Login

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in curl
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in curl
ID: openSUSE-SU-2016:2768-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.1
Datum: Do, 10. November 2016, 22:52
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8620
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8621
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8615
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7167
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8618
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8624
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8616
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8623
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8619
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8622
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8617

Originalnachricht

 
   openSUSE Security Update: Security update for curl
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    openSUSE-SU-2016:2768-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1005633 #1005634 #1005635 #1005637 #1005638 
                    #1005640 #1005642 #1005643 #1005645 #1005646 
                    #998760 
Cross-References:   CVE-2016-7167 CVE-2016-8615 CVE-2016-8616
                    CVE-2016-8617 CVE-2016-8618 CVE-2016-8619
                    CVE-2016-8620 CVE-2016-8621 CVE-2016-8622
                    CVE-2016-8623 CVE-2016-8624
Affected Products:
                    openSUSE Leap 42.1
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that fixes 11 vulnerabilities is now available.

Description:

   This update for curl fixes the following security issues:

   - CVE-2016-8624: invalid URL parsing with '#' (bsc#1005646)
   - CVE-2016-8623: Use-after-free via shared cookies (bsc#1005645)
   - CVE-2016-8622: URL unescape heap overflow via integer truncation
     (bsc#1005643)
   - CVE-2016-8621: curl_getdate read out of bounds (bsc#1005642)
   - CVE-2016-8620: glob parser write/read out of bounds (bsc#1005640)
   - CVE-2016-8619: double-free in krb5 code (bsc#1005638)
   - CVE-2016-8618: double-free in curl_maprintf (bsc#1005637)
   - CVE-2016-8617: OOB write via unchecked multiplication (bsc#1005635)
   - CVE-2016-8616: case insensitive password comparison (bsc#1005634)
   - CVE-2016-8615: cookie injection for other servers (bsc#1005633)
   - CVE-2016-7167: escape and unescape integer overflows (bsc#998760)

   This update was imported from the SUSE:SLE-12:Update update project.


Patch Instructions:

   To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.1:

      zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1280=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.1 (i586 x86_64):

      curl-7.37.0-16.1
      curl-debuginfo-7.37.0-16.1
      curl-debugsource-7.37.0-16.1
      libcurl-devel-7.37.0-16.1
      libcurl4-7.37.0-16.1
      libcurl4-debuginfo-7.37.0-16.1

   - openSUSE Leap 42.1 (x86_64):

      libcurl-devel-32bit-7.37.0-16.1
      libcurl4-32bit-7.37.0-16.1
      libcurl4-debuginfo-32bit-7.37.0-16.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7167.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8615.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8616.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8617.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8618.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8619.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8620.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8621.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8622.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8623.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8624.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005633
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005634
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005635
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005637
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005638
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005640
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005642
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005643
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005645
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005646
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/998760

-- 
To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org
For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

2
Gut­ach­ten for­dert Ende des Li­nu­x-Ein­sat­zes in Mün­chen

3
RPG »Ty­ran­ny« ver­öf­fent­licht

0
pri­va­cyIDEA 2.16 er­schie­nen

0
Fe­do­ra 25 ver­spä­t­et sich, bringt aber MP3-Play­back

0
Suse kün­digt En­ter­pri­se Sto­r­a­ge 4.0 an

0
Mai­ling­lis­te De­bi­an-pri­va­te bleibt pri­vat

3
Cya­no­gen­mod 14.1 in ers­ten Night­ly Builds ver­füg­bar

0
SFSCon16 am 11. No­vem­ber in Bozen

0
Uni­v­en­ti­on Cor­po­ra­te Ser­ver 4.1-4 er­schie­nen

28
Q4OS 1.8 »O­ri­on« mit Trini­ty 14.0.4 frei­ge­ge­ben
 
Werbung