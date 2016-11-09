Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in QEMU

|
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3125-1
November 09, 2016
qemu, qemu-kvm vulnerabilities
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 16.10
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS
Summary:
Several security issues were fixed in QEMU.
Software Description:
- qemu: Machine emulator and virtualizer
- qemu-kvm: Machine emulator and virtualizer
Details:
Zhenhao Hong discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled the Virtio module. A
privileged attacker inside the guest could use this issue to cause QEMU to
consume resources, resulting in a denial of service. (CVE-2016-5403)
Li Qiang discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled VMWARE VMXNET3 network
card emulation support. A privileged attacker inside the guest could use
this issue to cause QEMU to crash, resulting in a denial of service. This
issue only affected Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS and Ubuntu 16.10.
(CVE-2016-6833, CVE-2016-6834, CVE-2016-6888)
Li Qiang discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled VMWARE VMXNET3 network
card emulation support. A privileged attacker inside the guest could use
this issue to cause QEMU to crash, resulting in a denial of service, or
possibly execute arbitrary code on the host. In the default installation,
when QEMU is used with libvirt, attackers would be isolated by the libvirt
AppArmor profile. This issue only affected Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04
LTS and Ubuntu 16.10. (CVE-2016-6835)
Li Qiang discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled VMWARE VMXNET3 network
card emulation support. A privileged attacker inside the guest could use
this issue to possibly to obtain sensitive host memory. This issue only
affected Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS and Ubuntu 16.10.
(CVE-2016-6836)
Felix Wilhelm discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled Plan 9 File System
(9pfs) support. A privileged attacker inside the guest could use this issue
to possibly to obtain sensitive host files. (CVE-2016-7116)
Li Qiang and Tom Victor discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled VMWARE
PVSCSI paravirtual SCSI bus emulation support. A privileged attacker inside
the guest could use this issue to cause QEMU to crash, resulting in a
denial of service. This issue only affected Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04
LTS and Ubuntu 16.10. (CVE-2016-7155)
Li Qiang discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled VMWARE PVSCSI paravirtual
SCSI bus emulation support. A privileged attacker inside the guest could
use this issue to cause QEMU to crash, resulting in a denial of service.
This issue only affected Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS and Ubuntu
16.10. (CVE-2016-7156, CVE-2016-7421)
Tom Victor discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled LSI SAS1068 host bus
emulation support. A privileged attacker inside the guest could use this
issue to cause QEMU to crash, resulting in a denial of service.
This issue only affected Ubuntu 16.10. (CVE-2016-7157)
Hu Chaojian discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled xlnx.xps-ethernetlite
emulation support. A privileged attacker inside the guest could use this
issue to cause QEMU to crash, resulting in a denial of service, or possibly
execute arbitrary code on the host. In the default installation, when QEMU
is used with libvirt, attackers would be isolated by the libvirt AppArmor
profile. (CVE-2016-7161)
Qinghao Tang and Li Qiang discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled the
VMWare VGA module. A privileged attacker inside the guest could use this
issue to cause QEMU to crash, resulting in a denial of service.
(CVE-2016-7170)
Qinghao Tang and Zhenhao Hong discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled the
Virtio module. A privileged attacker inside the guest could use this issue
to cause QEMU to crash, resulting in a denial of service. This issue only
affected Ubuntu 16.10. (CVE-2016-7422)
Li Qiang discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled LSI SAS1068 host bus
emulation support. A privileged attacker inside the guest could use this
issue to cause QEMU to crash, resulting in a denial of service.
This issue only affected Ubuntu 16.10. (CVE-2016-7423)
Li Qiang discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled USB xHCI controller
emulation support. A privileged attacker inside the guest could use this
issue to cause QEMU to crash, resulting in a denial of service.
This issue only affected Ubuntu 16.04 LTS and Ubuntu 16.10. (CVE-2016-7466)
Li Qiang discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled ColdFire Fast Ethernet
Controller emulation support. A privileged attacker inside the guest could
use this issue to cause QEMU to crash, resulting in a denial of service.
(CVE-2016-7908)
Li Qiang discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled AMD PC-Net II emulation
support. A privileged attacker inside the guest could use this issue to
cause QEMU to crash, resulting in a denial of service. (CVE-2016-7909)
Li Qiang discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled the Virtio GPU support. A
privileged attacker inside the guest could use this issue to cause QEMU to
consume resources, resulting in a denial of service. This issue only
affected Ubuntu 16.04 LTS and Ubuntu 16.10. (CVE-2016-7994)
Li Qiang discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled USB EHCI emulation
support. A privileged attacker inside the guest could use this issue to
cause QEMU to consume resources, resulting in a denial of service. This
issue only affected Ubuntu 16.10. (CVE-2016-7995)
Li Qiang discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled USB xHCI controller
support. A privileged attacker inside the guest could use this issue to
cause QEMU to crash, resulting in a denial of service. This issue only
affected Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS and Ubuntu 16.10.
(CVE-2016-8576)
Li Qiang discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled Plan 9 File System (9pfs)
support. A privileged attacker inside the guest could use this issue to
cause QEMU to crash, resulting in a denial of service. This issue only
affected Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS and Ubuntu 16.10.
(CVE-2016-8577, CVE-2016-8578)
It was discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled Rocker switch emulation
support. A privileged attacker inside the guest could use this issue to
cause QEMU to crash, resulting in a denial of service. This issue only
affected Ubuntu 16.04 LTS and Ubuntu 16.10. (CVE-2016-8668)
It was discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled Intel HDA controller
emulation support. A privileged attacker inside the guest could use this
issue to cause QEMU to consume resources, resulting in a denial of service.
(CVE-2016-8909)
Andrew Henderson discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled RTL8139 ethernet
controller emulation support. A privileged attacker inside the guest could
use this issue to cause QEMU to consume resources, resulting in a denial of
service. (CVE-2016-8910)
Li Qiang discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled Intel i8255x ethernet
controller emulation support. A privileged attacker inside the guest could
use this issue to cause QEMU to consume resources, resulting in a denial of
service. (CVE-2016-9101)
Li Qiang discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled Plan 9 File System (9pfs)
support. A privileged attacker inside the guest could use this issue to
cause QEMU to consume resources, resulting in a denial of service.
(CVE-2016-9102, CVE-2016-9104, CVE-2016-9105)
Li Qiang discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled Plan 9 File System (9pfs)
support. A privileged attacker inside the guest could use this issue to
possibly to obtain sensitive host memory. (CVE-2016-9103)
Li Qiang discovered that QEMU incorrectly handled Plan 9 File System (9pfs)
support. A privileged attacker inside the guest could use this issue to
cause QEMU to consume resources, resulting in a denial of service. This
issue only affected Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS and Ubuntu 16.10.
(CVE-2016-9106)
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 16.10:
qemu-system 1:2.6.1+dfsg-0ubuntu5.1
qemu-system-aarch64 1:2.6.1+dfsg-0ubuntu5.1
qemu-system-arm 1:2.6.1+dfsg-0ubuntu5.1
qemu-system-mips 1:2.6.1+dfsg-0ubuntu5.1
qemu-system-misc 1:2.6.1+dfsg-0ubuntu5.1
qemu-system-ppc 1:2.6.1+dfsg-0ubuntu5.1
qemu-system-s390x 1:2.6.1+dfsg-0ubuntu5.1
qemu-system-sparc 1:2.6.1+dfsg-0ubuntu5.1
qemu-system-x86 1:2.6.1+dfsg-0ubuntu5.1
Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
qemu-system 1:2.5+dfsg-5ubuntu10.6
qemu-system-aarch64 1:2.5+dfsg-5ubuntu10.6
qemu-system-arm 1:2.5+dfsg-5ubuntu10.6
qemu-system-mips 1:2.5+dfsg-5ubuntu10.6
qemu-system-misc 1:2.5+dfsg-5ubuntu10.6
qemu-system-ppc 1:2.5+dfsg-5ubuntu10.6
qemu-system-s390x 1:2.5+dfsg-5ubuntu10.6
qemu-system-sparc 1:2.5+dfsg-5ubuntu10.6
qemu-system-x86 1:2.5+dfsg-5ubuntu10.6
Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
qemu-system 2.0.0+dfsg-2ubuntu1.30
qemu-system-aarch64 2.0.0+dfsg-2ubuntu1.30
qemu-system-arm 2.0.0+dfsg-2ubuntu1.30
qemu-system-mips 2.0.0+dfsg-2ubuntu1.30
qemu-system-misc 2.0.0+dfsg-2ubuntu1.30
qemu-system-ppc 2.0.0+dfsg-2ubuntu1.30
qemu-system-sparc 2.0.0+dfsg-2ubuntu1.30
qemu-system-x86 2.0.0+dfsg-2ubuntu1.30
Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:
qemu-kvm 1.0+noroms-0ubuntu14.31
After a standard system update you need to restart all QEMU virtual
machines to make all the necessary changes.
References:
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3125-1
CVE-2016-5403, CVE-2016-6833, CVE-2016-6834, CVE-2016-6835,
CVE-2016-6836, CVE-2016-6888, CVE-2016-7116, CVE-2016-7155,
CVE-2016-7156, CVE-2016-7157, CVE-2016-7161, CVE-2016-7170,
CVE-2016-7421, CVE-2016-7422, CVE-2016-7423, CVE-2016-7466,
CVE-2016-7908, CVE-2016-7909, CVE-2016-7994, CVE-2016-7995,
CVE-2016-8576, CVE-2016-8577, CVE-2016-8578, CVE-2016-8668,
CVE-2016-8909, CVE-2016-8910, CVE-2016-9101, CVE-2016-9102,
CVE-2016-9103, CVE-2016-9104, CVE-2016-9105, CVE-2016-9106
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/qemu/1:2.6.1+dfsg-0ubuntu5.1
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/qemu/1:2.5+dfsg-5ubuntu10.6
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/qemu/2.0.0+dfsg-2ubuntu1.30
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/qemu-kvm/1.0+noroms-0ubuntu14.31
