Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in JasPer
Name: Mehrere Probleme in JasPer
ID: FEDORA-2016-6c789ba91d
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 23
Datum: Do, 10. November 2016, 22:46
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8882
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8881
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-2089
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8693
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8690
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8884
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8880
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8691
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8885
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8692
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8887
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8883
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8886

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : jasper
Product     : Fedora 23
Version     : 1.900.13
Release     : 1.fc23
URL         : http://www.ece.uvic.ca/~frodo/jasper/
Summary     : Implementation of the JPEG-2000 standard, Part 1
Description :
This package contains an implementation of the image compression
standard JPEG-2000, Part 1. It consists of tools for conversion to and
from the JP2 and JPC formats.

Update Information:

This update contains security fix for CVE-2016-8883, CVE-2016-8882,
CVE-2016-8881, CVE-2016-8880, CVE-2016-8884, CVE-2016-8885, CVE-2016-8887,
CVE-2016-8886.  ----  New version of jasper is available (jasper-1.900.13).
Security fix for CVE-2016-8690, CVE-2016-8691, CVE-2016-8692, CVE-2016-8693.
----  New version of jasper is available (1.900.3)  ----  Security fix for
CVE-2016-2089  ----  New version of jasper is available.
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1385507 - CVE-2016-8693 jasper: Double free vulnerability in
 mem_close
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1385507
  [ 2 ] Bug #1385503 - CVE-2016-8692 jasper: Divide by zero in
 jpc_dec_process_siz
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1385503
  [ 3 ] Bug #1385502 - CVE-2016-8691 jasper: Divide by zero in
 jpc_dec_process_siz
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1385502
  [ 4 ] Bug #1385499 - CVE-2016-8690 jasper: Null pointer dereference in
 bmp_getdata triggered by crafted BMP image
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1385499
  [ 5 ] Bug #1302636 - CVE-2016-2089 jasper: matrix rows_ NULL pointer
 dereference in jas_matrix_clip()
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1302636
  [ 6 ] Bug #1388880 - CVE-2016-8886 jasper: memory allocation failure in
 jas_malloc
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1388880
  [ 7 ] Bug #1388828 - CVE-2016-8887 jasper: Null pointer dereference in
 jp2_colr_destroy
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1388828
  [ 8 ] Bug #1388829 - jasper: Null pointer dereference in jp2_colr_destroy
 (incomplete fix for CVE-2016-8887)
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1388829
  [ 9 ] Bug #1388831 - CVE-2016-8884 CVE-2016-8885 jasper: Null pointer
 dereference in bmp_getdata (incomplete fix for CVE-2016-8690)
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1388831
  [ 10 ] Bug #1388840 - jasper: Heap-based buffer overflow in
 jpc_dec_tiledecode
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1388840
  [ 11 ] Bug #1388863 - CVE-2016-8880 jasper: Heap buffer overflow in
 jpc_dec_cp_setfromcox()
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1388863
  [ 12 ] Bug #1388864 - CVE-2016-8881 jasper: Heap buffer overflow in
 jpc_getuint16()
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1388864
  [ 13 ] Bug #1388866 - CVE-2016-8882 jasper: Null pointer access in
 jpc_pi_destroy
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1388866
  [ 14 ] Bug #1388870 - CVE-2016-8883 jasper: Assert in jpc_dec_tiledecode()
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1388870
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade jasper' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
