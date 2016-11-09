Sicherheit: Preisgabe von Informationen in The XSLT C library for GNOME

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Package : libxslt

CVE ID : CVE-2016-4738

Debian Bug : 842570



Nick Wellnhofer discovered that the xsltFormatNumberConversion function

in libxslt, an XSLT processing runtime library, does not properly check

for a zero byte terminating the pattern string. This flaw can be

exploited to leak a couple of bytes after the buffer that holds the

pattern string.



For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in

version 1.1.28-2+deb8u2.



For the testing distribution (stretch), this problem has been fixed

in version 1.1.29-2.



For the unstable distribution (sid), this problem has been fixed in

version 1.1.29-2.



We recommend that you upgrade your libxslt packages.



