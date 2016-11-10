Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in gd

An update that fixes three vulnerabilities is now available.
Description:
This update for gd fixes the following security issues:
- CVE-2016-7568: A specially crafted image file could cause an application crash or potentially execute arbitrary code when the image is converted to webp (bsc#1001900) - CVE-2016-8670: Stack Buffer Overflow in GD dynamicGetbuf (bsc#1004924) - CVE-2016-6911: Check for out-of-bound read in dynamicGetbuf() (bsc#1005274)
This update was imported from the SUSE:SLE-12:Update update project.
Patch Instructions:
To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update. Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- openSUSE Leap 42.1:
zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1281=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".