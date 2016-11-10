Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in JasPer

Name : jasper

Product : Fedora 24

Version : 1.900.13

Release : 1.fc24

URL : http://www.ece.uvic.ca/~frodo/jasper/

Summary : Implementation of the JPEG-2000 standard, Part 1

Description :

This package contains an implementation of the image compression

standard JPEG-2000, Part 1. It consists of tools for conversion to and

from the JP2 and JPC formats.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

Update Information:



This update contains security fix for CVE-2016-8883, CVE-2016-8882,

CVE-2016-8881, CVE-2016-8880, CVE-2016-8884, CVE-2016-8885, CVE-2016-8887,

CVE-2016-8886. ---- New version of jasper is available (jasper-1.900.13).

Security fix for CVE-2016-8690, CVE-2016-8691, CVE-2016-8692, CVE-2016-8693.

---- New version of jasper is available (1.900.3) ---- Security fix for

CVE-2016-2089 ---- New version of jasper is available.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade jasper' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

