Sicherheit: Preisgabe von Informationen in The XSLT C library for GNOME
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
ID: DSA-3709-1
Distribution: Debian
Plattformen: Debian sid, Debian jessie, Debian stretch
Datum: Mi, 9. November 2016, 08:10
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-4738

Originalnachricht

 
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3709-1                   security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/                     Salvatore Bonaccorso
November 08, 2016                     https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------

Package        : libxslt
CVE ID         : CVE-2016-4738
Debian Bug     : 842570

Nick Wellnhofer discovered that the xsltFormatNumberConversion function
in libxslt, an XSLT processing runtime library, does not properly check
for a zero byte terminating the pattern string. This flaw can be
exploited to leak a couple of bytes after the buffer that holds the
pattern string.

For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in
version 1.1.28-2+deb8u2.

For the testing distribution (stretch), this problem has been fixed
in version 1.1.29-2.

For the unstable distribution (sid), this problem has been fixed in
version 1.1.29-2.

We recommend that you upgrade your libxslt packages.

Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/

Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
