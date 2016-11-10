Login

Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in gd
Name: Mehrere Probleme in gd
ID: openSUSE-SU-2016:2772-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE openSUSE Leap 42.1
Datum: Do, 10. November 2016, 22:54
Originalnachricht

 
   openSUSE Security Update: Security update for gd
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    openSUSE-SU-2016:2772-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1001900 #1004924 #1005274 
Cross-References:   CVE-2016-6911 CVE-2016-7568 CVE-2016-8670
                   
Affected Products:
                    openSUSE Leap 42.1
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that fixes three vulnerabilities is now available.

Description:

   This update for gd fixes the following security issues:

   - CVE-2016-7568: A specially crafted image file could cause an application
     crash or potentially execute arbitrary code when the image is converted
     to webp (bsc#1001900)
   - CVE-2016-8670: Stack Buffer Overflow in GD dynamicGetbuf (bsc#1004924)
   - CVE-2016-6911: Check for out-of-bound read in dynamicGetbuf()
     (bsc#1005274)

   This update was imported from the SUSE:SLE-12:Update update project.


Patch Instructions:

   To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.1:

      zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1281=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - openSUSE Leap 42.1 (i586 x86_64):

      gd-2.1.0-13.1
      gd-debuginfo-2.1.0-13.1
      gd-debugsource-2.1.0-13.1
      gd-devel-2.1.0-13.1

   - openSUSE Leap 42.1 (x86_64):

      gd-32bit-2.1.0-13.1
      gd-debuginfo-32bit-2.1.0-13.1


