Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in pacemaker

Name : pacemaker

Product : Fedora 23

Version : 1.1.15

Release : 2.fc23

URL : http://www.clusterlabs.org

Summary : Scalable High-Availability cluster resource manager

Description :

Pacemaker is an advanced, scalable High-Availability cluster resource

manager for Corosync, CMAN and/or Linux-HA.



It supports more than 16 node clusters with significant capabilities

for managing resources and dependencies.



It will run scripts at initialization, when machines go up or down,

when related resources fail and can be configured to periodically check

resource health.



Available rpmbuild rebuild options:

--with(out) : doc coverage profiling upstart_job



Security fix for CVE-2016-7035 (improper IPC guarding)

[ 1 ] Bug #1369732 - CVE-2016-7035 pacemaker: Privilege escalation due to

improper guarding of IPC communication

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1369732

