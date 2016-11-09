Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in QEMU

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3125-1

November 09, 2016



qemu, qemu-kvm vulnerabilities

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 16.10

- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS



Summary:



Several security issues were fixed in QEMU.



Software Description:

- qemu: Machine emulator and virtualizer

- qemu-kvm: Machine emulator and virtualizer



Details:



Zhenhao Hong discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled the Virtio module. A

privileged attacker inside the guest could use this issue to cause QEMU to

consume resources, resulting in a denial of service. (CVE-2016-5403)



Li Qiang discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled VMWARE VMXNET3 network

card emulation support. A privileged attacker inside the guest could use

this issue to cause QEMU to crash, resulting in a denial of service. This

issue only affected Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS and Ubuntu 16.10.

(CVE-2016-6833, CVE-2016-6834, CVE-2016-6888)



Li Qiang discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled VMWARE VMXNET3 network

card emulation support. A privileged attacker inside the guest could use

this issue to cause QEMU to crash, resulting in a denial of service, or

possibly execute arbitrary code on the host. In the default installation,

when QEMU is used with libvirt, attackers would be isolated by the libvirt

AppArmor profile. This issue only affected Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04

LTS and Ubuntu 16.10. (CVE-2016-6835)



Li Qiang discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled VMWARE VMXNET3 network

card emulation support. A privileged attacker inside the guest could use

this issue to possibly to obtain sensitive host memory. This issue only

affected Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS and Ubuntu 16.10.

(CVE-2016-6836)



Felix Wilhelm discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled Plan 9 File System

(9pfs) support. A privileged attacker inside the guest could use this issue

to possibly to obtain sensitive host files. (CVE-2016-7116)



Li Qiang and Tom Victor discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled VMWARE

PVSCSI paravirtual SCSI bus emulation support. A privileged attacker inside

the guest could use this issue to cause QEMU to crash, resulting in a

denial of service. This issue only affected Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04

LTS and Ubuntu 16.10. (CVE-2016-7155)



Li Qiang discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled VMWARE PVSCSI paravirtual

SCSI bus emulation support. A privileged attacker inside the guest could

use this issue to cause QEMU to crash, resulting in a denial of service.

This issue only affected Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS and Ubuntu

16.10. (CVE-2016-7156, CVE-2016-7421)



Tom Victor discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled LSI SAS1068 host bus

emulation support. A privileged attacker inside the guest could use this

issue to cause QEMU to crash, resulting in a denial of service.

This issue only affected Ubuntu 16.10. (CVE-2016-7157)



Hu Chaojian discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled xlnx.xps-ethernetlite

emulation support. A privileged attacker inside the guest could use this

issue to cause QEMU to crash, resulting in a denial of service, or possibly

execute arbitrary code on the host. In the default installation, when QEMU

is used with libvirt, attackers would be isolated by the libvirt AppArmor

profile. (CVE-2016-7161)



Qinghao Tang and Li Qiang discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled the

VMWare VGA module. A privileged attacker inside the guest could use this

issue to cause QEMU to crash, resulting in a denial of service.

(CVE-2016-7170)



Qinghao Tang and Zhenhao Hong discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled the

Virtio module. A privileged attacker inside the guest could use this issue

to cause QEMU to crash, resulting in a denial of service. This issue only

affected Ubuntu 16.10. (CVE-2016-7422)



Li Qiang discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled LSI SAS1068 host bus

emulation support. A privileged attacker inside the guest could use this

issue to cause QEMU to crash, resulting in a denial of service.

This issue only affected Ubuntu 16.10. (CVE-2016-7423)



Li Qiang discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled USB xHCI controller

emulation support. A privileged attacker inside the guest could use this

issue to cause QEMU to crash, resulting in a denial of service.

This issue only affected Ubuntu 16.04 LTS and Ubuntu 16.10. (CVE-2016-7466)



Li Qiang discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled ColdFire Fast Ethernet

Controller emulation support. A privileged attacker inside the guest could

use this issue to cause QEMU to crash, resulting in a denial of service.

(CVE-2016-7908)



Li Qiang discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled AMD PC-Net II emulation

support. A privileged attacker inside the guest could use this issue to

cause QEMU to crash, resulting in a denial of service. (CVE-2016-7909)



Li Qiang discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled the Virtio GPU support. A

privileged attacker inside the guest could use this issue to cause QEMU to

consume resources, resulting in a denial of service. This issue only

affected Ubuntu 16.04 LTS and Ubuntu 16.10. (CVE-2016-7994)



Li Qiang discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled USB EHCI emulation

support. A privileged attacker inside the guest could use this issue to

cause QEMU to consume resources, resulting in a denial of service. This

issue only affected Ubuntu 16.10. (CVE-2016-7995)



Li Qiang discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled USB xHCI controller

support. A privileged attacker inside the guest could use this issue to

cause QEMU to crash, resulting in a denial of service. This issue only

affected Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS and Ubuntu 16.10.

(CVE-2016-8576)



Li Qiang discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled Plan 9 File System (9pfs)

support. A privileged attacker inside the guest could use this issue to

cause QEMU to crash, resulting in a denial of service. This issue only

affected Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS and Ubuntu 16.10.

(CVE-2016-8577, CVE-2016-8578)



It was discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled Rocker switch emulation

support. A privileged attacker inside the guest could use this issue to

cause QEMU to crash, resulting in a denial of service. This issue only

affected Ubuntu 16.04 LTS and Ubuntu 16.10. (CVE-2016-8668)



It was discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled Intel HDA controller

emulation support. A privileged attacker inside the guest could use this

issue to cause QEMU to consume resources, resulting in a denial of service.

(CVE-2016-8909)



Andrew Henderson discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled RTL8139 ethernet

controller emulation support. A privileged attacker inside the guest could

use this issue to cause QEMU to consume resources, resulting in a denial of

service. (CVE-2016-8910)



Li Qiang discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled Intel i8255x ethernet

controller emulation support. A privileged attacker inside the guest could

use this issue to cause QEMU to consume resources, resulting in a denial of

service. (CVE-2016-9101)



Li Qiang discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled Plan 9 File System (9pfs)

support. A privileged attacker inside the guest could use this issue to

cause QEMU to consume resources, resulting in a denial of service.

(CVE-2016-9102, CVE-2016-9104, CVE-2016-9105)



Li Qiang discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled Plan 9 File System (9pfs)

support. A privileged attacker inside the guest could use this issue to

possibly to obtain sensitive host memory. (CVE-2016-9103)



Li Qiang discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled Plan 9 File System (9pfs)

support. A privileged attacker inside the guest could use this issue to

cause QEMU to consume resources, resulting in a denial of service. This

issue only affected Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS and Ubuntu 16.10.

(CVE-2016-9106)



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 16.10:

qemu-system 1:2.6.1+dfsg-0ubuntu5.1

qemu-system-aarch64 1:2.6.1+dfsg-0ubuntu5.1

qemu-system-arm 1:2.6.1+dfsg-0ubuntu5.1

qemu-system-mips 1:2.6.1+dfsg-0ubuntu5.1

qemu-system-misc 1:2.6.1+dfsg-0ubuntu5.1

qemu-system-ppc 1:2.6.1+dfsg-0ubuntu5.1

qemu-system-s390x 1:2.6.1+dfsg-0ubuntu5.1

qemu-system-sparc 1:2.6.1+dfsg-0ubuntu5.1

qemu-system-x86 1:2.6.1+dfsg-0ubuntu5.1



Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:

qemu-system 1:2.5+dfsg-5ubuntu10.6

qemu-system-aarch64 1:2.5+dfsg-5ubuntu10.6

qemu-system-arm 1:2.5+dfsg-5ubuntu10.6

qemu-system-mips 1:2.5+dfsg-5ubuntu10.6

qemu-system-misc 1:2.5+dfsg-5ubuntu10.6

qemu-system-ppc 1:2.5+dfsg-5ubuntu10.6

qemu-system-s390x 1:2.5+dfsg-5ubuntu10.6

qemu-system-sparc 1:2.5+dfsg-5ubuntu10.6

qemu-system-x86 1:2.5+dfsg-5ubuntu10.6



Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:

qemu-system 2.0.0+dfsg-2ubuntu1.30

qemu-system-aarch64 2.0.0+dfsg-2ubuntu1.30

qemu-system-arm 2.0.0+dfsg-2ubuntu1.30

qemu-system-mips 2.0.0+dfsg-2ubuntu1.30

qemu-system-misc 2.0.0+dfsg-2ubuntu1.30

qemu-system-ppc 2.0.0+dfsg-2ubuntu1.30

qemu-system-sparc 2.0.0+dfsg-2ubuntu1.30

qemu-system-x86 2.0.0+dfsg-2ubuntu1.30



Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:

qemu-kvm 1.0+noroms-0ubuntu14.31



After a standard system update you need to restart all QEMU virtual

machines to make all the necessary changes.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3125-1

CVE-2016-5403, CVE-2016-6833, CVE-2016-6834, CVE-2016-6835,

CVE-2016-6836, CVE-2016-6888, CVE-2016-7116, CVE-2016-7155,

CVE-2016-7156, CVE-2016-7157, CVE-2016-7161, CVE-2016-7170,

CVE-2016-7421, CVE-2016-7422, CVE-2016-7423, CVE-2016-7466,

CVE-2016-7908, CVE-2016-7909, CVE-2016-7994, CVE-2016-7995,

CVE-2016-8576, CVE-2016-8577, CVE-2016-8578, CVE-2016-8668,

CVE-2016-8909, CVE-2016-8910, CVE-2016-9101, CVE-2016-9102,

CVE-2016-9103, CVE-2016-9104, CVE-2016-9105, CVE-2016-9106



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/qemu/1:2.6.1+dfsg-0ubuntu5.1

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/qemu/1:2.5+dfsg-5ubuntu10.6

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/qemu/2.0.0+dfsg-2ubuntu1.30

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/qemu-kvm/1.0+noroms-0ubuntu14.31







