the
pattern string.
For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in
version 1.1.28-2+deb8u2.
For the testing distribution (stretch), this problem has been fixed
in version 1.1.29-2.
For the unstable distribution (sid), this problem has been fixed in
version 1.1.29-2.
We recommend that you upgrade your libxslt packages.
Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/
Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
