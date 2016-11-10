|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in JasPer
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in JasPer
|ID:
|FEDORA-2016-e0f0d48142
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 24
|Datum:
|Do, 10. November 2016, 07:33
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8690
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-2089
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8693
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8881
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8882
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8887
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8883
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8886
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8692
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8691
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8885
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8884
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8880
|
Originalnachricht
|
Name : jasper
Product : Fedora 24
Version : 1.900.13
Release : 1.fc24
URL : http://www.ece.uvic.ca/~frodo/jasper/
Summary : Implementation of the JPEG-2000 standard, Part 1
Description :
This package contains an implementation of the image compression
standard JPEG-2000, Part 1. It consists of tools for conversion to and
from the JP2 and JPC formats.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:
This update contains security fix for CVE-2016-8883, CVE-2016-8882,
CVE-2016-8881, CVE-2016-8880, CVE-2016-8884, CVE-2016-8885, CVE-2016-8887,
CVE-2016-8886. ---- New version of jasper is available (jasper-1.900.13).
Security fix for CVE-2016-8690, CVE-2016-8691, CVE-2016-8692, CVE-2016-8693.
---- New version of jasper is available (1.900.3) ---- Security fix for
CVE-2016-2089 ---- New version of jasper is available.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1385507 - CVE-2016-8693 jasper: Double free vulnerability in
mem_close
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1385507
[ 2 ] Bug #1385503 - CVE-2016-8692 jasper: Divide by zero in
jpc_dec_process_siz
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1385503
[ 3 ] Bug #1385502 - CVE-2016-8691 jasper: Divide by zero in
jpc_dec_process_siz
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1385502
[ 4 ] Bug #1385499 - CVE-2016-8690 jasper: Null pointer dereference in
bmp_getdata triggered by crafted BMP image
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1385499
[ 5 ] Bug #1302636 - CVE-2016-2089 jasper: matrix rows_ NULL pointer
dereference in jas_matrix_clip()
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1302636
[ 6 ] Bug #1388880 - CVE-2016-8886 jasper: memory allocation failure in
jas_malloc
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1388880
[ 7 ] Bug #1388828 - CVE-2016-8887 jasper: Null pointer dereference in
jp2_colr_destroy
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1388828
[ 8 ] Bug #1388829 - jasper: Null pointer dereference in jp2_colr_destroy
(incomplete fix for CVE-2016-8887)
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1388829
[ 9 ] Bug #1388831 - CVE-2016-8884 CVE-2016-8885 jasper: Null pointer
dereference in bmp_getdata (incomplete fix for CVE-2016-8690)
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1388831
[ 10 ] Bug #1388840 - jasper: Heap-based buffer overflow in
jpc_dec_tiledecode
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1388840
[ 11 ] Bug #1388863 - CVE-2016-8880 jasper: Heap buffer overflow in
jpc_dec_cp_setfromcox()
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1388863
[ 12 ] Bug #1388864 - CVE-2016-8881 jasper: Heap buffer overflow in
jpc_getuint16()
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1388864
[ 13 ] Bug #1388866 - CVE-2016-8882 jasper: Null pointer access in
jpc_pi_destroy
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1388866
[ 14 ] Bug #1388870 - CVE-2016-8883 jasper: Assert in jpc_dec_tiledecode()
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1388870
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade jasper' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
|
|