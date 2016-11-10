Login

Sicherheit: Preisgabe von Informationen in dracut
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8637

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : dracut
Product     : Fedora 24
Version     : 044
Release     : 21.fc24
URL         : https://dracut.wiki.kernel.org/
Summary     : Initramfs generator using udev
Description :
dracut contains tools to create a bootable initramfs for 2.6 Linux kernels.
Unlike existing implementations, dracut does hard-code as little as possible
into the initramfs. dracut contains various modules which are driven by the
event-based udev. Having root on MD, DM, LVM2, LUKS is supported as well as
NFS, iSCSI, NBD, FCoE with the dracut-network package.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

- fixed permissions of initramfs file, if microcode is prepended
(CVE-2016-8637)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1392435 - CVE-2016-8637 dracut: Local information disclosure of
 initramfs when early cpio is used [fedora-all]
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1392435
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade dracut' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
