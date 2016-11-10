Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Chromium

|
Name : chromium
Product : Fedora 24
Version : 54.0.2840.90
Release : 3.fc24
URL : http://www.chromium.org/Home
Summary : A WebKit (Blink) powered web browser
Description :
Chromium is an open-source web browser, powered by WebKit (Blink).
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:
Security fix for CVE-2016-5181, CVE-2016-5182, CVE-2016-5183, CVE-2016-5184,
CVE-2016-5185, CVE-2016-5187, CVE-2016-5188, CVE-2016-5192, CVE-2016-5189,
CVE-2016-5186, CVE-2016-5191, CVE-2016-5190, CVE-2016-5193, CVE-2016-5194
Security fix for CVE-2016-5198 Update to new stable, 54.0.2840.90.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
