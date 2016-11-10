Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in curl

Lesezeichen hinzufügen
openSUSE Security Update: Security update for curl______________________________________________________________________________Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2016:2768-1Rating: importantReferences: #1005633 #1005634 #1005635 #1005637 #1005638 #1005640 #1005642 #1005643 #1005645 #1005646 #998760 Cross-References: CVE-2016-7167 CVE-2016-8615 CVE-2016-8616 CVE-2016-8617 CVE-2016-8618 CVE-2016-8619 CVE-2016-8620 CVE-2016-8621 CVE-2016-8622 CVE-2016-8623 CVE-2016-8624Affected Products: openSUSE Leap 42.1______________________________________________________________________________ An update that fixes 11 vulnerabilities is now available.Description: This update for curl fixes the following security issues: - CVE-2016-8624: invalid URL parsing with '#' (bsc#1005646) - CVE-2016-8623: Use-after-free via shared cookies (bsc#1005645) - CVE-2016-8622: URL unescape heap overflow via integer truncation (bsc#1005643) - CVE-2016-8621: curl_getdate read out of bounds (bsc#1005642) - CVE-2016-8620: glob parser write/read out of bounds (bsc#1005640) - CVE-2016-8619: double-free in krb5 code (bsc#1005638) - CVE-2016-8618: double-free in curl_maprintf (bsc#1005637) - CVE-2016-8617: OOB write via unchecked multiplication (bsc#1005635) - CVE-2016-8616: case insensitive password comparison (bsc#1005634) - CVE-2016-8615: cookie injection for other servers (bsc#1005633) - CVE-2016-7167: escape and unescape integer overflows (bsc#998760) This update was imported from the SUSE:SLE-12:Update update project.Patch Instructions: To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update. Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product: - openSUSE Leap 42.1: zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1280=1 To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".Package List: - openSUSE Leap 42.1 (i586 x86_64): curl-7.37.0-16.1 curl-debuginfo-7.37.0-16.1 curl-debugsource-7.37.0-16.1 libcurl-devel-7.37.0-16.1 libcurl4-7.37.0-16.1 libcurl4-debuginfo-7.37.0-16.1 - openSUSE Leap 42.1 (x86_64): libcurl-devel-32bit-7.37.0-16.1 libcurl4-32bit-7.37.0-16.1 libcurl4-debuginfo-32bit-7.37.0-16.1References: https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7167.html https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8615.html https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8616.html https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8617.html https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8618.html https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8619.html https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8620.html https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8621.html https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8622.html https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8623.html https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8624.html https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005633 https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005634 https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005635 https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005637 https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005638 https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005640 https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005642 https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005643 https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005645 https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005646 https://bugzilla.suse.com/998760-- To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.orgFor additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org